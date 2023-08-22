Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
HORSE RACING
The Juddmonte International Stakes: From York Racecourse, York, England: 9 a.m., FS2
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Little League World Series: Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei vs. Willemstad, Curaçao, International Bracket - Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.: 1 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series: Needville, Texas vs. Seattle, United States Bracket - Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.: 3 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 5 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 7 p.m., ESPN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
PFL Playoffs Main Card: Welterweights & Lightweights, New York: 9 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Detroit OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.): 1 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Philadelphia OR Miami at San Diego: 4 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: Boston at Houston OR NY Mets at Atlanta (7 p.m.): 8 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Houston: 8 p.m., NESN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
NRL: Parramatta at Penrith: 5:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: CD Aguila vs. Comunicaciones, Group C, San Salvador, El Salvador: 9:55 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying - First Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 11 a.m., ESPNEWS
Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds: 11 a.m., TENNIS
Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds: 6:30 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
World Championships: Day 5, Budapest, Hungary: 4 a.m., USA
World Championships: Day 5, Budapest, Hungary: 6 a.m., USA
World Championships: Day 5, Budapest, Hungary: 1:30 p.m., USA
WNBA BASKETBALL
Phoenix at Los Angeles: 10 p.m., CBSSN
DAILY CALENDAR
Golf
Allied Ladies Championship, at Wahconah Country Club: 8:30 a.m.