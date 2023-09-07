Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
[Editor's Note: Disney-owned channels like ESPN may be blacked out on Spectrum Cable]
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
AFL: Sydney at Carlton: 5:30 a.m., FS2
AFL: Greater Western Sydney at St. Kilda: 1 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice and Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 4:30 p.m., FS2
NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Sioux Chief Fast Track 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 6 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Kansas Lottery 200, Playoffs - Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 9 p.m., FS1
CFL FOOTBALL
Hamilton at Ottawa: 7 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Indiana St. at Indiana: 7 p.m., BTN
Illinois at Kansas: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Boston College at NC State: 6 p.m., ACCN
Louisville at Syracuse: 8 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Clemson at Florida: 7 p.m., SECN
Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge: Minnesota vs. Oregon, Stanford, Calif.: 7:30 p.m., PAC-12
Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge: Ohio St. at Stanford: 10 p.m., PAC-12
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
FIBA World Cup: U.S. vs. Germany, Semifinal, Manila, Philippines: 8:30 a.m., ESPN2
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Second Round, The K Club - Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland: 8 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis: 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, Kenwood Country Club - Kendale Course, Cincinnati: 4 p.m., GOLF
Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Third Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea: 11 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Centennial (Calif.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.): 10 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 9 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Arizona at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN
St. Louis at Cincinnati: 6:40 p.m., APPLETV+
Baltimore at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Toronto: 7 p.m., MLBN
San Diego at Houston: 8:10 p.m., APPLETV+
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
Exhibition: Perth at Team Ignite: 9 p.m., NBATV
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Georgia vs. Spain, Group A, Tbilisi, Georgia: 11:50 a.m., FS2
UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Turkey vs. Armenia, Group D, Eskisehir, Turkey: 2:30 p.m., FS2
CPL: Valour FC at York United FC: 7 p.m., FS2
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
NRL: Sydney at Newcastle: 11:25 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.: 12 p.m., ESPN2
ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.: 3 p.m., ESPN
ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN
WNBA BASKETBALL
Seattle at Dallas: 8 p.m., ION
Las Vegas at Phoenix: 10 p.m., ION
DAILY CALENDAR
High School Football
Lee at Monument Mountain: 7 p.m.
Holyoke at Pittsfield: 7 p.m.
Franklin Tech at McCann Tech: 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lenox at Southwick: 4 p.m.
Pope Francis at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hopkins Academy at Mount Everett: 4 p.m.
Lenox at Mahar: 4 p.m.
Renaissance at Taconic: 4:30 p.m.
Putnam at Drury: 4:30 p.m.
Ware at Hoosac Valley: 4:30 p.m.
Brattleboro at Wahconah: 7 p.m.
High School Volleyball
Mount Greylock at Chicopee Comp: 5 p.m.
Lee at West Springfield: 5:30 p.m.
Ludlow at Pittsfield: 6:30 p.m.
Agawam at Wahconah: 6:30 p.m.
High School Golf
Lee at Hoosac Valley: 3:30 p.m.
Mount Everett at Wahconah: 3:30 p.m.
Lenox at Monument Mountain: 4 p.m.
Taconic at Mount Greylock: 4 p.m.
College Soccer
Nichols at MCLA men: 2 p.m.