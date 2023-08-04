Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong: 5 a.m., FS2

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.: 12:30 p.m., USA

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cabo Wabo 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.: 3:30 p.m., NBC

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Week 7: Ball Hogs vs. Triplets, Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Killer 3’s, 3,’s Company vs. Enemies, Bivouac vs. Tri-State, Charlotte, N.C.: 1 p.m., CBS

CFL FOOTBALL

Montreal at Hamilton: 7 p.m., CBSSN

FISHING

SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament - Day 2, South Padre Island, Texas: 2 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland: 8 a.m., GOLF

LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, Va.: 1 p.m., CW

PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.: 3 p.m., CBS

Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah: 6 p.m., GOLF

GYMNASTICS

USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago: 2 p.m., CNBC

USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago: 8 p.m., CNBC

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 12:30 p.m., FS1

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 6 p.m., FS2

IFL FOOTBALL

National Championship: Bay Area at Sioux Falls: 4 p.m., CBSSN

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Baltimore: 3 p.m., ABC

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Athletes Unlimited: Team Bosco vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Nashville, Tenn.: 6 p.m., ESPN

UFC Fight Night Main Card: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font (Bantamweights), Nashville, Tenn.: 9 p.m., ESPN

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Detroit: 1 p.m., MLBN

Toronto at Boston: 4 p.m., FS1 and NESN

Regional Coverage: Miami at Texas OR Washington at Cincinnati: 4 p.m., MLBN

LA Dodgers at San Diego: 8:30 p.m., FS1

NFL FOOTBALL

2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio: 12 p.m., ESPN and NFLN

RODEO

PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Kansas City: 10 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

NRL: Newcastle at Parramatta: 9:55 p.m., FS2

NRL: Wests at Canberra: 11:30 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

SPFL: Ross County at Celtic: 7:25 a.m., CBSSN

CPL: York United FC at Atletico Ottawa: 6 p.m., FS2

La Liga Summer Tour: Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis, San Francisco: 7 p.m., ESPN2

La Liga Summer Tour: Sevilla vs. Atlético Madrid, San Francisco: 10 p.m., ESPN2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Norway, Round of 16, Wellington, New Zealand: 4 a.m., FS1

FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. South Africa, Round of 16, Sydney: 10 p.m., FOX

FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia: 5 a.m. (Sunday), FOX

TENNIS

Kitzbuhel-ATP Final: 7 a.m., TENNIS

Washington ATP/WTA Semifinals, Women’s Doubles Final: 12 p.m., TENNIS

Washington ATP/WTA Semifinals: 7 p.m., TENNIS

Los Cabos-ATP Final: 11 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

Seattle at Phoenix: 10 p.m., NBATV

YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)

Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: TBD, Gold-Medal Game: 11 a.m., NHLN

_____

Sunday

AUTO RACING

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The IMSA SportsCar Weekend, Road America, Plymouth, Wis.: 11 a.m., USA

NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Street Circuit, Nashville, Tenn.: 12:30 p.m., NBC

NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.: 2:30 p.m., USA

FIM MotoGP: Round 9, Towcester, England (Taped): 3 p.m., NBC

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

AVP Gold Series: The Atlanta Open - Women’s and Men’s Championships, Atlanta: 12 p.m., ESPN2

CFL FOOTBALL

Ottawa at Saskatchewan: 7 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland: 8 a.m., GOLF

LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, Va.: 1 p.m., CW

PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.: 3 p.m., CBS

Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah: 6 p.m., GOLF

GYMNASTICS

USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago: 4:30 p.m., NBC

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS2

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1:30 p.m., FS1

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 5:30 p.m., FS2

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos, Baltimore: 1 p.m., ABC

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Regional - Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.: 3 p.m., ESPN

Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional - Semifinal, Waco, Texas: 5 p.m., ESPN

MLB BASEBALL

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland: 12:05 p.m., PEACOCK

Toronto at Boston: 1:30 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Baltimore OR Kansas City at Philadelphia: 1:30 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Oakland (Joined in Progress): 4:30 p.m., MLBN

LA Dodgers at San Diego: 7 p.m., ESPN

LA Dodgers at San Diego (KayRod Cast): 7 p.m., ESPN2

RODEO

PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Kansas City (Taped): 12 p.m., CBS

RUGBY

Premier Sevens: Championship, Washington: 6:30 p.m., FS1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Club Friendly: Athletic Bilbao vs. Manchester United, Dublin: 10:55 a.m., ESPN

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia: 5 a.m., FOX

FIFA World Cup: England vs. Nigeria, Round of 16, Brisbane, Australia: 

3:30 a.m. (Monday), FS1

FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. Denmark, Round of 16, Sydney: 6:30 a.m. (Monday), FS1

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited: Team Faraimo vs. Team Zerkle, Rosemont, Ill.: 2 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

Washington-ATP Men’s Doubles Final: 12 p.m., TENNIS

Washington-WTA Women’s Singles Final: 2:30 p.m., TENNIS

Los Cabos-ATP Final: 5 p.m., TENNIS

TRIATHLON

PTO Tour: The U.S. Open, Milwaukee (Taped): 1 p.m., CNBC

WNBA BASKETBALL

Las Vegas at New York: 3 p.m., ABC

DAILY CALENDAR

Saturday

Youth Track and Field

Berkshire Thunder and Lightning Youth Day, at Taconic: 9 a.m.

Futures League Baseball

New Britain at Pittsfield: 7:05 p.m.

Boxing

Punch-out at Polar Park; Quintin Sumpter vs. Sean Bey, in Worcester: 7 p.m.

Golf

Stockbridge Invitational, at Stockbridge Golf Club: 8 a.m.

Fishing

Berkshire Bass Open, Lake Buel: 7 a.m.

Football

Glens Falls at Western Mass: 12 p.m.

Sunday

Futures League Baseball

Worcester at Pittsfield: 4:05 p.m.

Golf

Stockbridge Invitational, at Stockbridge Golf Club: 8 a.m.

Monday

Golf

Mass Golf Amateur Public Links Championship, at Olde Scotland Links: 7 a.m.