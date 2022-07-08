Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
3ICE HOCKEY
Week 4: Team Trottier vs. Team Mullen, Team Fuhr vs. Team Carbonneau, Team Murphy vs. Team LeClair, Hershey, Pa.: 7 p.m., CBSSN
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership: Fremantle at St. Kilda: 5 a.m., FS1
AFL Premiership: Carlton at West Coast: 2:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS2
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria: 6:25 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria: 10:25 a.m., ESPN2
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.: 12 p.m., USA
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio: 1:30 p.m., FS1
AMA Lucas Oil Series: The Southwick National, The Wick 338, Southwick, Mass.: 1:30 p.m., NBC
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.: 5 p.m., USA
Camping World: The SRX Series, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Nashville, Tenn.: 8 p.m., CBS
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif. (Taped): 11 p.m., FS2
BOXING
WBC Championship: Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas (Featherweights), San Antonio: 9 p.m., SHO
CFL FOOTBALL
Winnipeg at British Columbia: 7 p.m., ESPNEWS
CYCLING
UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, 114 miles, Dole to Lausanne, Switzerland: 8 a.m., USA
FISHING
SFC: The South Jersey Yacht Sales Offshore Showdown, Cape May, N.J.: 9 a.m., CBSSN
FUTURES LEAGUE BASEBALL
Brockton at Worcester: 1 p.m., NESN
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland: 10 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland: 12 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio: 12 p.m., GOLF
American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.: 2:30 p.m., NBC
PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club — Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.: 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
The Meadowlands Pace Eliminations: From Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment, East Rutherford, N.J. (Taped): 8 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
World Championship: England vs. Australia, Bronze-Medal Game, Towson, Md.: 9:30 a.m., ESPNU
World Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Final, Towson, Md.: 12 p.m., ESPN2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 6 p.m., ESPN
UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev (Lightweights), Las Vegas: 9 p.m., ESPN
MILB BASEBALL
Scranton at Worcester: 4 p.m., NESN
MLB BASEBALL
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati: 4 p.m., FS1
Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR San Francisco at San Diego: 7 p.m., FOX
Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers OR Toronto at Seattle: 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Summer League: Toronto vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas: 3:30 p.m., NBATV
Summer League: Orlando vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas: 4 p.m., ESPN
Summer League: Boston vs. Miami, Las Vegas: 5:30 p.m., NBATV
Summer League: Detroit vs. Washington, Las Vegas: 6 p.m., ESPN2
Summer League: Atlanta vs. Utah, Las Vegas: 7:30 p.m., NBATV
Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Las Vegas: 8 p.m., ESPN2
Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Memphis, Las Vegas: 9:30 p.m., NBATV
Summer League: New Orleans vs. Portland, Las Vegas: 10 p.m., ESPN2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
MLS: Portland at Seattle: 4:30 p.m., FOX
MLS: Nashville SC at Charlotte FC: 7 p.m., FS1
Liga MX: Club América at Monterrey: 10 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
UEFA Championship Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Sweden, Group C, Sheffield, England: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
WTA: Wimbledon, Elena Rybakina vs. Ons Jabeur, Championship, London: 9 a.m., ESPN
ATP: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London: 11:30 a.m., ESPN
WTA: Wimbledon, Elena Rybakina vs. Ons Jabeur, Championship, London (Taped): 3 p.m., ABC
WNBA BASKETBALL
WNBA Skills Competition: From Chicago: 3 p.m., ESPN
Sunday
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.: 3 p.m., USA
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif. (Taped): 7 p.m., FS2
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Week 4: Trilogy vs. Aliens, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Enemies, Ball Hogs vs. Tri State, Dallas: 3 p.m., CBS
BOWLING
PBA: The Elias Cup Finals, Portland, Maine: 1 p.m., FS1
CYCLING
UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, 114 miles, Aigle (Switzerland) to Châtel, France: 8 a.m., USA
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland: 10 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland: 12 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio: 12 p.m., GOLF
American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.: 2:30 p.m., NBC
PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Final Round, Keene Trace Golf Club — Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.: 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MILB BASEBALL
Scranton at Worcester: 1 p.m., NESN
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: Miami at NY Mets OR Washington at Atlanta: 1:30 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego OR Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress): 4:30 p.m., MLBN
2022 MLB All-Star Selection Show: 5:30 p.m., ESPN
NY Yankees at Boston: 7 p.m., ESPN
NY Yankees at Boston (Kay-Rod Cast): 7 p.m., ESPN2
NBA BASKETBALL
Summer League: Indiana vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas: 3 p.m., ESPN
Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas: 3:30 p.m., NBATV
Summer League: Chicago vs. New York, Las Vegas: 5 p.m., ESPN2
Summer League: Washington vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas: 5:30 p.m., NBATV
Summer League: Denver vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Summer League: Golden State vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas: 7:30 p.m., NBATV
Summer League: Minnesota vs. Memphis, Las Vegas: 9 p.m., ESPNU
Summer League: Charlotte vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas: 9:30 p.m., NBATV
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
UEFA Championship Group Stage: Belgium vs. Iceland, Group D, Sheffield, England: 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
ATP: Wimbledon, Championship, London: 9 a.m., ESPN
WTA: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London: 12 p.m., ESPN
ATP: Wimbledon, Championship, London (Taped): 3 p.m., ABC
WNBA BASKETBALL
WNBA All-Star Game: Team Stewart vs. Team Wilson, Chicago: 1 p.m., ABC
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL ALLIANCE
PRO National Championship: Minnesota vs. Boston, Canton, Ohio: 2 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday
Futures League
Nashua at Pittsfield: 6:05 p.m.
NECBL
North Adams at Winnipesaukee: 6 p.m.
American Legion Baseball
Wilbraham at Sheffield Juniors, at War Memorial Field, Lenox: 1 p.m.
Age 8-10 Little League Tournament
Championship Game, Dalton-Hinsdale vs. Pittsfield American, in Dalton: 12 p.m.
Age 9-11 Little League Tournament
Championship Series, Pittsfield American vs. Pittsfield National, in Adams: 3 p.m.
Sunday
Futures League
Pittsfield at Worcester: 4 p.m.
Age 9-11 Little League Tournament
Championship Series (if game), Pittsfield American vs. Pittsfield National, in Adams: 12 p.m.
District I Age 10-12 Little League Tournament
Dalton-Hinsdale vs. Great Barrington, in Adams: 12 p.m. or 2 p.m.
Pittsfield American vs. Pittsfield National, in Adams: 2 or 4 p.m.