Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
American Legion World Series: TBD, Championship, Shelby, N.C.: 7 p.m., ESPNU
BOWLING
PWBA: The Tour Championship, Waterloo, Iowa: 7 p.m., CBSSN
MLB BASEBALL
Boston at Washington: 7 p.m., NESN
NY Yankees at Atlanta: 7 p.m., TBS
Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at San Diego (9:30 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: CD Fas vs. Real Esteli, Group B, San Salvador, El Salvador: 9:55 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Auckland, New Zealand: 4 a.m., FOX
FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. England, Semifinal, Sydney:
6 a.m. (Wednesday), FOX
TENNIS
Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds: 11 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
New York at Las Vegas: 9 p.m., PRIME VIDEO