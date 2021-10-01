Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 1 p.m., FS1

NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Sparks 300 at Talladega, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Toledo at UMass: 12 p.m., NESN

Texas at TCU: 12 p.m., ABC

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech: 12 p.m., ACCN

Minnesota at Purdue: 12 p.m., BTN

W. Michigan at Buffalo: 12 p.m., CBSN

Arkansas at Georgia: 12 p.m., ESPN

Duke at North Carolina: 12 p.m., ESPN2

Memphis at Temple: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Michigan at Wisconsin: 12 p.m., FOX

Tennessee at Missouri: 12 p.m., SECN

Southern Cal at Colorado: 2 p.m., PAC-12N

Cincinnati at Notre Dame: 2:30 p.m., NBC

Oregon at Stanford: 3:30 p.m., ABC

Syracuse at Florida St.: 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Ohio St. at Rutgers: 3:30 p.m., BTN

Mississippi at Alabama: 3:30 p.m., CBS

UCF at Navy: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Texas Tech at West Virginia: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Oklahoma at Kansas St.: 3:30 p.m., FOX

Nevada at Boise St.: 3:30 p.m., FS1

Troy at South Carolina: 3:30 p.m., SECN

South Florida at SMU: 4 p.m., ESPNU

Washington St. at California: 5:30 p.m., PAC-12N

Florida at Kentucky: 6 p.m., ESPN

Air Force at New Mexico: 6:30 p.m., FS2

Liberty at UAB: 7 p.m., 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

Baylor at Oklahoma St.: 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Kansas at Iowa St.: 6:30 p.m., FS1

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M: 6:30 p.m., SECN

Indiana at Penn St.: 7:30 p.m., ABC

Boston College at Clemson: 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Northwestern at Nebraska: 7:30 p.m., BTN

UConn at Vanderbilt: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Auburn at LSU: 9 p.m., ESPN

Washington at Oregon St.: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

Montana at E. Washington: 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

Arizona St. at UCLA: 10:30 p.m., FS1

Fresno St. at Hawaii: 11 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Brown at Columbia: 3 p.m., ESPNEWS

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: The College Bracket Championship, Coosa River, Wetumpka, Ala.: 8 a.m., FS1

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland: 8 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.: 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees: 1 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Washington: 4 p.m., MLBN and NESN

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR NY Mets at Atlanta: 7 p.m., FOX

LA Angels at Seattle (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN

NHL HOCKEY

Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston: 7 p.m., NHLN and NESN (8 p.m.)

RUGBY

Premiership: Saracens at Leicester (Taped): 12 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Everton at Manchester United: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Watford at Leeds United: 10 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea: 10 a.m., USA

Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion: 12:30 p.m., NBC

Liga MX: Atlas at Guadalajara: 9:55 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

Nur-Sultan-WTA Final: 4:30 a.m., TENNIS

Sofia-ATP Semifinals: 9 a.m., TENNIS

San Diego-ATP, Chicago-WTA Semifinals: 2 p.m., TENNIS

Sunday

AUTO RACING

FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped): 12 p.m., CBSSN

FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped): 1 p.m., CBSSN

NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 2 p.m., NBC

World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Burlington, Wash. (Taped): 2 p.m., CBSSN

FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Americas, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas: 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

GT World Challenge America: Rounds 11 & 12, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla. (Taped): 6 p.m., CBSSN

FIM Superbike: The World SBK, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (Taped): 8 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

UCLA at Washington: 6 p.m., PAC-12N

NC State at North Carolina: 7 p.m., ACCN

California at Stanford: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Rutgers at Ohio St.: 12 p.m., BTN

Virginia at North Carolina: 1 p.m., ACCN

Arkansas at Georgia: 1 p.m., ESPNU

Providence at Georgetown: 2:30 p.m., FS1

Mississippi at Florida: 3 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Texas A&M at Tennessee: 1 p.m., SECN

Oregon at Utah: 2 p.m., PAC-12N

Duke at Virginia: 3 p.m., ACCN

Alabama at Auburn: 3 p.m., ESPNU

Michigan St. at Nebraska: 4 p.m., BTN

Southern Cal at Washington: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

CYCLING

UCI: The Paris Roubaix 2021, Compiègne to Roubaix, 160.3 miles (Taped): 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

FUTSAL

FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs. Kazakhstan, 3rd-Place Match, Kaunas, Lithuania: 10:50 a.m., FS2

FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Portugal, Final, Kaunas, Lithuania: 12:50 p.m., FS1

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland: 7 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.: 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4:30 p.m., FS1

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 5:30 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

Milwaukee at LA Dodgers: 3 p.m., TBS

Boston at Washington: 3 p.m., NESN

NBA BASKETBALL

Preseason: Brooklyn at LA Lakers: 3:30 p.m., NBATV

NFL FOOTBALL

Regional Coverage: Houston at Buffalo, Indianapolis at Miami, Cleveland at Minnesota, Tennessee at NY Jets, Kansas City at Philadelphia: 1 p.m., CBS

Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta, Detroit at Chicago, Carolina at Dallas, NY Giants at New Orleans: 1 p.m., FOX

Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Rams, Seattle at San Francisco: 4:05 p.m., FOX

Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Denver, Pittsburgh at Green Bay: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Tampa Bay at New England: 8:20 p.m., NBC

NHL HOCKEY

Preseason: Winnipeg at Vancouver: 7 p.m., NHLN

RODEO

PBR: The U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, San Antonio (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY

NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. South Sydney, Final, Milton, Australia: 4:30 a.m., FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace: 9 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool: 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan: 2:45 p.m., CBSSN

USL: New Mexico United at Louisville City FC: 3 p.m., ESPN2

MLS: Inter Miami at Portland: 5:30 p.m., FS1

MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy: 8 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

Sofia-ATP Final: 9:30 a.m., TENNIS

Chicago-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals: 2 p.m., TENNIS

San Diego-ATP Final: 6:30 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Semifinal, Game 3: 1 p.m., ESPN

Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Semifinal, Game 3: 3 p.m., ABC

Saturday

Football

McCann Tech at Drury: 1 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Monument Mountain at Ludlow: 12 p.m.

Wahconah at Mount Everett: 12 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Lenox at Monument Mountain: 4 p.m.

Pittsfield at Minnechaug: 4 p.m.

Brattleboro at Wahconah: 4 p.m.

College Football

Toledo at UMass: Noon

Williams at Bowdoin: 1 p.m.

College Soccer

Williams women at Amherst: Noon

Williams men at Amherst: 2:30 p.m.

MCLA women at Mass. Maritime: 1 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Williams at Amherst: 11 a.m.

College Volleyball

MCLA vs. Skidmore and Sage at Skidmore: 11 a.m.

Tufts at Williams: 2 p.m.

Local Golf

Fall Classic at Berkshire Hills Country Club

Sunday

College Soccer

Williams women at Connecticut College: Noon

Williams men at Connecticut College: 2:30 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Williams at Connecticut College: 1 p.m.

Local Golf

Fall Classic at Berkshire Hills Country Club