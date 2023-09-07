Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

[Editor's Note: Disney-owned channels like ESPN may be blacked out on Spectrum Cable]

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

AFL: Sydney at Carlton: 5:30 a.m., FS2

AFL: Greater Western Sydney at St. Kilda: 1 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice and Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 4:30 p.m., FS2

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Sioux Chief Fast Track 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 6 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Kansas Lottery 200, Playoffs - Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 9 p.m., FS1

CFL FOOTBALL

Hamilton at Ottawa: 7 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Indiana St. at Indiana: 7 p.m., BTN

Illinois at Kansas: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Boston College at NC State: 6 p.m., ACCN

Louisville at Syracuse: 8 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Clemson at Florida: 7 p.m., SECN

Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge: Minnesota vs. Oregon, Stanford, Calif.: 7:30 p.m., PAC-12

Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge: Ohio St. at Stanford: 10 p.m., PAC-12

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

FIBA World Cup: U.S. vs. Germany, Semifinal, Manila, Philippines: 8:30 a.m., ESPN2

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Second Round, The K Club - Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland: 8 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis: 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, Kenwood Country Club - Kendale Course, Cincinnati: 4 p.m., GOLF

Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Third Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea: 11 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Centennial (Calif.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.): 10 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 9 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

Arizona at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN

St. Louis at Cincinnati: 6:40 p.m., APPLETV+

Baltimore at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Toronto: 7 p.m., MLBN

San Diego at Houston: 8:10 p.m., APPLETV+

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Exhibition: Perth at Team Ignite: 9 p.m., NBATV

SOCCER (MEN’S)

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Georgia vs. Spain, Group A, Tbilisi, Georgia: 11:50 a.m., FS2

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Turkey vs. Armenia, Group D, Eskisehir, Turkey: 2:30 p.m., FS2

CPL: Valour FC at York United FC: 7 p.m., FS2

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

NRL: Sydney at Newcastle: 11:25 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.: 12 p.m., ESPN2

ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.: 3 p.m., ESPN

ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN

WNBA BASKETBALL

Seattle at Dallas: 8 p.m., ION

Las Vegas at Phoenix: 10 p.m., ION

DAILY CALENDAR

High School Football

Lee at Monument Mountain: 7 p.m.

Holyoke at Pittsfield: 7 p.m.

Franklin Tech at McCann Tech: 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Lenox at Southwick: 4 p.m.

Pope Francis at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hopkins Academy at Mount Everett: 4 p.m.

Lenox at Mahar: 4 p.m.

Renaissance at Taconic: 4:30 p.m.

Putnam at Drury: 4:30 p.m.

Ware at Hoosac Valley: 4:30 p.m.

Brattleboro at Wahconah: 7 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Mount Greylock at Chicopee Comp: 5 p.m.

Lee at West Springfield: 5:30 p.m.

Ludlow at Pittsfield: 6:30 p.m.

Agawam at Wahconah: 6:30 p.m.

High School Golf

Lee at Hoosac Valley: 3:30 p.m.

Mount Everett at Wahconah: 3:30 p.m.

Lenox at Monument Mountain: 4 p.m.

Taconic at Mount Greylock: 4 p.m.

College Soccer

Nichols at MCLA men: 2 p.m.