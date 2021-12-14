College Basketball (Men’s)
• Howard at Georgetown: 6:30 p.m., FS1
• UCF at Temple: 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Nicholls State at Wisconsin: 8 p.m., BTN
• Morehead State at Xavier: 8:30 p.m., FS1
• Lipscomb at Florida State: 9 p.m., ACCN
• Northern Colorado at Arizona: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
• Alabama State at UCLA: 11 p.m., PAC-12N
College Basketball (Women’s)
• South Carolina at Duke: 7 p.m., ACCN
• Alcorn State at LSU: 7 p.m., SECN
College Football
• SEC Now, Signing Day Special: Noon, SECN
• B1G Live, Signing Day Special: 2 p.m., BTN
• College Football Live, Signing Day Special: 3 p.m., ESPN2
IIHF Hockey (Women’s)
• My Why Tour, U.S. vs. Canada: 8 p.m., NHLN
NBA
• LA Lakers at Dallas: 7:45 p.m., ESPN
• LA Clippers at Utah: 10:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Seattle at Anaheim: 10 p.m., TNT
Soccer (Men’s)
• FIFA Arab Cup, Tunisia vs. Egypt, Semifinal: 9:48 a.m., FS1
• FIFA Arab Cup, Qatar vs. Algeria, Semifinal: 1:53 p.m., FS1
• Premier League: West Ham United at Arsenal: 2:55 p.m., NBCSN
• CONCACAF Champions League Draw: 6 p.m., FS2
• Copa do Brasil, Atletico Mineiro at Club Athletico, Final Leg 2: 7:20 p.m., FS2
Tennis
• Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
• Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Early Rounds: 4 p.m., TENNIS