Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Exhibition: Kentucky Wesleyan at Kentucky: 7 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Atlantic Coast Championship: From South Bend, Ind.: 10 a.m., ACCN

Southeastern Championship: From Columbia, Mo.: 11 a.m., SECN

Pac-12 Men’s Championship: From Salt Lake City: 12 p.m., PAC-12N

Pac-12 Women’s Championship: From Salt Lake City: 1 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Syracuse at Louisville: 3 p.m., ACCN

Northwestern at Iowa: 3 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Princeton at Cornell: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Navy at Tulsa: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

UNLV at Nevada: 10 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

Maine at Northeastern: 7 p.m., NESN

Notre Dame at Minnesota: 9 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

Colgate at Dartmouth: 4 p.m., NESN

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Notre Dame at North Carolina: 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

Louisville at Clemson: 7 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Notre Dame at Duke: 5 p.m., ACCN

Illinois at Rutgers: 6:30 p.m., BTN

Utah at Oregon: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

Washington at Southern Cal: 11 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club; (Faldo Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 10 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda: 1:30 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Clackamas (Ore.) at Central Catholic (Ore.): 10 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

Victoria Derby Day: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia: 11:30 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 3: 8 p.m., FOX

NBA BASKETBALL

Charlotte at Miami: 7:45 p.m., ESPN

Dallas at Denver: 10:05 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Football

South Hadley at Taconic: 6 p.m.

Pittsfield at Ludlow: 7 p.m.

Lee at Belchertown: 7 p.m.

West Springfield at Wahconah: 7 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Taconic at Gateway: 4 p.m.

Drury at Putnam: 4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Taconic at Pathfinder: 4 p.m.

College Soccer

Bridgewater State at MCLA men: 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

Williams at Middlebury: 7:30 p.m.