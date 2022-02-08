On the Air

To find out what's on TV from the Olympics, go to the Olympics page.

College Basketball (Men's)

Georgia at Florida: 6:30 p.m., SECN

George Washington at UMass: 7 p.m., NESN

Georgia Tech at Miami: 7 p.m., NESN-Plus

Wake Forest at North Carolina State: 7 p.m., ACCN

Ohio State at Rutgers: 7 p.m., BTN

Richmond at George Mason: 7 p.m., CBSSN

Houston at SMU: 7 p.m., ESPN2

Louisville at Notre Dame: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Xavier at Seton Hall: 7 p.m., FS1

Alabama at Mississippi: 8:30 p.m., SECN

Pittsburgh at Florida Stte: 9 p.m., ACCN

Minnesota at Nebraska: 9 p.m., BTN

Loyola of Chicago at Bradley: 9 p.m., CBSSN

Tennessee at Mississippi State: 9 p.m., ESPN2

Texas Tech at Oklahoma: 9 p.m., ESPNU

Georgetown at DePaul: 9 p.m., FS1

San Diego State at San Jose State: 11 p.m., CBSSN

California at Oregon State: 11 p.m., ESPNU

College Basketball (Women's)

Oregon at Washington State: 3 p.m., PAC-12N

Oregon State at Stanford: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

College Volleyball (Men's)

UC Santa Barbara at USC: 10 p.m,. PAC-12N

Golf

DP World Tour, The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, First Round: 3:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF

NBA

Chicago at Charotte: 7:45 p.m., ESPN

Golden State at Utah: 10:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Nashville at Dallas: 8 p.m, TNT

NY Islanders at Vancouver: 10:30 p.m., TNT

Soccer (Men's)

FIFA Club World Cup,Monterrey vs. Al Jazira Club, Fifth-Place Match: 8:20 a.m., FS2

FIFA Club World Cup, Al Hilal vs. Chelsea, Semifinal: 11:20 a.m., FS2

Premier League, Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur: 2:45 p.m., USA

Tennis

Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Daily Calendar

Boys Basketball

Mount Greylock at Smith Academy: 6:30 p.m.

Taconic at Green Tech: 7 p.m.

Monument Mountain at Pittsfield: 7 p.m.

Hoosac Valley at Easthampton: 7 p.m.

McCann Tech at Lenox: 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Mount Everett at Lenox: 4 p.m.

Hoosac Valley at Amherst: 7:30 p.m.

Ice Hockey

Pope Francis girls vs. Algonquin at Mass Mutual: 7 p.m.

Mount Everett at Easthampton: 7 p.m.

Chicopee Comp at Drury: 7 p.m.

South Hadley at Wahconah: 7:30 p.m.

Nordic Skiing

Berkshire League Meet at Wahconah: 4 p.m.

College Basketball

Framingham State at MCLA women: 5:30 p.m.

Framingham State at MCLA men: 7:30 p.m.

