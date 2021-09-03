Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

SATURDAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: Western at Brisbane, Semifinal: 5 a.m., FS2

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands: 5:55 a.m., ESPN2

Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.: 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

Lucas Oil Motocross: The Fox Raceway II (Taped): 7 p.m., NBCSN

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Playoffs: Triplets vs. Tri-State, Consolation, Paradise Island, Bahamas: 4 p.m., CBS

Playoffs: Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Championship, Paradise Islands, Bahamas: 4:30 p.m., CBS

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Oklahoma at Tulane: 12 p.m., ABC

Colgate at Boston College: 12 p.m., ACCN

Fordham at Nebraska OR Temple at Rutgers: 12 p.m., BTN

Holy Cross at UConn: 12 p.m., CBSSN

Western Michigan at Michigan: 12 p.m., ESPN

Army at Georgia St.: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Penn St. at Wisconsin: 12 p.m., FOX

Stanford vs. Kansas St., Arlington, Texas: 12 p.m., FS1

Louisiana-Monroe at Kentucky: 12 p.m., SECN

Fresno St. at Oregon: 2 p.m., PAC-12N

Alabama vs. Miami, Atlanta: 3:30 p.m., ABC

Indiana at Iowa: 3:30 p.m., BTN

Marshall at Navy: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

West Virginia at Maryland: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

UMass at Pittsburgh: 4 p.m., ACCN

Louisiana Tech at Mississippi St.: 4 p.m., ESPNU

Central Michigan at Missouri: 4 p.m., SECN

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas: 4:30 p.m., FOX

San Jose St. at Southern Cal: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

Syracuse at Ohio: 7 p.m., CBSSN

Texas Tech vs. Houston, Houston: 7 p.m., ESPN

Oregon St. at Purdue: 7 p.m., FS1

Georgia vs. Clemson, Charlotte, N.C.: 7:30 p.m., ABC

N. Illinois at Georgia Tech: 7:30 p.m., ACCN

UTSA at Illinois: 7:30 p.m., BTN

FAU at Florida: 7:30 p.m., SECN

Kent St. at Texas A&M: 8 p.m., ESPNU

Montana at Washington: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

LSU at UCLA: 8:30 p.m., FOX

New Mexico St. at San Diego St.: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

BYU vs. Arizona, Las Vegas: 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Nevada at California: 10:30 p.m., FS1

Utah St. at Washington St.: 11 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio: 7:30 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio: 12:30 p.m., NBC

PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta: 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio: 2:30 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta: 2:30 p.m., NBC

Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind. (Taped): 8 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live: 12:30 p.m., FS2

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Jockey Club Gold Cup and The Flower Bowl, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 6 p.m., NBCSN

MLB BASEBALL

Baltimore at NY Yankees: 1 p.m., MLBN

Minnesota at Tampa Bay: 4 p.m., FS1

Boston at Cleveland: 4 p.m., NESN

Philadelphia at Miami (Joined in Progress) OR St. Louis at Milwaukee: 7 p.m., MLBN

LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Houston at San Diego: 9 p.m., MLBN

PARALYMPICS

2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Women’s Wheelchair Basketball (Final); Sitting Volleyball (Final); Track & Field, Tokyo: 3 a.m., NBCSN

2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Men’s Wheelchair Basketball (Final); Women’s Sitting Volleyball (Final), Tokyo: 9 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

FASL: Manchester City at Everton (Taped): 9 a.m., NBCSN

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Piper, Rosemont, Ill.: 7 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 11 a.m., ESPN2

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN2

WNBA BASKETBALL

Phoenix at Indiana: 1 p.m., NBATV

Washington at Minnesota: 8 p.m., NBATV

Sunday

AUTO RACING

FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey: 8 a.m., CBSSN

Formula 1: The Netherlands Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2

FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey: 9 a.m., CBSSN

NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis (Taped): 9 a.m., FS1

NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis: 11 a.m., FS1

World of Outlaws: The Prarie Dirt Classic, Fairbury Speedway, Fairbury, Ill. (Taped): 1 p.m., CBSSN

NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis: 1 p.m., FOX

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The In It To Win It 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.: 1:30 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.: 6 p.m., NBCSN

BOXING

PBC Fight Night: Kyrone Davis vs. Martez McGregor (Super Middleweights), Minneapolis: 6 p.m., FS1

PBC Fight Night: Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Brian Mendoza (Super Welterweights), Minneapolis: 8 p.m., FOX

CFL FOOTBALL

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan: 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Towson at Virginia Tech: 12 p.m., ACCN

Maryland at Duke: 2 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M, Miami: 3 p.m., ESPN2

Grambling St. vs. Tennessee St., Canton, Ohio: 4 p.m., NFLN

Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Notre Dame at Florida St.: 7:30 p.m., ABC

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

CS Northridge vs. Arizona, Tempe, Ariz.: 2 p.m., PAC-12N

LSU at Arizona St.: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Minnesota at Florida: 2 p.m., ESPNU

CYCLING

Vuelta a España: Stage 21, Individual Time-Trial, Padrón to Santiago De Compostela, 21 miles (Taped): 1 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome (Taped): 4 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio: 7 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta: 12 p.m., GOLF

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio: 1:30 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta: 1:30 p.m., NBC

Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind. (Taped): 7 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live: 12:30 p.m., FS2

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

PLL Playoffs: Atlas LC vs. Chaos LC, Semifinal, Philadelphia: 11 a.m., NBCSN

PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Waterdogs LC, Semifinal, Philadelphia: 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

MLB BASEBALL

Cleveland at Boston: 1 p.m., TBS and NESN

Houston at San Diego OR Seattle at Arizona: 4 p.m., MLBN

LA Dodgers at San Francisco: 7 p.m., ESPN

PARALYMPICS

2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Closing Ceremony, Tokyo: 7 a.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

FIFA World Cup Qualifying: England vs. Andorra, London: 11:50 a.m., ESPN2

FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Costa Rica vs. Mexico, San José, Costa Rica: 7 p.m., CBSSN

FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Canada, Nashville, Tenn.: 8 p.m., FS1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

FASL: Chelsea at Arsenal (Taped): 9 a.m., NBCSN

NWSL: Houston at Orlando: 4 p.m., CBS

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited: Team Piper vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.: 2 p.m., CBSSN

Athletes Unlimited: Team Vidales vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.: 6:30 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.: 11 a.m., ESPN

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN2

WNBA BASKETBALL

Las Vegas at Chicago: 3 p.m., ABC

Atlanta at Dallas: 4 p.m., CBSSN

Saturday

College Football

UMass at Pittsburgh: 4 p.m.

College Soccer

MCLA Tournament — Western Connecticut State at MCLA men: 2 p.m.

MCLA Tournament — Salem State at Eastern Nazarene men: 4 p.m.

MCLA women at Emmanuel: 1 p.m.

Sunday

College Soccer

MCLA Tournament — Western Connecticut State vs. Salem State men: Noon

MCLA Tournament — Eastern Nazarene at MCLA men: 2 p.m.