College Basketball (Men’s)

• Howard at Georgetown: 6:30 p.m., FS1

• UCF at Temple: 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Nicholls State at Wisconsin: 8 p.m., BTN

• Morehead State at Xavier: 8:30 p.m., FS1

• Lipscomb at Florida State: 9 p.m., ACCN

• Northern Colorado at Arizona: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

• Alabama State at UCLA: 11 p.m., PAC-12N

College Basketball (Women’s)

• South Carolina at Duke: 7 p.m., ACCN

• Alcorn State at LSU: 7 p.m., SECN

College Football

• SEC Now, Signing Day Special: Noon, SECN

• B1G Live, Signing Day Special: 2 p.m., BTN

• College Football Live, Signing Day Special: 3 p.m., ESPN2

IIHF Hockey (Women’s)

• My Why Tour, U.S. vs. Canada: 8 p.m., NHLN

NBA

• LA Lakers at Dallas: 7:45 p.m., ESPN

• LA Clippers at Utah: 10:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Seattle at Anaheim: 10 p.m., TNT

Soccer (Men’s)

• FIFA Arab Cup, Tunisia vs. Egypt, Semifinal: 9:48 a.m., FS1

• FIFA Arab Cup, Qatar vs. Algeria, Semifinal: 1:53 p.m., FS1

• Premier League: West Ham United at Arsenal: 2:55 p.m., NBCSN

• CONCACAF Champions League Draw: 6 p.m., FS2

• Copa do Brasil, Atletico Mineiro at Club Athletico, Final Leg 2: 7:20 p.m., FS2

Tennis

• Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

• Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Early Rounds: 4 p.m., TENNIS

