Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis: 12 p.m., FS1
NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis: 2 p.m., FOX
CFL FOOTBALL
Toronto at Hamilton: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Edmonton at Calgary: 7 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Clemson at Duke: 7 p.m., ESPN
Clemson at Duke (Command Center): 7 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE GOLF
The Folds Of Honor Collegiate: First Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.: 4 p.m., GOLF
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Dartmouth at California: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
Washington at Ohio St.: 7 p.m., BTN
CS Northridge at UCLA: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
Sky Golf European Ryder Cup Picks Show: 9 a.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 12:30 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
PLL Playoffs: Atlas vs. Cannons, Quarterfinal, Foxborough, Mass.: 5 p.m., ESPN2
MLB BASEBALL
Boston at Tampa Bay: 4 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: Houston at Texas OR Boston at Tampa Bay (Joined in Progress): 5:30 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego OR Milwaukee at Pittsburgh (Joined in Progress): 7 p.m., MLBN
Baltimore at LA Angels: 9:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.: 11 a.m., ESPN
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN2
DAILY CALENDAR
High School Volleyball
Wahconah at Mount Greylock: 6 p.m.