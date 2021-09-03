Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
SATURDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Western at Brisbane, Semifinal: 5 a.m., FS2
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands: 5:55 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.: 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
Lucas Oil Motocross: The Fox Raceway II (Taped): 7 p.m., NBCSN
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Playoffs: Triplets vs. Tri-State, Consolation, Paradise Island, Bahamas: 4 p.m., CBS
Playoffs: Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Championship, Paradise Islands, Bahamas: 4:30 p.m., CBS
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Oklahoma at Tulane: 12 p.m., ABC
Colgate at Boston College: 12 p.m., ACCN
Fordham at Nebraska OR Temple at Rutgers: 12 p.m., BTN
Holy Cross at UConn: 12 p.m., CBSSN
Western Michigan at Michigan: 12 p.m., ESPN
Army at Georgia St.: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Penn St. at Wisconsin: 12 p.m., FOX
Stanford vs. Kansas St., Arlington, Texas: 12 p.m., FS1
Louisiana-Monroe at Kentucky: 12 p.m., SECN
Fresno St. at Oregon: 2 p.m., PAC-12N
Alabama vs. Miami, Atlanta: 3:30 p.m., ABC
Indiana at Iowa: 3:30 p.m., BTN
Marshall at Navy: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
West Virginia at Maryland: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
UMass at Pittsburgh: 4 p.m., ACCN
Louisiana Tech at Mississippi St.: 4 p.m., ESPNU
Central Michigan at Missouri: 4 p.m., SECN
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas: 4:30 p.m., FOX
San Jose St. at Southern Cal: 5 p.m., PAC-12N
Syracuse at Ohio: 7 p.m., CBSSN
Texas Tech vs. Houston, Houston: 7 p.m., ESPN
Oregon St. at Purdue: 7 p.m., FS1
Georgia vs. Clemson, Charlotte, N.C.: 7:30 p.m., ABC
N. Illinois at Georgia Tech: 7:30 p.m., ACCN
UTSA at Illinois: 7:30 p.m., BTN
FAU at Florida: 7:30 p.m., SECN
Kent St. at Texas A&M: 8 p.m., ESPNU
Montana at Washington: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
LSU at UCLA: 8:30 p.m., FOX
New Mexico St. at San Diego St.: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
BYU vs. Arizona, Las Vegas: 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Nevada at California: 10:30 p.m., FS1
Utah St. at Washington St.: 11 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio: 7:30 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio: 12:30 p.m., NBC
PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta: 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio: 2:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta: 2:30 p.m., NBC
Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind. (Taped): 8 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live: 12:30 p.m., FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Jockey Club Gold Cup and The Flower Bowl, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 6 p.m., NBCSN
MLB BASEBALL
Baltimore at NY Yankees: 1 p.m., MLBN
Minnesota at Tampa Bay: 4 p.m., FS1
Boston at Cleveland: 4 p.m., NESN
Philadelphia at Miami (Joined in Progress) OR St. Louis at Milwaukee: 7 p.m., MLBN
LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Houston at San Diego: 9 p.m., MLBN
PARALYMPICS
2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Women’s Wheelchair Basketball (Final); Sitting Volleyball (Final); Track & Field, Tokyo: 3 a.m., NBCSN
2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Men’s Wheelchair Basketball (Final); Women’s Sitting Volleyball (Final), Tokyo: 9 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FASL: Manchester City at Everton (Taped): 9 a.m., NBCSN
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Piper, Rosemont, Ill.: 7 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 11 a.m., ESPN2
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA BASKETBALL
Phoenix at Indiana: 1 p.m., NBATV
Washington at Minnesota: 8 p.m., NBATV
Sunday
AUTO RACING
FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey: 8 a.m., CBSSN
Formula 1: The Netherlands Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey: 9 a.m., CBSSN
NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis (Taped): 9 a.m., FS1
NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis: 11 a.m., FS1
World of Outlaws: The Prarie Dirt Classic, Fairbury Speedway, Fairbury, Ill. (Taped): 1 p.m., CBSSN
NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis: 1 p.m., FOX
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The In It To Win It 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.: 1:30 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.: 6 p.m., NBCSN
BOXING
PBC Fight Night: Kyrone Davis vs. Martez McGregor (Super Middleweights), Minneapolis: 6 p.m., FS1
PBC Fight Night: Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Brian Mendoza (Super Welterweights), Minneapolis: 8 p.m., FOX
CFL FOOTBALL
Winnipeg at Saskatchewan: 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Towson at Virginia Tech: 12 p.m., ACCN
Maryland at Duke: 2 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M, Miami: 3 p.m., ESPN2
Grambling St. vs. Tennessee St., Canton, Ohio: 4 p.m., NFLN
Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Notre Dame at Florida St.: 7:30 p.m., ABC
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
CS Northridge vs. Arizona, Tempe, Ariz.: 2 p.m., PAC-12N
LSU at Arizona St.: 5 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Minnesota at Florida: 2 p.m., ESPNU
CYCLING
Vuelta a España: Stage 21, Individual Time-Trial, Padrón to Santiago De Compostela, 21 miles (Taped): 1 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome (Taped): 4 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio: 7 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta: 12 p.m., GOLF
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio: 1:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta: 1:30 p.m., NBC
Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind. (Taped): 7 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live: 12:30 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
PLL Playoffs: Atlas LC vs. Chaos LC, Semifinal, Philadelphia: 11 a.m., NBCSN
PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Waterdogs LC, Semifinal, Philadelphia: 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
MLB BASEBALL
Cleveland at Boston: 1 p.m., TBS and NESN
Houston at San Diego OR Seattle at Arizona: 4 p.m., MLBN
LA Dodgers at San Francisco: 7 p.m., ESPN
PARALYMPICS
2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Closing Ceremony, Tokyo: 7 a.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
FIFA World Cup Qualifying: England vs. Andorra, London: 11:50 a.m., ESPN2
FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Costa Rica vs. Mexico, San José, Costa Rica: 7 p.m., CBSSN
FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Canada, Nashville, Tenn.: 8 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FASL: Chelsea at Arsenal (Taped): 9 a.m., NBCSN
NWSL: Houston at Orlando: 4 p.m., CBS
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Piper vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.: 2 p.m., CBSSN
Athletes Unlimited: Team Vidales vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.: 6:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.: 11 a.m., ESPN
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA BASKETBALL
Las Vegas at Chicago: 3 p.m., ABC
Atlanta at Dallas: 4 p.m., CBSSN
Saturday
College Football
UMass at Pittsburgh: 4 p.m.
College Soccer
MCLA Tournament — Western Connecticut State at MCLA men: 2 p.m.
MCLA Tournament — Salem State at Eastern Nazarene men: 4 p.m.
MCLA women at Emmanuel: 1 p.m.
Sunday
College Soccer
MCLA Tournament — Western Connecticut State vs. Salem State men: Noon
MCLA Tournament — Eastern Nazarene at MCLA men: 2 p.m.