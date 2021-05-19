Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco: 5:25 a.m., ESPN2

Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco: 8:55 a.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Miami at Louisville: 6 p.m., ACCN

LSU at Texas A&M: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Florida at Arkansas: 7 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)

NCAA National Championships, Men’s Team Quarterfinals 3 & 4: 5:30 p.m., TENNIS

GOLF

PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course: 1 p.m., ESPN

LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, First Round, River Course at Kingsmill: 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

NY Yankees at Texas OR Washington at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN

Houston at Oakland: 5 p.m., MLBN

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Boston at Toronto: 7:30 p.m., NESN

Boston at Toronto OR Miami at Philadelphia (7 p.m.): 7:30 p.m., MLBN

Arizona at LA Dodgers: 10:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Eastern Playoff: Indiana at Washington, Play-In Round: 8 p.m., TNT

NHL HOCKEY

Stanley Cup Central Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 3: 6:30 p.m., USA

Stanley Cup East Playoff: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, Game 3: 7 p.m., NBCSN

Stanley Cup North Playoff: Montréal at Toronto, Game 1: 7:30 p.m., NHLN

Stanley Cup West Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 3: 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

North Division: Conquerors vs. Aviators, Indianapolis: 7 p.m., FS1

North Division: Alphas vs. Linemen, Indianapolis: 10 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Quarterfinals, Lyon-ATP Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Semifinals, Lyon-ATP Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

Seattle at Minnesota: 8 p.m., NBATV