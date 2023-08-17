Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: Brisbane at Collingwood: 5:30 a.m., FS2

AFL: Carlton at Gold Coast: 12 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

AFL: Geelong at St. Kilda: 5 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

AUTO RACING

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 100 At The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.: 6 p.m., FS1

NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped): 8 p.m., FS1

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Exhibition: U.S. vs. Greece, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 12 p.m., FS1

GOLF

DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland: 8 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.: 2 p.m., GOLF

USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Quarterfinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.: 6 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped): 9 p.m., GOLF 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Langston Hughes (Ga.) at Carrollton (Ga.): 6 p.m., ESPN2

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS2

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 2 p.m., FS1

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 4:30 p.m., FS2

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

PLL: Archers vs. Whipsnakes, Tacoma, Wash.: 9 p.m., ESPN2

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Little League World Series: Maracaibo, Venezuela vs. Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, Williamsport, Pa.: 1 p.m., ESPN

Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Smithfield, R.I., Williamsport, Pa.: 3 p.m., ESPN

Little League World Series: Tokyo, Japan vs. Tijuana, Mexico, Williamsport, Pa.: 5 p.m., ESPN

Little League World Series: Fargo, N.D. vs. Needville, Texas, Williamsport, Pa.: 7 p.m., ESPN

MILB BASEBALL

Scranton at Worcester: 6:30 p.m., NESN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

PFL Playoffs Main Card: Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights, New York: 9 p.m., ESPN

MLB BASEBALL

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN

Toronto at Cincinnati: 6:40 p.m., APPLETV+

Boston at NY Yankees: 7:05 p.m., APPLETV+

Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Angels OR Baltimore at Oakland: 9:30 p.m., MLBN

NFL FOOTBALL

Preseason: Carolina at NY Giants: 7 p.m., NFLN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Saudi Pro League: Al-Taawoun at Al-Nassr: 1:45 p.m., FS2

Premier League: Sheffield United at Nottingham Forest: 2:45 p.m., USA

CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC: 8 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. Australia, Third-Place Match, Brisbane, Australia: 4 a.m. (Saturday), FOX

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Davidson, Rosemont, Ill.: 7 p.m., ESPNU

TENNIS

Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals: 11 a.m., TENNIS

Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals: 7 p.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary: 4:30 a.m. (Saturday), CNBC

WNBA BASKETBALL

Chicago at Atlanta: 7:30 p.m., ION

New York at Phoenix: 10 p.m., ION

DAILY CALENDAR

Golf

Little Brown Jug, at Wahconah Country Club: 8 a.m.