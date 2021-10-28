Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Exhibition: Kentucky Wesleyan at Kentucky: 7 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Atlantic Coast Championship: From South Bend, Ind.: 10 a.m., ACCN
Southeastern Championship: From Columbia, Mo.: 11 a.m., SECN
Pac-12 Men’s Championship: From Salt Lake City: 12 p.m., PAC-12N
Pac-12 Women’s Championship: From Salt Lake City: 1 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Syracuse at Louisville: 3 p.m., ACCN
Northwestern at Iowa: 3 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Princeton at Cornell: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Navy at Tulsa: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
UNLV at Nevada: 10 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
Maine at Northeastern: 7 p.m., NESN
Notre Dame at Minnesota: 9 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
Colgate at Dartmouth: 4 p.m., NESN
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Notre Dame at North Carolina: 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
Louisville at Clemson: 7 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Notre Dame at Duke: 5 p.m., ACCN
Illinois at Rutgers: 6:30 p.m., BTN
Utah at Oregon: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
Washington at Southern Cal: 11 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club; (Faldo Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 10 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda: 1:30 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Clackamas (Ore.) at Central Catholic (Ore.): 10 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
Victoria Derby Day: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia: 11:30 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 3: 8 p.m., FOX
NBA BASKETBALL
Charlotte at Miami: 7:45 p.m., ESPN
Dallas at Denver: 10:05 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Football
South Hadley at Taconic: 6 p.m.
Pittsfield at Ludlow: 7 p.m.
Lee at Belchertown: 7 p.m.
West Springfield at Wahconah: 7 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Taconic at Gateway: 4 p.m.
Drury at Putnam: 4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Taconic at Pathfinder: 4 p.m.
College Soccer
Bridgewater State at MCLA men: 6 p.m.
College Volleyball
Williams at Middlebury: 7:30 p.m.