HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
Geico Las Vegas Big Time Finale
• Strive for Greatness 16U vs. Vegas Elite 16U, Las Vegas: 5 p.m., ESPNU
• West Coast Elite 17U vs. Compton Magic 17U, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., ESPN
• Midwest Basketball 17U vs. Strive for Greatness 17U, Las Vegas: 9 p.m., ESPN
• Oakland Soldiers 16U vs. Paul George Elite 16U, Las Vegas: 11 p.m., ESPN2
MLB BASEBALL
• Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN
• NY Yankees at NY Mets: 7 p.m., TBS
• Cleveland at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
• Washington at LA Dodgers, MLBN
RODEO
• PBR Team Series: Day 2, Cheyenne, Wyo.: 10 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
• Club Friendly: FC Barcelona vs. Juventus, Dallas: 8:30 p.m., FS2
• Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. Club América, San Francisco: 10:30 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
• UEFA Championship: England vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Sheffield, England: 2:30 P.M., ESPN2
• The America Cup: Brazil vs. Paraguay, Semifinal, Bucaramanga, Colombia: 7:50 p.m., FS1
TBT BASKETBALL
• Dayton Regional: Men of Mackey vs. TMT, Round of 32, Dayton, Ohio: 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Dayton Regional: Golden Eagles vs. Red Scare, Round of 32, Dayton, Ohio: 9 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds: 7 p.m., TENNIS
Babe Ruth Baseball New England Regionals
• Pittsfield 13s vs. Tri-County, Maine, at Trumbull, Conn.: 1 p.m.
• Pittsfield 14s vs. Norfolk, Mass., at Westfield: 10 a.m.
• Pittsfield 14s (if necessary) vs. TBD, Championship, at Westfield: 4 p.m.
Babe Ruth Softball
• 12U World Series; Berkshire Force vs. Clewiston: 10 a.m.
Berkshire County Softball
• 12U Championship; Warriors-Force winner at Greylock Thunder, at Alcombright: 6 p.m.
Futures League
• All-Star Game, at New Britain: 7 p.m.
NECBL
• North Adams at Valley: 6:35 p.m.
Local Golf
• Ladies Allied Championships, at Greenock Country Club: 8:30 a.m.