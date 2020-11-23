Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

On the Air

(Subject to change)

College Hockey

Penn State at Wisconsin: 6 p.m., BTN

Ohio State at Minnesota: 8:30 p.m., BTN

KBO Baseball

Korean Series, Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos, Game 6: 4:25 a.m., ESPN2

Korean Series, Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos, Game 7, if necessary: 4:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2

Soccer

MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs, Nashville SC at Toronto FC, First Round: 6 p.m., FS1

MLS Eastern Coknference Playoffs, New England at Philadelphia Union, First Round: 8 p.m., ESPN

CONCACAF League, CS Herediano vs. Real Esteli, Round of 16: 8 p.m., FS2

UEFA Champions League, Group Stage, Teams TBA (tape): 9 p.m., CBSSN

CONCACAF League, LD Alajuelense vs. San Francisco FC, Round of 16: 10 p.m., FS2

MLS Western Conference Playoffs, LA FC at Seattle, First Round: 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. On Twitter: @howardherman

