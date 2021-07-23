AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
• AFL: Hawthorn at Adelaide: 5:30 a.m., FS1
• AFL: Richmond at Geelong: 1 a.m. (Sunday), FS2
• AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Essendon: 4 a.m. (Sunday), FS2
AUTO RACING
• FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix: 10:30 a.m., CBSSN
• NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway. (Taped): 2 p.m., FS1
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Week 3: From Las Vegas: 1 p.m., CBS
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Second Round (Taped): 3:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Third Round: 5:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Third Round: 8:30 a.m., CNBC
• PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round: 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round.: 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round: 3 p.m., CBS
• U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match: 5 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• EYBL Peach Jam: Boys 17s Semifinal, North Augusta, S.C.: 5 p.m., ESPNU
• EYBL Peach Jam: Boys 17s Semifinal, North Augusta, S.C.: 7 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live: 1 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
• Athletes Unlimited: Team O’Donnell vs. Team Ohlmiller, Boyds, Md.: 12 p.m., FS1
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 4 p.m., ESPN
• UFC Fight Night Main Card: Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw, Las Vegas: 7 p.m.., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
• Arizona at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN
NY Yankees at Boston: 4 p.m., FS1 and NESN
• Tampa Bay at Cleveland: 7 p.m., FS1
• Oakland at Seattle OR Colorado at LA Dodgers: 10 p.m., MLBN
NHL HOCKEY
• NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7, Secaucus, N.J.: 11 a.m., NHLN
RUGBY
• MLR: United New York at Rugby ATL, Eastern Conference Final: 8 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
• International Friendly: Wolverhampton vs. Real Betis: 12:55 p.m., ESPN2
• MLS: Columbus Crew SC at Atlanta United FC: 3:30 p.m., ABC
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs El Salvador, Quarterfinal: 7:30 p.m., FOX
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Honduras, Quarterfinal: 10:30 p.m., FS1
TBT BASKETBALL
• TBT: Force of Seoul vs. Boeheim’s Army: 12 p.m., ESPN
• TBT: Jackson TN Underdawgs vs. House of ‘Paign: 2 p.m., ESPN
• TBT: TNT vs. Blue Collar U: 6 p.m., ESPN2
• TBT: Ohio 1804 vs. Zip Em Up: 8 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Semifinal 1: 5 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Gdynia-WTA, Semifinals: 7:30 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Semifinals: 11 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP Tennis: Mifel Open, Singles Final: 11 p.m., TENNIS
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
• AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Essendon: 4 a.m., FS2
AUTO RACING
• FIM Motocross: The MX2, Loket, Czech Republic: 9 a.m., CBSSN
• FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Loket, Czech Republic: 10 a.m., CBSSN
• FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix: 1 p.m., CBS
• NHRA: The Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway: 4 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round: 3:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Final Round: 5:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Final Round: 8:30 a.m., CNBC
• PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round: 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round: 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round: 3 p.m., CBS
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• EYBL Peach Jam: Girls 16s Championship: 12 p.m., ESPNU
• EYBL Peach Jam: Girls 17s Championship: 2 p.m., ESPN2
• EYBL Peach Jam: Boys 17s Championship: 4 p.m., ESPN2
• EYBL Peach Jam: Boys 16s Championship: 6 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live: 1 p.m., FS2
• NYRA: Saratoga Live: 2 p.m., FS1
• NYRA: Saratoga Live: 3 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Douty, Boyds, Md.: 12 p.m., FS1
MLB BASEBALL
• NY Yankees at Boston: 1 p.m., TBS and NESN
• Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Oakland at Seattle: 4 p.m., MLBN
• Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee: 7 p.m., ESPN
RUGBY
• MLR: Utah at Los Angeles, Western Conference Final: 6 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
• Florida Cup: Inter Milan vs. Arsenal, Semifinal: 6 p.m., ESPN2
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Canada, Quarterfinal: 7 p.m., FS1
• Florida Cup: Everton vs. Millonarios, Semifinal: 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Liga MX: Puebla FC at Monterrey: 8 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal: 10 p.m., FS1
• Liga MX: Tigres UANL vs. Tijuana: 10 p.m., FS2
TBT BASKETBALL
• Second Round, Columbus, Ohio: 2 p.m., ESPN
• Second Round, Columbus, Ohio: 4 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Final: 5:30 a.m., TENNIS
• WTA: BNP Paribas Poland Open, Final: 11 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Singles Finals: 1:30 p.m., TENNIS