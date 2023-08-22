Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

HORSE RACING

The Juddmonte International Stakes: From York Racecourse, York, England: 9 a.m., FS2

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Little League World Series: Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei vs. Willemstad, Curaçao, International Bracket - Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.: 1 p.m., ESPN

Little League World Series: Needville, Texas vs. Seattle, United States Bracket - Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.: 3 p.m., ESPN

Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 5 p.m., ESPN

Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 7 p.m., ESPN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

PFL Playoffs Main Card: Welterweights & Lightweights, New York: 9 p.m., ESPN

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Detroit OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.): 1 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Philadelphia OR Miami at San Diego: 4 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: Boston at Houston OR NY Mets at Atlanta (7 p.m.): 8 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Houston: 8 p.m., NESN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

NRL: Parramatta at Penrith: 5:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: CD Aguila vs. Comunicaciones, Group C, San Salvador, El Salvador: 9:55 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying - First Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 11 a.m., ESPNEWS

Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds: 11 a.m., TENNIS

Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds: 6:30 p.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

World Championships: Day 5, Budapest, Hungary: 4 a.m., USA

World Championships: Day 5, Budapest, Hungary: 6 a.m., USA

World Championships: Day 5, Budapest, Hungary: 1:30 p.m., USA

WNBA BASKETBALL

Phoenix at Los Angeles: 10 p.m., CBSSN

DAILY CALENDAR

Golf

Allied Ladies Championship, at Wahconah Country Club: 8:30 a.m.