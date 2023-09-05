Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE GOLF

The Folds Of Honor Collegiate: Final Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.: 4 p.m., GOLF

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Creighton at Nebraska: 8 p.m., BTN

GOLF

Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, First Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea: 12 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Cleveland OR Milwaukee at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.): 1 p.m., MLBN 

Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego OR Colorado at Arizona (3:30 p.m.): 4 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Tampa Bay: 6:30 p.m., MLBN and NESN

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Exhibition: Perth at Team Ignite: 9 p.m., NBATV

SOCCER (MEN’S)

International Friendly: Malta vs. Gibraltar, Attard, Malta: 1:50 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

NWSL Challenge Cup: North Carolina at Kansas City, Semifinal: 8 p.m., CBSSN

NWSL Challenge Cup: Racing Louisville FC at OL Reign, Semifinal: 10 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.: 12 a.m., ESPN

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN

WNBA BASKETBALL

Seattle at Atlanta: 7 p.m., NBATV

DAILY CALENDAR

High School Cross-Country

Mount Greylock, Mount Everett and Wahconah at Taconic: 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

McCann Tech at Smith Academy: 4 p.m.

Monument Mountain at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.

Chicopee Comp at Wahconah: 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Taconic at Commerce: 4 p.m.

Wahconah at Easthampton: 5 p.m.

Hoosac Valley at Renaissance: 5 p.m.

Mount Everett at Gateway: 6 p.m.

McCann Tech at Ware: 7 p.m.

Frontier at Lenox: 7 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Pittsfield at Chicopee Comp: 5 p.m.

Lee at Mount Greylock: 6 p.m.

West Springfield at Wahconah: 6:15 p.m.

Golf

Mass Senior Amateur, at Hopkinton Country Club: 8 a.m.

College Soccer

MCLA men at Eastern Connecticut State: 4 p.m.