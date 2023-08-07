Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Waco, Texas: 1 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.: 3 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Warner Robins, Ga.: 5 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn.: 7 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.: 9 p.m., ESPN
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Greenville, N.C.: 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLB BASEBALL
Kansas City at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
Houston at Baltimore: 7 p.m., TBS
Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Diego at Seattle: 9:30 p.m., MLBN
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FIFA World Cup: Colombia vs. Jamaica, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia: 4 a.m., FS1
FIFA World Cup: France vs. Morocco, Round of 16, Adelaide, Australia: 7 a.m., FS1
TENNIS
Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds: 11 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Seattle: 3 p.m., NBATV
Las Vegas at Dallas: 8 p.m., CBSSN
Minnesota at Chicago: 8 p.m., NBATV
Washington at Phoenix: 10 p.m., CBSSN
DAILY CALENDAR
Golf
Mass Golf Amateur Public Links Championship, at Olde Scotland Links: 7 a.m.