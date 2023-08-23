Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
CFL FOOTBALL
Montreal at Winnipeg: 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
Creighton at Stanford: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
FIU at Oregon St.: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
Cal Poly at UCLA: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
FISHING
SFC: The San Juan International Billfish Tournament - Day 1, Club Nautico de San Juan, Puerto Rico: 4 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic: 7 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta: 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, First Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia: 6:30 p.m., GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho (Taped): 9:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.: 3 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.: 7 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
Boston at Houston: 2 p.m., MLBN and NESN
Regional Coverage: Texas at Minnesota OR Toronto at Baltimore: 7 p.m., MLBN
Cincinnati at Arizona: 9:30 p.m., FS1
NFL FOOTBALL
Preseason: Pittsburgh at Atlanta: 7:30 p.m., NFLN
Preseason: Indianapolis at Philadelphia: 8 p.m., PRIME VIDEO
RUGBY (MEN’S)
NRL: Parramatta at Penrith: 5:30 a.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: Real España vs. Dirigangen FC, Group C, San Pedro Sula, Honduras: 9:55 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying - Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 11 a.m., ESPNEWS
Cleveland-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals: 11 a.m., TENNIS
Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Quarterfinals: 6:30 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
World Championships: Day 6, Budapest, Hungary: 1 p.m., USA
WNBA BASKETBALL
New York at Connecticut: 7 p.m., PRIME VIDEO
Las Vegas at Chicago: 8 p.m., NBATV