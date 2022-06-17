Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

3ICE HOCKEY

Week 1: Team Trottier vs. Team Fuhr, Team Murphy vs. Team Mullen, Team Carbonneau vs. Team LeClair, Las Vegas: 6 p.m., CBSSN

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Western at Greater Western Sydney: 5 a.m., FS1

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada: 12:55 p.m., ESPN2

Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada: 3:55 p.m., ESPN2

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa: 7 p.m., FS1

Camping World: The SRX Series, Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Fla.: 8 p.m., CBS

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa: 9 p.m., FS1

NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped): 11 p.m., FS1

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Week 1: Triplets vs. Trilogy, Bivouac vs. 3’s Company, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, Chicago: 3 p.m., CBS

BOXING

WBO Top Rank Main Card: Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. (Light-Heavyweights), New York: 10 p.m., ESPN

CFL FOOTBALL

Saskatchewan at Edmonton: 9:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

COLLEGE BASEBALL

College World Series: Arkansas vs. Stanford, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.: 2 p.m., ESPN

College World Series: Mississippi vs. Auburn, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.: 7 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.: 12 p.m., NBC

LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.: 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

The Royal Ascot: Day 5, Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England: 9 a.m., NBC

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS1

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 3:30 p.m., FS2

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 9 p.m., FS2

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

PLL: Archers vs. Cannons, Hempstead, N.Y.: 1 p.m., ABC

NLL Finals: Colorado at Buffalo, Game 3: 8 p.m., ESPNU

MILB BASEBALL

Toledo at Worcester: 4 p.m., NESN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas: 4 p.m., ESPNEWS

UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas: 5 p.m., ESPN2

UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett (Featherweights), Austin, Texas: 7 p.m., ESPN

MLB BASEBALL

Texas at Detroit: 4 p.m., FS1

Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Boston OR Cleveland at LA Dodgers: 7 p.m., FOX

Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Seattle (Game 2) OR Minnesota at Arizona: 10 p.m., MLBN

NHL HOCKEY

Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 2: 8 p.m., ABC

RUGBY (MEN’S)

Premiership Playoff: Leicester vs. Saracens, Final, Twickenham, England: 10 a.m., CNBC

MLR Western Conference Final: Seattle at Houston: 7 p.m., FS2

NRL: Wests at Canterbury-Bankstown: 2 a.m. (Sunday), FS2

SAILING

Sail GP: The T-Mobile United States Grand Prix, Day 1, Chicago: 3 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

USL Championship: El Paso FC at Detroit City FC: 12 p.m., ESPN

MLS: LAFC at Seattle: 3 p.m., ABC

MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy: 5 p.m., ESPN

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Fischer, San Diego: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Fischer, San Diego: 6 p.m., ESPNU

TENNIS

London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals: 5 a.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

World Athletics Diamond League: The Paris Meeting, Paris: 3 p.m., CNBC

USFL FOOTBALL

Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.: 12 p.m., USA

Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.: 4 p.m., FOX

Sunday

AUTO RACING

Nitro RX: Round 1, Lydden Hill, Canterbury, United Kingdom (Taped): 11:30 a.m., CNBC

Formula 1: The AWS Canada Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada: 12:30 p.m., ABC

FIM MotoGP: The German Grand Prix, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany (Taped): 1:30 p.m., CNBC

NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.: 3 p.m., FOX

COLLEGE BASEBALL

College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.: 2 p.m., ESPN

College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.: 7 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.: 10 a.m., USA

PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.: 12 p.m., NBC

LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.: 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS1

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 5 p.m., FS1

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto OR St. Louis at Boston: 1:30 p.m., MLBN

St. Louis at Boston: 1:30 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: Cleveland at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Arizona (Joined in Progress): 4:30 p.m., MLBN

Chicago White Sox at Houston: 7 p.m., ESPN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

MLR Eastern Conference Final: Rugby New York at New England: 3 p.m., FS1

SAILING

Sail GP: The T-Mobile United States Grand Prix, Day 2, Chicago: 3 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United: 3 p.m., ESPN2

CPL: Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton: 5 p.m., FS2

MLS: Sporting KC at Nashville SC: 6 p.m., FS1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

NWSL: San Diego FC at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC: 4 p.m., CBS

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Mulipola, San Diego: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Mulipola, San Diego: 6 p.m., ESPNU

TENNIS

London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds: 6:30 a.m., TENNIS

USFL FOOTBALL

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.: 12 p.m., USA

New Orleans vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.: 8:30 p.m., FS1

WNBA BASKETBALL

Seattle at New York: 12 p.m., ESPN

Connecticut at Washington: 2 p.m., CBS

Minnesota at Las Vegas: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

MIAA State Baseball

Division V Championship: Mount Greylock vs. Hopedale, at Holy Cross: 3 p.m.

MIAA State Lacrosse

Division IV Semifinal: Wahconah vs. Cohasset, at Shepherd Hill: 12 p.m.

Futures League

Worceter at Pittsfield: 6:05

NECBL

North Adams at Bristol: 6:30 p.m.

American Legion Baseball

Sheffield Juniors at West Springfield (2): 1 p.m.

Sunday

Local Golf

Allied Father-Son, at Links at Worthington: 9 a.m.

Futures League

Pittsfield at Nashua: 3 p.m.

NECBL

Upper Valley at North Adams: 5 p.m.