Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE GOLF
The Folds Of Honor Collegiate: Final Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.: 4 p.m., GOLF
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Creighton at Nebraska: 8 p.m., BTN
GOLF
Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, First Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea: 12 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Cleveland OR Milwaukee at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.): 1 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego OR Colorado at Arizona (3:30 p.m.): 4 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Tampa Bay: 6:30 p.m., MLBN and NESN
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
Exhibition: Perth at Team Ignite: 9 p.m., NBATV
SOCCER (MEN’S)
International Friendly: Malta vs. Gibraltar, Attard, Malta: 1:50 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
NWSL Challenge Cup: North Carolina at Kansas City, Semifinal: 8 p.m., CBSSN
NWSL Challenge Cup: Racing Louisville FC at OL Reign, Semifinal: 10 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.: 12 a.m., ESPN
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN
WNBA BASKETBALL
Seattle at Atlanta: 7 p.m., NBATV
DAILY CALENDAR
High School Cross-Country
Mount Greylock, Mount Everett and Wahconah at Taconic: 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
McCann Tech at Smith Academy: 4 p.m.
Monument Mountain at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.
Chicopee Comp at Wahconah: 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Taconic at Commerce: 4 p.m.
Wahconah at Easthampton: 5 p.m.
Hoosac Valley at Renaissance: 5 p.m.
Mount Everett at Gateway: 6 p.m.
McCann Tech at Ware: 7 p.m.
Frontier at Lenox: 7 p.m.
High School Volleyball
Pittsfield at Chicopee Comp: 5 p.m.
Lee at Mount Greylock: 6 p.m.
West Springfield at Wahconah: 6:15 p.m.
Golf
Mass Senior Amateur, at Hopkinton Country Club: 8 a.m.
College Soccer
MCLA men at Eastern Connecticut State: 4 p.m.