Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis: 12 p.m., FS1

NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis: 2 p.m., FOX

CFL FOOTBALL

Toronto at Hamilton: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Edmonton at Calgary: 7 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Clemson at Duke: 7 p.m., ESPN

Clemson at Duke (Command Center): 7 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE GOLF

The Folds Of Honor Collegiate: First Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.: 4 p.m., GOLF

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Dartmouth at California: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

Washington at Ohio St.: 7 p.m., BTN

CS Northridge at UCLA: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

Sky Golf European Ryder Cup Picks Show: 9 a.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 12:30 p.m., FS2

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

PLL Playoffs: Atlas vs. Cannons, Quarterfinal, Foxborough, Mass.: 5 p.m., ESPN2

MLB BASEBALL

Boston at Tampa Bay: 4 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: Houston at Texas OR Boston at Tampa Bay (Joined in Progress): 5:30 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego OR Milwaukee at Pittsburgh (Joined in Progress): 7 p.m., MLBN

Baltimore at LA Angels: 9:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.: 11 a.m., ESPN

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN2

DAILY CALENDAR

High School Volleyball

Wahconah at Mount Greylock: 6 p.m.