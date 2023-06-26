Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
MLB BASEBALL
Miami at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
Minnesota at Atlanta: 7 p.m., TBS
Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Oakland OR Chicago White Sox at LA Angels: 9:30 p.m., MLBN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA U-21 Euro Group Stage: Portugal vs. Belgium, Group A, Tbilisi, Georgia: 12 p.m., FS1
UEFA U-21 Euro Group Stage: Spain vs. Ukraine, Group B, Bucharest, Romania: 2:45 p.m., FS1
CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Guadeloupe, Group D, Toronto: 7 p.m., FS1
CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Guatemala vs. Cuba, Group D, For Lauderdale, Fla.: 9 p.m., FS1
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Leach, Rosemont, Ill.: 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Leach, Rosemont, Ill.: 7 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
New York at Connecticut: 7 p.m., NBATV
Seattle at Minnesota: 8 p.m., CBSSN
Dallas at Phoenix: 10 p.m., CBSSN
American Legion Baseball
Pittsfield juniors at North Adams: 5:45 p.m.
West Springfield juniors at Sheffield: 5:45 p.m.
Futures League Baseball
Pittsfield at Norwich: 6:30 p.m.