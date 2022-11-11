Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil: 10:25 a.m., ESPNEWS
Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil: 2:25 p.m., ESPNEWS
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
St. Peter’s at Seton Hall: 12 p.m., FS2
Lafayette at St. John’s: 6 p.m., FS2
Northeastern at Providence: 8 p.m., FS2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Shamrock Classic: California vs. Notre Dame, St. Louis: 4 p.m., NBC
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Amherst at Williams: 12 p.m., NESN
Notre Dame vs. Navy, Baltimore: 12 p.m., ABC
Pittsburgh at Virginia: 12 p.m., ACCN
Rutgers at Michigan St.: 12 p.m., BTN
Missouri at Tennessee: 12 p.m., CBS
Liberty at UConn: 12 p.m., CBSSN
LSU at Arkansas: 12 p.m., ESPN
Purdue at Illinois: 12 p.m., ESPN2
SMU at South Florida: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Indiana at Ohio St.: 12 p.m., FOX
Oklahoma at West Virginia: 12 p.m., FS1
Vanderbilt at Kentucky: 12 p.m., SECN
Nebraska at Michigan: 3:30 p.m., ABC
Boston College at NC State: 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Northwestern at Minnesota: 3:30 p.m., BTN
Alabama at Mississippi: 3:30 p.m., CBS
New Mexico at Air Force: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Louisville at Clemson: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
UCF at Tulane: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
Maryland at Penn St.: 3:30 p.m., FOX
Wisconsin at Iowa: 3:30 p.m., FS1
Army at Troy: 3:30 p.m., NFLN
Arizona St. at Washington St.: 3:30 p.m., PAC-12N
South Carolina at Florida: 4 p.m., SECN
Wyoming at Colorado St.: 7 p.m., CBSSN
Georgia at Mississippi St.: 7 p.m., ESPN
Washington at Oregon: 7 p.m., FOX
Kansas St. at Baylor: 7 p.m., FS1
TCU at Texas: 7:30 p.m., ABC
North Carolina at Wake Forest: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Southern Miss. at Coastal Carolina: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Texas A&M at Auburn: 7:30 p.m., SECN
Florida St. at Syracuse: 8 p.m., ACCN
California at Oregon St.: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
Stanford at Utah: 10 p.m., ESPN
Boise St. at Nevada: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
Arizona at UCLA: 10:30 p.m., FOX
San Jose St. at San Diego St.: 10:30 p.m., FS1
SC State at Howard (Taped): 11 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Penn St. at Purdue: 8 p.m., BTN
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa: 3:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Third Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix: 4 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (Taped): 7:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 11:30 a.m., FS2
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 2 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 281 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, New York: 8 p.m., ESPNEWS
NBA BASKETBALL
Boston at Detroit: 7 p.m., NBCSB
Houston at New Orleans: 8:30 p.m., NBATV
NHL HOCKEY
Ottawa at Philadelphia: 1 p.m., NHLN
Pittsburgh at Montreal: 7 p.m., NHLN
Boston at Buffalo: 7 p.m., NESN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
SPFL: Rangers at St. Mirren, First Phase: 7:25 a.m., CBSSN
Premier League: Brentford at Manchester City: 7:30 a.m., USA
Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool: 10 a.m., USA
Premier League: Chelsea at Newcastle United: 12:30 p.m., NBC
Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton: 2:45 p.m., USA
TENNIS
Next Gen ATP Finals Championship; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals; All American Cup: 5 a.m., TENNIS
Next Gen ATP Finals Championship; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals; All American Cup: 6 a.m., TENNIS
All American Cup: 8 p.m., TENNIS
Sunday
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The São Paulo Brazilian Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil: 12:55 p.m., ABC
FIM World Superbikes: Round 11, Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped): 2 p.m., CNBC
NHRA: Qualifying, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, Calif. (Taped): 2 p.m., FS1
NHRA: The Auto Club NHRA Finals, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, Calif.: 4 p.m., FS1
CFL FOOTBALL
Eastern Division Final: Montreal at Toronto: 1 p.m., ESPN2
Western Division Final: British Columbia at Winnipeg: 4:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Colorado vs. Tennessee, Nashville, Tenn.: 2 p.m., ESPN
Asheville Championship: TBD, Third-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.: 2 p.m., ESPNU
Asheville Championship: TBD, Championship, Asheville, N.C.: 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Wake Forest at Virginia: 2 p.m., ACCN
UNC-Asheville at Florida: 2 p.m., SECN
Prairie View A&M at Washington St.: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
Ohio St. at Boston College: 4 p.m., ACCN
W. Carolina at LSU: 4 p.m., SECN
Stanford at Portland: 5 p.m., ESPN2
Troy at UCLA: 5 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Big East Tournament: Creighton vs. Georgetown, Championship, Boyds, Md.: 11:30 a.m., FS1
Big Ten Tournament: Indiana at Rutgers, Championship: 12 p.m., BTN
Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Syracuse, Championship, Cary, N.C.: 12 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Syracuse at Boston College: 12 p.m., ACCN
Nebraska at Ohio St.: 4:30 p.m., BTN
FIGURE SKATING
ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating, The MK John Wilson Trophy, Sheffield, England (Taped): 4 p.m., NBC
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Final Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix: 4 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (Taped): 7:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12 p.m., FS2
NBA BASKETBALL
Brooklyn at LA Lakers: 9:30 p.m., NBATV
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
Iowa at Windy City: 3 p.m., NBATV
NFL FOOTBALL
Seattle vs. Tampa Bay, Munich: 9:30 a.m., NFLN
Regional Coverage: Denver at Tennessee, Jacksonville at Kansas City, Cleveland at Miami, Houston at NY Giants: 1 p.m., CBS
Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Buffalo, Detroit at Chicago, New Orleans at Pittsburgh: 1 p.m., FOX
Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Las Vegas: 4:05 p.m., CBS
Regional Coverage: Dallas at Green Bay, Arizona at LA Rams: 4:25 p.m., FOX
LA Chargers at San Francisco: 8:15 p.m., NBC
NHL HOCKEY
Dallas at Philadelphia: 1 p.m., NHLN
Vancouver at Boston: 6 p.m., NESN
Washington at Tampa Bay: 7 p.m., ESPN
SAILING
Sail GP: The Dubai Grand Prix, Day 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Taped): 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Sail GP: The Dubai Grand Prix, Day 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Taped): 9 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Serie A: Inter Milan at Atalanta: 6:25 a.m., CBSSN
Premier League: Aston Villa at Brighton & Hove Albion: 9 a.m., USA
Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham: 11:30 a.m., USA
USL Championship: Louisville City at San Antonio, Final: 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, Harrison, N.J.: 5 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship: 5:30 a.m., TENNIS
Billie Jean King Cup Finals Championship; All American Cup: 8 a.m., TENNIS
MIAA State Girls Soccer
Division V Quarterfinal; No. 8 Mount Greylock at No. 1 Monson: 2 p. m.
College Football
Amherst at Williams, on NESN: 12 p.m.
UMass at Arkansas State: 3 p.m.
College Basketball
Elms at MCLA women: 12 p.m.
MCLA men at Dartmouth: 7 p.m.
College Soccer
NCAA Division III Men’s Tournament; Williams vs. NYU at Messiah College: 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Division III Women’s Tournament; Williams vs. Southern Maine at MIT: 1:30 p.m.
College Field Hockey
NCAA Division III Tournament, Williams vs. Washington & Lee, at Salisbury University: 1 p.m.
Sunday
MIAA State Boys Soccer
Division V Quarterfinal; No. 8 Mount Greylock at No. 1 Bromfield, at Ayer-Shirley: 1 p.m.
Cross-Country
Division II State Qualifier, at Stanley Park: 10 a.m.
Division III State Qualifier, at Gardner: 12:30 p.m.
College Basketball
Maine-Presque Isle at MCLA women: 12 p.m.
College Soccer
NCAA Division III Tournament; Williams/NYU winner vs. Messiah/Franciscan winner, at Messiah: 3 p.m.
NCAA Division III Tournament; Williams/Southern Maine winner vs. MIT/Sarah Lawrence winner, at MIT: 1 p.m.
College Field Hockey
NCAA Division III Tournament, Williams/Washington & Lee winner vs. Salisbury/York winner, at Salisbury University: 1 p.m.