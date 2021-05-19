Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco: 5:25 a.m., ESPN2
Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco: 8:55 a.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Miami at Louisville: 6 p.m., ACCN
LSU at Texas A&M: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Florida at Arkansas: 7 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)
NCAA National Championships, Men’s Team Quarterfinals 3 & 4: 5:30 p.m., TENNIS
GOLF
PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course: 1 p.m., ESPN
LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, First Round, River Course at Kingsmill: 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
NY Yankees at Texas OR Washington at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN
Houston at Oakland: 5 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Toronto: 7:30 p.m., NESN
Boston at Toronto OR Miami at Philadelphia (7 p.m.): 7:30 p.m., MLBN
Arizona at LA Dodgers: 10:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Playoff: Indiana at Washington, Play-In Round: 8 p.m., TNT
NHL HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Central Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 3: 6:30 p.m., USA
Stanley Cup East Playoff: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, Game 3: 7 p.m., NBCSN
Stanley Cup North Playoff: Montréal at Toronto, Game 1: 7:30 p.m., NHLN
Stanley Cup West Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 3: 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
North Division: Conquerors vs. Aviators, Indianapolis: 7 p.m., FS1
North Division: Alphas vs. Linemen, Indianapolis: 10 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Quarterfinals, Lyon-ATP Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Semifinals, Lyon-ATP Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
Seattle at Minnesota: 8 p.m., NBATV