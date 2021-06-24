Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Gold Coast ar North Melbourne: 11:30 p.m., FS2
AFL: Fremantle at Collingwood: 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide: 5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1
AUTO RACING
Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria: 5:25 a.m., ESPN2
Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria: 8:55 a.m., ESPNU
ARCA Series: The ‥AnywhereIsPossible 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.: 6 p.m., FS1
Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria: 5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. NC State, Game 11, Omaha, Neb.: 2 p.m., ESPN2
College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb.: 7 p.m., ESPN
CYCLING
UCI: Tour de France, Stage 1, Brest to Landerneau, 123 miles: 6:30 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich: 6:30 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Ga.: 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.: 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio: 7 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
U.S. Olympic Trials: Women’s Competition, St. Louis: 8 p.m., NBC
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)
STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.: 1 p.m., ESPNU
STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.: 2 p.m., ESPNU
STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.: 7 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
LUX Fight League 14: Jesus Gutierrez vs. Alfredo Moreno (Bantamweights), Monterrey, Mexico: 7 p.m., FS2
Bellator 261: Tim Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky (Heavyweights), Uncasville, Conn.: 9 p.m., SHO
PFL 6: Heavyweights & Women’s Lightweights, Atlantic City, N.J.: 10 p.m., ESPN2
MLB BASEBALL
MLB Draft Combine: From Cary, N.C.: 1 p.m., MLBN
NY Yankees at Boston: 7 p.m., MLBN and NESN
NBA BASKETBALL
NBA Draft Combine: From Chicago: 3 p.m., ESPNU
Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2: 8:30 p.m., TNT
NHL HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Semifinal: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 7: 8 p.m., NBCSN
RUGBY
State of Orgin Women: New South Wales at Queensland: 5:30 a.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
MLS: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF: 8 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.: 5 p.m., NBCSN
Western Mass. Softball
Division I Championship: Pittsfield at Westfield: 5 p.m.
Division III Championship: Mount Greylock at Turners Falls: 6:30 p.m.
Western Mass. Baseball
Division III Semifinal: Southwick at Taconic: 4 p.m.
Western Mass. Boys Lacrosse
Division III Championship: Grafton at Wahconah: 6 p.m.
Western Mass. Girls Lacrosse
Division II Championship: Mount Greylock at Bromfield, at Littleton Middle School: 5 p.m.
Cal Ripken State Tournament
Berkshire All-Stars vs. Marlborough at Legion Field in Northbridge: 6 p.m.
Futures League Baseball
Pittsfield at New Britain: 6:35 p.m.
NECBL
North Adams at Upper Valley (2): 4 p.m.