Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas: 10:30 a.m., USA
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas: 12:30 p.m., USA
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Playoffs — Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas: 3:30 p.m., USA
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped): 11:30 p.m., FS2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Clemson at Wake Forest: 12 p.m., ABC
Rhode Island at Pittsburgh: 12 p.m., ACCN
Cent. Michigan at Penn St.: 12 p.m., BTN
Buffalo at E. Michigan: 12 p.m., CBSSN
Missouri at Auburn: 12 p.m., ESPN
Baylor at Iowa St.: 12 p.m., ESPN2
TCU at SMU: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Maryland at Michigan: 12 p.m., FOX
Duke at Kansas: 12 p.m., FS1
Bowling Green at Mississippi St.: 12 p.m., SECN
UCLA at Colorado: 2 p.m., PAC-12N
Notre Dame at North Carolina: 3:30 p.m., ABC
Middle Tennessee at Miami: 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Minnesota at Michigan St.: 3:30 p.m., BTN
Florida at Tennessee: 3:30 p.m., CBS
FIU at W. Kentucky: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Texas at Texas Tech: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Indiana at Cincinnati: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Toledo at San Diego St.: 3:30 p.m., FS1
Georgia Tech at UCF: 4 p.m., ESPNU
Oregon at Washington St.: 4 p.m., FOX
Tulsa at Mississippi: 4 p.m., SECN
Arizona at California: 5:30 p.m., PAC-12N
UNLV at Utah St.: 7 p.m., CBSSN
Arkansas at Texas A&M: 7 p.m., ESPN
N. Illinois at Kentucky: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Iowa at Rutgers: 7 p.m., FS1
Marshall at Troy: 7 p.m., NFLN
Wisconsin at Ohio St.: 7:30 p.m., ABC
Regional Coverage: FAU at Purdue OR Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern: 7:30 p.m., BTN
Charlotte at South Carolina: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Alabama: 7:30 p.m., SECN
Boston College at Florida St.: 8 p.m., ACCN
Kansas St. at Oklahoma: 8 p.m., FOX
Southern Cal at Oregon St.: 9:30 p.m., PAC-12N
Wyoming at BYU: 10:15 p.m., ESPN2
W. Michigan at San Jose St.: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
Utah at Arizona St.: 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Stanford at Washington: 10:30 p.m., FS1
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Second Round, National — Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped): 3 a.m., GOLF
2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 3, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.: 7 a.m., GOLF
2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 3, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.: 8 a.m., NBC
LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.: 12 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif.: 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4:45 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Boston at NY Yankees: 1 p.m., MLBN and NESN
Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR NY Mets at Oakland (Joined in Progress): 5 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Minnesota OR Cleveland at Texas: 7 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: St. Louis at LA Dodgers OR San Diego at Colorado (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN
NHL HOCKEY
Preseason, Boston at Philadelphia: 7 p.m., NESN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
NRL: South Sydney at Penrith, Preliminary Final: 5:45 a.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Armenia vs. Ukraine, Group E, Yerevan, Armenia: 8:50 a.m., FS2
UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Norway, Group H, Ljubljana, Slovenia: 11:50 a.m., FS2
UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Portugal, Group B, Prague, Czechia: 2:30 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FASL: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal: 8:30 a.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
Laver Cup: Europe vs. World: 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., TENNIS
San Diego-ATP Semifinals: 6 p.m., TENNIS
Tokyo-WTA Singles Final: 11 p.m., TENNIS
Sunday
AUTO RACING
FIM Motocross: Nations Race 1, The MXGP & MX2, Buchanan, Mich.: 1 p.m., CBSSN
FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Japan, Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi, Japan (Taped): 2 p.m., CNBC
NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped): 2 p.m., FS1
FIM Motocross: The Junior Motocross World Championship, Buchanan, Mich.: 2 p.m., CBSSN
FIM Motocross: Nations Race 2, The MX2 & Open, Buchanan, Mich.: 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
NHRA: The Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: 3 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs — Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas: 3:30 p.m., USA
FIM Motocross: Nations Race 3, The Open & MXGP, Buchanan, Mich.: 4 p.m., CBSSN
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped): 8:30 p.m., FS2
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Georgia at Florida: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Maryland at Rutgers: 1 p.m., BTN
TCU at Kansas: 4 p.m., ESPNU
Mississippi at Auburn: 4 p.m., SECN
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest: 5 p.m., ACCN
Duke at NC State: 7 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
LSU at Kentucky: 12 p.m., SECN
Purdue at Iowa: 1 p.m., ESPN
Auburn at Alabama: 2 p.m., SECN
Louisville at Florida St.: 3 p.m., ESPN
Stanford at Oregon: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
Washington at UCLA: 6 p.m., ESPNU
Wisconsin at Minnesota: 8 p.m., BTN
FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. U.S., Group A, Sydney: 12 a.m. (Monday), ESPN2
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Third Round, National — Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped): 4 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.: 12 p.m., GOLF
2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Singles Matches, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.: 12 p.m., NBC
PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif.: 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS1
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4:45 p.m., FS2
MILB BASEBALL
Syracuse at Worcester: 1 p.m., NESN
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Tampa Bay: 1 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Oakland OR San Diego at Colorado (3:10 p.m.): 4 p.m., MLBN
Boston at NY Yankees: 7 p.m., ESPN
Boston at NY Yankees (KayRod Cast): 7 p.m., ESPN2
NFL FOOTBALL
Cincinnati at NY Jets: 1 p.m., CBS
Baltimore at New England: 1 p.m., FOX
Green Bay at Tampa Bay: 4:25 p.m., FOX
San Francisco at Denver: 8:15 p.m., NBC
RODEO
Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Game of the Week, Ridgedale, Mo.: 5 p.m., CBS
Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Day 3, Ridgedale, Mo.: 6 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Andorra vs. Latvia, Group M, la Vella, Andorra: 8:50 a.m., FS2
UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Kazakhstan, Group K, Merdekan, Azerbaijan: 11:50 a.m., FS2
UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Denmark vs. France, Group A, Copenhagen, Denmark: 2:30 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Division 1 Arkema: Fleury at Paris Saint-Germain: 6:45 a.m., CBSSN
FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea (Taped): 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
Laver Cup: Europe vs. World: 7 a.m., TENNIS
San Diego-ATP Singles Final: 8 p.m., TENNIS
Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds: 11 p.m., TENNIS
High School Football
Lee at Lowell Catholic: 11 a.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Mount Greylock at Wahconah: 2 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Wahconah at Hoosac Valley: 4 p.m.
Mount Everett at Lenox: 4 p.m.
High School Volleyball
Mount Greylock at Springfield International Charter School: 12:30 p.m.
Mount Anthony at Mount Everett: 12:30 p.m.
College Football
Bowdoin at Williams: 1 p.m.
UMass at Temple: 2 p.m.
College Soccer
MCLA men at Westfield State: 11 a.m.
Williams women at Colby: 11 a.m.
Williams men at Colby: 2 p.m.
College Volleyball
MCLA at Mass. Maritime: 1 p.m.
Williams at Johnson & Wales: 2 p.m.
College Field Hockey
Williams at Colby: 11 a.m.
Sunday
College Soccer
Williams women at Bowdoin: Noon
Williams men at Bowdoin: 2 p.m.
College Field Hockey
Williams at Bowdoin: 1 p.m.