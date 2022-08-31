Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership Qualifier: Richmond at Brisbane, Elimination Final: 5 a.m., FS1
AFL Premiership Qualifier: Sydney at Melbourne, Qualifying Final: 5:30 a.m. (Friday), FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
West Virginia at Pittsburgh: 7 p.m., ESPN
Cent. Mich. at Oklahoma St.: 7 p.m., FS1
Ball St. at Tennessee: 7 p.m., SECN
VMI at Wake Forest: 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Alabama A&M at UAB: 8 p.m., CBSSN
Louisiana Tech at Missouri: 8 p.m., ESPNU
Penn St. at Purdue: 8 p.m., FOX
New Mexico St. at Minnesota: 9 p.m., BTN
N. Arizona at Arizona St.: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
Cal Poly at Fresno St.: 10:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
UC Davis at Stanford: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, First Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark: 7 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio: 1 p.m., GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.: 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga: 1 p.m., FS2
NYRA: Saratoga: 3 p.m., FS1
NYRA: Saratoga: 5 p.m., FS2
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
IIHF World Championship: U.S. vs. Hungary, Quarterfinal, Herning, Denmark: 10 a.m., NHLN
IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, Herning, Denmark: 2 p.m., NHLN
MLB BASEBALL
Seattle at Detroit: 1 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at NY Mets OR Oakland at Washington: 4 p.m., MLBN
Texas at Boston: 7 p.m., MLBN and NESN
Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Arizona OR Colorado at Atlanta (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta: 5:45 a.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City: 3 p.m., USA
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 12 p.m., ESPN
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 6 p.m., ESPN2
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Golf
Springfield International at McCann Tech: 3 p.m.
College Soccer
MCLA men at SUNY Cobleskill: 2:30 p.m.
MCLA women at Nichols: 2:30 p.m.
College Volleyball
MCLA at SUNY Delhi: 6 p.m.