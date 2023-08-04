Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong: 5 a.m., FS2
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.: 12:30 p.m., USA
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cabo Wabo 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.: 3:30 p.m., NBC
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Week 7: Ball Hogs vs. Triplets, Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Killer 3’s, 3,’s Company vs. Enemies, Bivouac vs. Tri-State, Charlotte, N.C.: 1 p.m., CBS
CFL FOOTBALL
Montreal at Hamilton: 7 p.m., CBSSN
FISHING
SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament - Day 2, South Padre Island, Texas: 2 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland: 8 a.m., GOLF
LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, Va.: 1 p.m., CW
PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.: 3 p.m., CBS
Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah: 6 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago: 2 p.m., CNBC
USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago: 8 p.m., CNBC
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 12:30 p.m., FS1
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 6 p.m., FS2
IFL FOOTBALL
National Championship: Bay Area at Sioux Falls: 4 p.m., CBSSN
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Baltimore: 3 p.m., ABC
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Athletes Unlimited: Team Bosco vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Nashville, Tenn.: 6 p.m., ESPN
UFC Fight Night Main Card: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font (Bantamweights), Nashville, Tenn.: 9 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Detroit: 1 p.m., MLBN
Toronto at Boston: 4 p.m., FS1 and NESN
Regional Coverage: Miami at Texas OR Washington at Cincinnati: 4 p.m., MLBN
LA Dodgers at San Diego: 8:30 p.m., FS1
NFL FOOTBALL
2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio: 12 p.m., ESPN and NFLN
RODEO
PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Kansas City: 10 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
NRL: Newcastle at Parramatta: 9:55 p.m., FS2
NRL: Wests at Canberra: 11:30 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
SPFL: Ross County at Celtic: 7:25 a.m., CBSSN
CPL: York United FC at Atletico Ottawa: 6 p.m., FS2
La Liga Summer Tour: Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis, San Francisco: 7 p.m., ESPN2
La Liga Summer Tour: Sevilla vs. Atlético Madrid, San Francisco: 10 p.m., ESPN2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Norway, Round of 16, Wellington, New Zealand: 4 a.m., FS1
FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. South Africa, Round of 16, Sydney: 10 p.m., FOX
FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia: 5 a.m. (Sunday), FOX
TENNIS
Kitzbuhel-ATP Final: 7 a.m., TENNIS
Washington ATP/WTA Semifinals, Women’s Doubles Final: 12 p.m., TENNIS
Washington ATP/WTA Semifinals: 7 p.m., TENNIS
Los Cabos-ATP Final: 11 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
Seattle at Phoenix: 10 p.m., NBATV
YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)
Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: TBD, Gold-Medal Game: 11 a.m., NHLN
_____
Sunday
AUTO RACING
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The IMSA SportsCar Weekend, Road America, Plymouth, Wis.: 11 a.m., USA
NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Street Circuit, Nashville, Tenn.: 12:30 p.m., NBC
NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.: 2:30 p.m., USA
FIM MotoGP: Round 9, Towcester, England (Taped): 3 p.m., NBC
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
AVP Gold Series: The Atlanta Open - Women’s and Men’s Championships, Atlanta: 12 p.m., ESPN2
CFL FOOTBALL
Ottawa at Saskatchewan: 7 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland: 8 a.m., GOLF
LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, Va.: 1 p.m., CW
PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.: 3 p.m., CBS
Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah: 6 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago: 4:30 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS2
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1:30 p.m., FS1
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 5:30 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos, Baltimore: 1 p.m., ABC
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Regional - Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.: 3 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional - Semifinal, Waco, Texas: 5 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland: 12:05 p.m., PEACOCK
Toronto at Boston: 1:30 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Baltimore OR Kansas City at Philadelphia: 1:30 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Oakland (Joined in Progress): 4:30 p.m., MLBN
LA Dodgers at San Diego: 7 p.m., ESPN
LA Dodgers at San Diego (KayRod Cast): 7 p.m., ESPN2
RODEO
PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Kansas City (Taped): 12 p.m., CBS
RUGBY
Premier Sevens: Championship, Washington: 6:30 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Club Friendly: Athletic Bilbao vs. Manchester United, Dublin: 10:55 a.m., ESPN
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia: 5 a.m., FOX
FIFA World Cup: England vs. Nigeria, Round of 16, Brisbane, Australia:
3:30 a.m. (Monday), FS1
FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. Denmark, Round of 16, Sydney: 6:30 a.m. (Monday), FS1
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Faraimo vs. Team Zerkle, Rosemont, Ill.: 2 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
Washington-ATP Men’s Doubles Final: 12 p.m., TENNIS
Washington-WTA Women’s Singles Final: 2:30 p.m., TENNIS
Los Cabos-ATP Final: 5 p.m., TENNIS
TRIATHLON
PTO Tour: The U.S. Open, Milwaukee (Taped): 1 p.m., CNBC
WNBA BASKETBALL
Las Vegas at New York: 3 p.m., ABC
DAILY CALENDAR
Saturday
Youth Track and Field
Berkshire Thunder and Lightning Youth Day, at Taconic: 9 a.m.
Futures League Baseball
New Britain at Pittsfield: 7:05 p.m.
Boxing
Punch-out at Polar Park; Quintin Sumpter vs. Sean Bey, in Worcester: 7 p.m.
Golf
Stockbridge Invitational, at Stockbridge Golf Club: 8 a.m.
Fishing
Berkshire Bass Open, Lake Buel: 7 a.m.
Football
Glens Falls at Western Mass: 12 p.m.
Sunday
Futures League Baseball
Worcester at Pittsfield: 4:05 p.m.
Golf
Stockbridge Invitational, at Stockbridge Golf Club: 8 a.m.
Monday
Golf
Mass Golf Amateur Public Links Championship, at Olde Scotland Links: 7 a.m.