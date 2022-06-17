Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
3ICE HOCKEY
Week 1: Team Trottier vs. Team Fuhr, Team Murphy vs. Team Mullen, Team Carbonneau vs. Team LeClair, Las Vegas: 6 p.m., CBSSN
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Western at Greater Western Sydney: 5 a.m., FS1
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada: 12:55 p.m., ESPN2
Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada: 3:55 p.m., ESPN2
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa: 7 p.m., FS1
Camping World: The SRX Series, Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Fla.: 8 p.m., CBS
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa: 9 p.m., FS1
NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped): 11 p.m., FS1
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Week 1: Triplets vs. Trilogy, Bivouac vs. 3’s Company, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, Chicago: 3 p.m., CBS
BOXING
WBO Top Rank Main Card: Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. (Light-Heavyweights), New York: 10 p.m., ESPN
CFL FOOTBALL
Saskatchewan at Edmonton: 9:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
COLLEGE BASEBALL
College World Series: Arkansas vs. Stanford, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.: 2 p.m., ESPN
College World Series: Mississippi vs. Auburn, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.: 7 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.: 12 p.m., NBC
LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.: 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
The Royal Ascot: Day 5, Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England: 9 a.m., NBC
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS1
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 3:30 p.m., FS2
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 9 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
PLL: Archers vs. Cannons, Hempstead, N.Y.: 1 p.m., ABC
NLL Finals: Colorado at Buffalo, Game 3: 8 p.m., ESPNU
MILB BASEBALL
Toledo at Worcester: 4 p.m., NESN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas: 4 p.m., ESPNEWS
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas: 5 p.m., ESPN2
UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett (Featherweights), Austin, Texas: 7 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
Texas at Detroit: 4 p.m., FS1
Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Boston OR Cleveland at LA Dodgers: 7 p.m., FOX
Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Seattle (Game 2) OR Minnesota at Arizona: 10 p.m., MLBN
NHL HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 2: 8 p.m., ABC
RUGBY (MEN’S)
Premiership Playoff: Leicester vs. Saracens, Final, Twickenham, England: 10 a.m., CNBC
MLR Western Conference Final: Seattle at Houston: 7 p.m., FS2
NRL: Wests at Canterbury-Bankstown: 2 a.m. (Sunday), FS2
SAILING
Sail GP: The T-Mobile United States Grand Prix, Day 1, Chicago: 3 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
USL Championship: El Paso FC at Detroit City FC: 12 p.m., ESPN
MLS: LAFC at Seattle: 3 p.m., ABC
MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy: 5 p.m., ESPN
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Fischer, San Diego: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Fischer, San Diego: 6 p.m., ESPNU
TENNIS
London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals: 5 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
World Athletics Diamond League: The Paris Meeting, Paris: 3 p.m., CNBC
USFL FOOTBALL
Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.: 12 p.m., USA
Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.: 4 p.m., FOX
Sunday
AUTO RACING
Nitro RX: Round 1, Lydden Hill, Canterbury, United Kingdom (Taped): 11:30 a.m., CNBC
Formula 1: The AWS Canada Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada: 12:30 p.m., ABC
FIM MotoGP: The German Grand Prix, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany (Taped): 1:30 p.m., CNBC
NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.: 3 p.m., FOX
COLLEGE BASEBALL
College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.: 2 p.m., ESPN
College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.: 7 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.: 10 a.m., USA
PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.: 12 p.m., NBC
LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.: 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS1
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 5 p.m., FS1
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto OR St. Louis at Boston: 1:30 p.m., MLBN
St. Louis at Boston: 1:30 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: Cleveland at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Arizona (Joined in Progress): 4:30 p.m., MLBN
Chicago White Sox at Houston: 7 p.m., ESPN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
MLR Eastern Conference Final: Rugby New York at New England: 3 p.m., FS1
SAILING
Sail GP: The T-Mobile United States Grand Prix, Day 2, Chicago: 3 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United: 3 p.m., ESPN2
CPL: Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton: 5 p.m., FS2
MLS: Sporting KC at Nashville SC: 6 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
NWSL: San Diego FC at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC: 4 p.m., CBS
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Mulipola, San Diego: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Mulipola, San Diego: 6 p.m., ESPNU
TENNIS
London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds: 6:30 a.m., TENNIS
USFL FOOTBALL
Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.: 12 p.m., USA
New Orleans vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.: 8:30 p.m., FS1
WNBA BASKETBALL
Seattle at New York: 12 p.m., ESPN
Connecticut at Washington: 2 p.m., CBS
Minnesota at Las Vegas: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
MIAA State Baseball
Division V Championship: Mount Greylock vs. Hopedale, at Holy Cross: 3 p.m.
MIAA State Lacrosse
Division IV Semifinal: Wahconah vs. Cohasset, at Shepherd Hill: 12 p.m.
Futures League
Worceter at Pittsfield: 6:05
NECBL
North Adams at Bristol: 6:30 p.m.
American Legion Baseball
Sheffield Juniors at West Springfield (2): 1 p.m.
Sunday
Local Golf
Allied Father-Son, at Links at Worthington: 9 a.m.
Futures League
Pittsfield at Nashua: 3 p.m.
NECBL
Upper Valley at North Adams: 5 p.m.