Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 1 p.m., FS1
NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Sparks 300 at Talladega, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Toledo at UMass: 12 p.m., NESN
Texas at TCU: 12 p.m., ABC
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech: 12 p.m., ACCN
Minnesota at Purdue: 12 p.m., BTN
W. Michigan at Buffalo: 12 p.m., CBSN
Arkansas at Georgia: 12 p.m., ESPN
Duke at North Carolina: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Memphis at Temple: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Michigan at Wisconsin: 12 p.m., FOX
Tennessee at Missouri: 12 p.m., SECN
Southern Cal at Colorado: 2 p.m., PAC-12N
Cincinnati at Notre Dame: 2:30 p.m., NBC
Oregon at Stanford: 3:30 p.m., ABC
Syracuse at Florida St.: 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Ohio St. at Rutgers: 3:30 p.m., BTN
Mississippi at Alabama: 3:30 p.m., CBS
UCF at Navy: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Texas Tech at West Virginia: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma at Kansas St.: 3:30 p.m., FOX
Nevada at Boise St.: 3:30 p.m., FS1
Troy at South Carolina: 3:30 p.m., SECN
South Florida at SMU: 4 p.m., ESPNU
Washington St. at California: 5:30 p.m., PAC-12N
Florida at Kentucky: 6 p.m., ESPN
Air Force at New Mexico: 6:30 p.m., FS2
Liberty at UAB: 7 p.m., 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
Baylor at Oklahoma St.: 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Kansas at Iowa St.: 6:30 p.m., FS1
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M: 6:30 p.m., SECN
Indiana at Penn St.: 7:30 p.m., ABC
Boston College at Clemson: 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Northwestern at Nebraska: 7:30 p.m., BTN
UConn at Vanderbilt: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Auburn at LSU: 9 p.m., ESPN
Washington at Oregon St.: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
Montana at E. Washington: 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
Arizona St. at UCLA: 10:30 p.m., FS1
Fresno St. at Hawaii: 11 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Brown at Columbia: 3 p.m., ESPNEWS
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The College Bracket Championship, Coosa River, Wetumpka, Ala.: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland: 8 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.: 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Tampa Bay at NY Yankees: 1 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Washington: 4 p.m., MLBN and NESN
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR NY Mets at Atlanta: 7 p.m., FOX
LA Angels at Seattle (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN
NHL HOCKEY
Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston: 7 p.m., NHLN and NESN (8 p.m.)
RUGBY
Premiership: Saracens at Leicester (Taped): 12 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Everton at Manchester United: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Watford at Leeds United: 10 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea: 10 a.m., USA
Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion: 12:30 p.m., NBC
Liga MX: Atlas at Guadalajara: 9:55 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
Nur-Sultan-WTA Final: 4:30 a.m., TENNIS
Sofia-ATP Semifinals: 9 a.m., TENNIS
San Diego-ATP, Chicago-WTA Semifinals: 2 p.m., TENNIS
Sunday
AUTO RACING
FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped): 12 p.m., CBSSN
FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped): 1 p.m., CBSSN
NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 2 p.m., NBC
World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Burlington, Wash. (Taped): 2 p.m., CBSSN
FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Americas, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas: 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
GT World Challenge America: Rounds 11 & 12, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla. (Taped): 6 p.m., CBSSN
FIM Superbike: The World SBK, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (Taped): 8 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
UCLA at Washington: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
NC State at North Carolina: 7 p.m., ACCN
California at Stanford: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Rutgers at Ohio St.: 12 p.m., BTN
Virginia at North Carolina: 1 p.m., ACCN
Arkansas at Georgia: 1 p.m., ESPNU
Providence at Georgetown: 2:30 p.m., FS1
Mississippi at Florida: 3 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Texas A&M at Tennessee: 1 p.m., SECN
Oregon at Utah: 2 p.m., PAC-12N
Duke at Virginia: 3 p.m., ACCN
Alabama at Auburn: 3 p.m., ESPNU
Michigan St. at Nebraska: 4 p.m., BTN
Southern Cal at Washington: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
CYCLING
UCI: The Paris Roubaix 2021, Compiègne to Roubaix, 160.3 miles (Taped): 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
FUTSAL
FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs. Kazakhstan, 3rd-Place Match, Kaunas, Lithuania: 10:50 a.m., FS2
FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Portugal, Final, Kaunas, Lithuania: 12:50 p.m., FS1
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland: 7 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.: 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4:30 p.m., FS1
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 5:30 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Milwaukee at LA Dodgers: 3 p.m., TBS
Boston at Washington: 3 p.m., NESN
NBA BASKETBALL
Preseason: Brooklyn at LA Lakers: 3:30 p.m., NBATV
NFL FOOTBALL
Regional Coverage: Houston at Buffalo, Indianapolis at Miami, Cleveland at Minnesota, Tennessee at NY Jets, Kansas City at Philadelphia: 1 p.m., CBS
Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta, Detroit at Chicago, Carolina at Dallas, NY Giants at New Orleans: 1 p.m., FOX
Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Rams, Seattle at San Francisco: 4:05 p.m., FOX
Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Denver, Pittsburgh at Green Bay: 4:25 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay at New England: 8:20 p.m., NBC
NHL HOCKEY
Preseason: Winnipeg at Vancouver: 7 p.m., NHLN
RODEO
PBR: The U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, San Antonio (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY
NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. South Sydney, Final, Milton, Australia: 4:30 a.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace: 9 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool: 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan: 2:45 p.m., CBSSN
USL: New Mexico United at Louisville City FC: 3 p.m., ESPN2
MLS: Inter Miami at Portland: 5:30 p.m., FS1
MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy: 8 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
Sofia-ATP Final: 9:30 a.m., TENNIS
Chicago-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals: 2 p.m., TENNIS
San Diego-ATP Final: 6:30 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Semifinal, Game 3: 1 p.m., ESPN
Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Semifinal, Game 3: 3 p.m., ABC
Saturday
Football
McCann Tech at Drury: 1 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Monument Mountain at Ludlow: 12 p.m.
Wahconah at Mount Everett: 12 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lenox at Monument Mountain: 4 p.m.
Pittsfield at Minnechaug: 4 p.m.
Brattleboro at Wahconah: 4 p.m.
College Football
Toledo at UMass: Noon
Williams at Bowdoin: 1 p.m.
College Soccer
Williams women at Amherst: Noon
Williams men at Amherst: 2:30 p.m.
MCLA women at Mass. Maritime: 1 p.m.
College Field Hockey
Williams at Amherst: 11 a.m.
College Volleyball
MCLA vs. Skidmore and Sage at Skidmore: 11 a.m.
Tufts at Williams: 2 p.m.
Local Golf
Fall Classic at Berkshire Hills Country Club
Sunday
College Soccer
Williams women at Connecticut College: Noon
Williams men at Connecticut College: 2:30 p.m.
College Field Hockey
Williams at Connecticut College: 1 p.m.
Local Golf
Fall Classic at Berkshire Hills Country Club