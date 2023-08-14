Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

American Legion World Series: TBD, Championship, Shelby, N.C.: 7 p.m., ESPNU

BOWLING

PWBA: The Tour Championship, Waterloo, Iowa: 7 p.m., CBSSN

MLB BASEBALL

Boston at Washington: 7 p.m., NESN

NY Yankees at Atlanta: 7 p.m., TBS

Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at San Diego (9:30 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: CD Fas vs. Real Esteli, Group B, San Salvador, El Salvador: 9:55 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Auckland, New Zealand: 4 a.m., FOX

FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. England, Semifinal, Sydney: 

6 a.m. (Wednesday), FOX

TENNIS

Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds: 11 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

New York at Las Vegas: 9 p.m., PRIME VIDEO