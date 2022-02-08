On the Air
To find out what's on TV from the Olympics, go to the Olympics page.
College Basketball (Men's)
Georgia at Florida: 6:30 p.m., SECN
George Washington at UMass: 7 p.m., NESN
Georgia Tech at Miami: 7 p.m., NESN-Plus
Wake Forest at North Carolina State: 7 p.m., ACCN
Ohio State at Rutgers: 7 p.m., BTN
Richmond at George Mason: 7 p.m., CBSSN
Houston at SMU: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Louisville at Notre Dame: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Xavier at Seton Hall: 7 p.m., FS1
Alabama at Mississippi: 8:30 p.m., SECN
Pittsburgh at Florida Stte: 9 p.m., ACCN
Minnesota at Nebraska: 9 p.m., BTN
Loyola of Chicago at Bradley: 9 p.m., CBSSN
Tennessee at Mississippi State: 9 p.m., ESPN2
Texas Tech at Oklahoma: 9 p.m., ESPNU
Georgetown at DePaul: 9 p.m., FS1
San Diego State at San Jose State: 11 p.m., CBSSN
California at Oregon State: 11 p.m., ESPNU
College Basketball (Women's)
Oregon at Washington State: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
Oregon State at Stanford: 5 p.m., PAC-12N
College Volleyball (Men's)
UC Santa Barbara at USC: 10 p.m,. PAC-12N
Golf
DP World Tour, The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, First Round: 3:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF
NBA
Chicago at Charotte: 7:45 p.m., ESPN
Golden State at Utah: 10:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Nashville at Dallas: 8 p.m, TNT
NY Islanders at Vancouver: 10:30 p.m., TNT
Soccer (Men's)
FIFA Club World Cup,Monterrey vs. Al Jazira Club, Fifth-Place Match: 8:20 a.m., FS2
FIFA Club World Cup, Al Hilal vs. Chelsea, Semifinal: 11:20 a.m., FS2
Premier League, Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur: 2:45 p.m., USA
Tennis
Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Daily Calendar
Boys Basketball
Mount Greylock at Smith Academy: 6:30 p.m.
Taconic at Green Tech: 7 p.m.
Monument Mountain at Pittsfield: 7 p.m.
Hoosac Valley at Easthampton: 7 p.m.
McCann Tech at Lenox: 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Mount Everett at Lenox: 4 p.m.
Hoosac Valley at Amherst: 7:30 p.m.
Ice Hockey
Pope Francis girls vs. Algonquin at Mass Mutual: 7 p.m.
Mount Everett at Easthampton: 7 p.m.
Chicopee Comp at Drury: 7 p.m.
South Hadley at Wahconah: 7:30 p.m.
Nordic Skiing
Berkshire League Meet at Wahconah: 4 p.m.
College Basketball
Framingham State at MCLA women: 5:30 p.m.
Framingham State at MCLA men: 7:30 p.m.
George Washington at UMass: 7 p.m.