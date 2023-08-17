Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Brisbane at Collingwood: 5:30 a.m., FS2
AFL: Carlton at Gold Coast: 12 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
AFL: Geelong at St. Kilda: 5 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
AUTO RACING
NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 100 At The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.: 6 p.m., FS1
NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped): 8 p.m., FS1
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Exhibition: U.S. vs. Greece, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 12 p.m., FS1
GOLF
DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland: 8 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.: 2 p.m., GOLF
USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Quarterfinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.: 6 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped): 9 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Langston Hughes (Ga.) at Carrollton (Ga.): 6 p.m., ESPN2
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS2
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 2 p.m., FS1
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 4:30 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
PLL: Archers vs. Whipsnakes, Tacoma, Wash.: 9 p.m., ESPN2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Little League World Series: Maracaibo, Venezuela vs. Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, Williamsport, Pa.: 1 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Smithfield, R.I., Williamsport, Pa.: 3 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series: Tokyo, Japan vs. Tijuana, Mexico, Williamsport, Pa.: 5 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series: Fargo, N.D. vs. Needville, Texas, Williamsport, Pa.: 7 p.m., ESPN
MILB BASEBALL
Scranton at Worcester: 6:30 p.m., NESN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
PFL Playoffs Main Card: Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights, New York: 9 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN
Toronto at Cincinnati: 6:40 p.m., APPLETV+
Boston at NY Yankees: 7:05 p.m., APPLETV+
Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Angels OR Baltimore at Oakland: 9:30 p.m., MLBN
NFL FOOTBALL
Preseason: Carolina at NY Giants: 7 p.m., NFLN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Saudi Pro League: Al-Taawoun at Al-Nassr: 1:45 p.m., FS2
Premier League: Sheffield United at Nottingham Forest: 2:45 p.m., USA
CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC: 8 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. Australia, Third-Place Match, Brisbane, Australia: 4 a.m. (Saturday), FOX
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Davidson, Rosemont, Ill.: 7 p.m., ESPNU
TENNIS
Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals: 11 a.m., TENNIS
Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals: 7 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary: 4:30 a.m. (Saturday), CNBC
WNBA BASKETBALL
Chicago at Atlanta: 7:30 p.m., ION
New York at Phoenix: 10 p.m., ION
DAILY CALENDAR
Golf
Little Brown Jug, at Wahconah Country Club: 8 a.m.