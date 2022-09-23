Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas: 10:30 a.m., USA

NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas: 12:30 p.m., USA

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Playoffs — Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas: 3:30 p.m., USA

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped): 11:30 p.m., FS2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Clemson at Wake Forest: 12 p.m., ABC

Rhode Island at Pittsburgh: 12 p.m., ACCN

Cent. Michigan at Penn St.: 12 p.m., BTN

Buffalo at E. Michigan: 12 p.m., CBSSN

Missouri at Auburn: 12 p.m., ESPN

Baylor at Iowa St.: 12 p.m., ESPN2

TCU at SMU: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Maryland at Michigan: 12 p.m., FOX

Duke at Kansas: 12 p.m., FS1

Bowling Green at Mississippi St.: 12 p.m., SECN

UCLA at Colorado: 2 p.m., PAC-12N

Notre Dame at North Carolina: 3:30 p.m., ABC

Middle Tennessee at Miami: 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Minnesota at Michigan St.: 3:30 p.m., BTN

Florida at Tennessee: 3:30 p.m., CBS

FIU at W. Kentucky: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Texas at Texas Tech: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Indiana at Cincinnati: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Toledo at San Diego St.: 3:30 p.m., FS1

Georgia Tech at UCF: 4 p.m., ESPNU

Oregon at Washington St.: 4 p.m., FOX

Tulsa at Mississippi: 4 p.m., SECN

Arizona at California: 5:30 p.m., PAC-12N

UNLV at Utah St.: 7 p.m., CBSSN

Arkansas at Texas A&M: 7 p.m., ESPN

N. Illinois at Kentucky: 7 p.m., ESPN2

Iowa at Rutgers: 7 p.m., FS1

Marshall at Troy: 7 p.m., NFLN

Wisconsin at Ohio St.: 7:30 p.m., ABC

Regional Coverage: FAU at Purdue OR Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern: 7:30 p.m., BTN

Charlotte at South Carolina: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Alabama: 7:30 p.m., SECN

Boston College at Florida St.: 8 p.m., ACCN

Kansas St. at Oklahoma: 8 p.m., FOX

Southern Cal at Oregon St.: 9:30 p.m., PAC-12N

Wyoming at BYU: 10:15 p.m., ESPN2

W. Michigan at San Jose St.: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

Utah at Arizona St.: 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Stanford at Washington: 10:30 p.m., FS1

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Second Round, National — Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped): 3 a.m., GOLF

2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 3, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.: 7 a.m., GOLF

2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 3, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.: 8 a.m., NBC

LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.: 12 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif.: 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4:45 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

Boston at NY Yankees: 1 p.m., MLBN and NESN

Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR NY Mets at Oakland (Joined in Progress): 5 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Minnesota OR Cleveland at Texas: 7 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: St. Louis at LA Dodgers OR San Diego at Colorado (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN

NHL HOCKEY

Preseason, Boston at Philadelphia: 7 p.m., NESN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

NRL: South Sydney at Penrith, Preliminary Final: 5:45 a.m., FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Armenia vs. Ukraine, Group E, Yerevan, Armenia: 8:50 a.m., FS2

UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Norway, Group H, Ljubljana, Slovenia: 11:50 a.m., FS2

UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Portugal, Group B, Prague, Czechia: 2:30 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

FASL: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal: 8:30 a.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

Laver Cup: Europe vs. World: 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., TENNIS

San Diego-ATP Semifinals: 6 p.m., TENNIS

Tokyo-WTA Singles Final: 11 p.m., TENNIS

Sunday

AUTO RACING

FIM Motocross: Nations Race 1, The MXGP & MX2, Buchanan, Mich.: 1 p.m., CBSSN

FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Japan, Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi, Japan (Taped): 2 p.m., CNBC

NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped): 2 p.m., FS1

FIM Motocross: The Junior Motocross World Championship, Buchanan, Mich.: 2 p.m., CBSSN

FIM Motocross: Nations Race 2, The MX2 & Open, Buchanan, Mich.: 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

NHRA: The Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: 3 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs — Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas: 3:30 p.m., USA

FIM Motocross: Nations Race 3, The Open & MXGP, Buchanan, Mich.: 4 p.m., CBSSN

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped): 8:30 p.m., FS2

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Georgia at Florida: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Maryland at Rutgers: 1 p.m., BTN

TCU at Kansas: 4 p.m., ESPNU

Mississippi at Auburn: 4 p.m., SECN

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest: 5 p.m., ACCN

Duke at NC State: 7 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

LSU at Kentucky: 12 p.m., SECN

Purdue at Iowa: 1 p.m., ESPN

Auburn at Alabama: 2 p.m., SECN

Louisville at Florida St.: 3 p.m., ESPN

Stanford at Oregon: 3 p.m., PAC-12N

Washington at UCLA: 6 p.m., ESPNU

Wisconsin at Minnesota: 8 p.m., BTN

FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. U.S., Group A, Sydney: 12 a.m. (Monday), ESPN2

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Third Round, National — Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped): 4 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.: 12 p.m., GOLF

2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Singles Matches, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.: 12 p.m., NBC

PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif.: 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS1

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4:45 p.m., FS2

MILB BASEBALL

Syracuse at Worcester: 1 p.m., NESN

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Tampa Bay: 1 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Oakland OR San Diego at Colorado (3:10 p.m.): 4 p.m., MLBN

Boston at NY Yankees: 7 p.m., ESPN

Boston at NY Yankees (KayRod Cast): 7 p.m., ESPN2

NFL FOOTBALL

Cincinnati at NY Jets: 1 p.m., CBS

Baltimore at New England: 1 p.m., FOX

Green Bay at Tampa Bay: 4:25 p.m., FOX

San Francisco at Denver: 8:15 p.m., NBC

RODEO

Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Game of the Week, Ridgedale, Mo.: 5 p.m., CBS

Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Day 3, Ridgedale, Mo.: 6 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Andorra vs. Latvia, Group M, la Vella, Andorra: 8:50 a.m., FS2

UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Kazakhstan, Group K, Merdekan, Azerbaijan: 11:50 a.m., FS2

UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Denmark vs. France, Group A, Copenhagen, Denmark: 2:30 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Division 1 Arkema: Fleury at Paris Saint-Germain: 6:45 a.m., CBSSN

FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea (Taped): 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

Laver Cup: Europe vs. World: 7 a.m., TENNIS

San Diego-ATP Singles Final: 8 p.m., TENNIS

Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds: 11 p.m., TENNIS

High School Football

Lee at Lowell Catholic: 11 a.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Mount Greylock at Wahconah: 2 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Wahconah at Hoosac Valley: 4 p.m.

Mount Everett at Lenox: 4 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Mount Greylock at Springfield International Charter School: 12:30 p.m.

Mount Anthony at Mount Everett: 12:30 p.m.

College Football

Bowdoin at Williams: 1 p.m.

UMass at Temple: 2 p.m.

College Soccer

MCLA men at Westfield State: 11 a.m.

Williams women at Colby: 11 a.m.

Williams men at Colby: 2 p.m.

College Volleyball

MCLA at Mass. Maritime: 1 p.m.

Williams at Johnson & Wales: 2 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Williams at Colby: 11 a.m.

Sunday

College Soccer

Williams women at Bowdoin: Noon

Williams men at Bowdoin: 2 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Williams at Bowdoin: 1 p.m.