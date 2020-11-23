On the Air
(Subject to change)
College Hockey
Penn State at Wisconsin: 6 p.m., BTN
Ohio State at Minnesota: 8:30 p.m., BTN
KBO Baseball
Korean Series, Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos, Game 6: 4:25 a.m., ESPN2
Korean Series, Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos, Game 7, if necessary: 4:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2
Soccer
MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs, Nashville SC at Toronto FC, First Round: 6 p.m., FS1
MLS Eastern Coknference Playoffs, New England at Philadelphia Union, First Round: 8 p.m., ESPN
CONCACAF League, CS Herediano vs. Real Esteli, Round of 16: 8 p.m., FS2
UEFA Champions League, Group Stage, Teams TBA (tape): 9 p.m., CBSSN
CONCACAF League, LD Alajuelense vs. San Francisco FC, Round of 16: 10 p.m., FS2
MLS Western Conference Playoffs, LA FC at Seattle, First Round: 10:30 p.m., ESPN