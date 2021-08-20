Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

• AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Carlton: 5:30 a.m., FS2

• AFL: North Melbourne at Adelaide: 1 a.m. (Sunday), FS2

AUTO RACING

• World of Outlaws: The Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup, Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, Pa. (Taped): 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.: 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

• IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

• AMA Motocross: The Budds Creek National 250 Moto, Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, Md. (Taped): 11 p.m., NBCSN

• AMA Motocross: The Budds Creek National 450 Moto, Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, Md. (Taped): 12 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

• FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Group A, Moscow: 9:30 a.m., FS1

BIG3 BASKETBALL

• Week 8: From Las Vegas: 1 p.m., CBS

BOXING

• PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 12:30 p.m., FOX

CFL FOOTBALL

• Winnipeg at Toronto: 4 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped): 4 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland: 6 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.: 1 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.: 3 p.m., CBS

• PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.: 5 p.m., GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho: 7 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live: 2 p.m., FS2

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

• PLL Playoffs: Cannons LC vs. Atlas LC, Quarterfinal, Sandy, Utah: 2:30 p.m., NBC

• PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Redwoods LC, Quarterfinal, Sandy, Utah: 6 p.m., NBCSN

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Cummings vs. Team Glynn, Boyds, Md.: 12 p.m., FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Little League World Series: Tennessee vs. New Hampshire, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 1 p.m., ESPN

• Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. New Jersey, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 3 p.m., ABC

• Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 6 p.m., ESPN

• Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 8 p.m., ESPN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., ESPN2

• UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum (Middleweights), Las Vegas: 10 p.m., ESPN

MLB BASEBALL

• Minnesota at NY Yankees: 1 p.m., FS1

• NY Mets at LA Dodgers: 4 p.m., FS1

• Texas at Boston OR Pittsburgh at St. Louis: 7 p.m., MLBN

• Texas at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN

• Philadelphia at San Diego OR Colorado at Arizona: 10 p.m., MLBN

NFL FOOTBALL

• Preseason: Buffalo at Chicago: 1 p.m., NFLN

• Preseason: NY Jets at Green Bay: 4:25 p.m., NFLN

• Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh: 7:30 p.m., NFLN

• Preseason: Las Vegas at LA Rams: 10 p.m., NFLN

RODEO

• PBR: The Ariat Music City Knockout, Round 1, Nashville, Tenn.: 8 p.m., CBSSN

SAILING

• SailGP: The Denmark Grand Prix, Aarhus, Denmark: 7 a.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

• Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa: 10 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester City: 10 a.m., USA

• Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Bayer Leverkusen: 12:25 p.m., ABC

• Premier League: Watford at Brighton & Hove Albion: 12:30 p.m., NBC

• MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

• MLS: Seattle at Columbus Crew SC: 5:30 p.m., FOX

• MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls: 8 p.m., FS1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

• International Champions Cup: Houston vs. Barcelona, Third Place Game, Portland, Ore.: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

• The Women’s Cup: FC Bayern Munich at Racing Louisville FC, Final (Taped): 10 p.m., CBSSN

• International Champions Cup: Portland vs. Lyon, Final, Portland, Ore.: 10 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Cincinnati-ATP/WTA: WTA Semifinals, ATP Singles Semifinal 1, ATP Doubles Semifinals: 11 a.m., TENNIS

• Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, ATP Semifinal 2, WTA Doubles Final: 6 p.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

• USATF: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.: 4:30 p.m., NBC

• IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped): 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN

WNBA BASKETBALL

• Phoenix at Atlanta: 12 p.m., ESPN2

• Minnesota at Chicago: 8 p.m., NBATV

AUTO RACING

• NHRA: Qualifying 2, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped): 12 p.m., FOX

• NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.: 3 p.m., FOX

• NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.: 3 p.m., NBCSN

BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

• Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement: From Knoxville, Tenn. (Taped): 7 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

• Arkansas at North Carolina: 1 p.m., ACCN

• Purdue at Vanderbilt: 2 p.m., SECN

• Indiana at Notre Dame: 4 p.m., ACCN

• Nebraska at Missouri: 4 p.m., SECN

• High Point at Wake Forest: 7 p.m., ACCN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped): 4 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland: 7 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.: 12 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland: 12 p.m., NBC

• PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.: 2 p.m., CBS

• PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.: 5 p.m., GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho: 7 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

• Perfect Game All-American Classic: East vs. West, San Diego: 8 p.m., MLBN

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live: 1 p.m., FS2

• NYRA: Saratoga Live: 4 p.m., FS1

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Ohlmiller, Boyds, Md.: 2 p.m., FS1

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Waters vs. Team Cummings, Boyds, Md.: 6 p.m., CBSSN

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Little League World Series: California vs. Ohio, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.: 9 a.m., ESPN

• Little League World Series: Hawaii vs. Nebraska, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.: 11 a.m., ESPN

• Little League World Series: TBD, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.: 1 p.m., ESPN

• Little League World Series: TBD, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.: 2 p.m., ABC

MLB BASEBALL

• Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay: 1 p.m., TBS

• Texas at Boston: 1 p.m., NESN

• LA Angels vs. Cleveland, Williamsport, Pa.: 7 p.m., ESPN

• LA Angels vs. Cleveland, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast): 7 p.m., ESPN2

NFL FOOTBALL

• Preseason: NY Giants at Cleveland: 1 p.m., NFLN

• Preseason: San Francisco at LA Chargers: 7:30 p.m., NFLN

RODEO

• PBR: The Ariat Music City Knockout, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped): 12:30 p.m., CBS

• PBR: The Ariat Music City Knockout, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

• SPL: Hibernian at Dundee FC: 7 a.m., CBSSN

• Premier League: Tottenham at Wolverhampton: 9 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal: 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

• Serie A: Juventus at Udinese: 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

• NWSL: Orlando at Washington: 4 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Final, WTA Singles Final: 12 p.m., TENNIS

• Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds: 7 p.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

• IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped): 11:30 p.m., NBCSN

WNBA BASKETBALL

• Seattle at Washington: 3 p.m., ESPN