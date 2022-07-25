HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

Geico Las Vegas Big Time Finale

• Strive for Greatness 16U vs. Vegas Elite 16U, Las Vegas: 5 p.m., ESPNU

• West Coast Elite 17U vs. Compton Magic 17U, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., ESPN

• Midwest Basketball 17U vs. Strive for Greatness 17U, Las Vegas: 9 p.m., ESPN

• Oakland Soldiers 16U vs. Paul George Elite 16U, Las Vegas: 11 p.m., ESPN2

MLB BASEBALL

• Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN

• NY Yankees at NY Mets: 7 p.m., TBS

• Cleveland at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN

• Washington at LA Dodgers, MLBN

RODEO

• PBR Team Series: Day 2, Cheyenne, Wyo.: 10 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

• Club Friendly: FC Barcelona vs. Juventus, Dallas: 8:30 p.m., FS2

• Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. Club América, San Francisco: 10:30 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

• UEFA Championship: England vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Sheffield, England: 2:30 P.M., ESPN2

• The America Cup: Brazil vs. Paraguay, Semifinal, Bucaramanga, Colombia: 7:50 p.m., FS1

TBT BASKETBALL

• Dayton Regional: Men of Mackey vs. TMT, Round of 32, Dayton, Ohio: 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Dayton Regional: Golden Eagles vs. Red Scare, Round of 32, Dayton, Ohio: 9 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

• Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds: 7 p.m., TENNIS

Babe Ruth Baseball New England Regionals

• Pittsfield 13s vs. Tri-County, Maine, at Trumbull, Conn.: 1 p.m.

• Pittsfield 14s vs. Norfolk, Mass., at Westfield: 10 a.m.

• Pittsfield 14s (if necessary) vs. TBD, Championship, at Westfield: 4 p.m.

Babe Ruth Softball

• 12U World Series; Berkshire Force vs. Clewiston: 10 a.m.

Berkshire County Softball

• 12U Championship; Warriors-Force winner at Greylock Thunder, at Alcombright: 6 p.m.

Futures League

• All-Star Game, at New Britain: 7 p.m.

NECBL

• North Adams at Valley: 6:35 p.m.

Local Golf

• Ladies Allied Championships, at Greenock Country Club: 8:30 a.m.