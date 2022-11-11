Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil: 10:25 a.m., ESPNEWS

Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil: 2:25 p.m., ESPNEWS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

St. Peter’s at Seton Hall: 12 p.m., FS2

Lafayette at St. John’s: 6 p.m., FS2

Northeastern at Providence: 8 p.m., FS2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Shamrock Classic: California vs. Notre Dame, St. Louis: 4 p.m., NBC

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Amherst at Williams: 12 p.m., NESN

Notre Dame vs. Navy, Baltimore: 12 p.m., ABC

Pittsburgh at Virginia: 12 p.m., ACCN

Rutgers at Michigan St.: 12 p.m., BTN

Missouri at Tennessee: 12 p.m., CBS

Liberty at UConn: 12 p.m., CBSSN

LSU at Arkansas: 12 p.m., ESPN

Purdue at Illinois: 12 p.m., ESPN2

SMU at South Florida: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Indiana at Ohio St.: 12 p.m., FOX

Oklahoma at West Virginia: 12 p.m., FS1

Vanderbilt at Kentucky: 12 p.m., SECN

Nebraska at Michigan: 3:30 p.m., ABC

Boston College at NC State: 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Northwestern at Minnesota: 3:30 p.m., BTN

Alabama at Mississippi: 3:30 p.m., CBS

New Mexico at Air Force: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Louisville at Clemson: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

UCF at Tulane: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

Maryland at Penn St.: 3:30 p.m., FOX

Wisconsin at Iowa: 3:30 p.m., FS1

Army at Troy: 3:30 p.m., NFLN

Arizona St. at Washington St.: 3:30 p.m., PAC-12N

South Carolina at Florida: 4 p.m., SECN

Wyoming at Colorado St.: 7 p.m., CBSSN

Georgia at Mississippi St.: 7 p.m., ESPN

Washington at Oregon: 7 p.m., FOX

Kansas St. at Baylor: 7 p.m., FS1

TCU at Texas: 7:30 p.m., ABC

North Carolina at Wake Forest: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Southern Miss. at Coastal Carolina: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Texas A&M at Auburn: 7:30 p.m., SECN

Florida St. at Syracuse: 8 p.m., ACCN

California at Oregon St.: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

Stanford at Utah: 10 p.m., ESPN

Boise St. at Nevada: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

Arizona at UCLA: 10:30 p.m., FOX

San Jose St. at San Diego St.: 10:30 p.m., FS1

SC State at Howard (Taped): 11 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Penn St. at Purdue: 8 p.m., BTN

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa: 3:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Third Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix: 4 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (Taped): 7:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 11:30 a.m., FS2

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 2 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 281 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, New York: 8 p.m., ESPNEWS

NBA BASKETBALL

Boston at Detroit: 7 p.m., NBCSB

Houston at New Orleans: 8:30 p.m., NBATV

NHL HOCKEY

Ottawa at Philadelphia: 1 p.m., NHLN

Pittsburgh at Montreal: 7 p.m., NHLN

Boston at Buffalo: 7 p.m., NESN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

SPFL: Rangers at St. Mirren, First Phase: 7:25 a.m., CBSSN

Premier League: Brentford at Manchester City: 7:30 a.m., USA

Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool: 10 a.m., USA

Premier League: Chelsea at Newcastle United: 12:30 p.m., NBC

Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton: 2:45 p.m., USA

TENNIS

Next Gen ATP Finals Championship; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals; All American Cup: 5 a.m., TENNIS

Next Gen ATP Finals Championship; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals; All American Cup: 6 a.m., TENNIS

All American Cup: 8 p.m., TENNIS

Sunday

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: The São Paulo Brazilian Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil: 12:55 p.m., ABC

FIM World Superbikes: Round 11, Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped): 2 p.m., CNBC

NHRA: Qualifying, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, Calif. (Taped): 2 p.m., FS1

NHRA: The Auto Club NHRA Finals, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, Calif.: 4 p.m., FS1

CFL FOOTBALL

Eastern Division Final: Montreal at Toronto: 1 p.m., ESPN2

Western Division Final: British Columbia at Winnipeg: 4:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Colorado vs. Tennessee, Nashville, Tenn.: 2 p.m., ESPN

Asheville Championship: TBD, Third-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.: 2 p.m., ESPNU

Asheville Championship: TBD, Championship, Asheville, N.C.: 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Wake Forest at Virginia: 2 p.m., ACCN

UNC-Asheville at Florida: 2 p.m., SECN

Prairie View A&M at Washington St.: 3 p.m., PAC-12N

Ohio St. at Boston College: 4 p.m., ACCN

W. Carolina at LSU: 4 p.m., SECN

Stanford at Portland: 5 p.m., ESPN2

Troy at UCLA: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Big East Tournament: Creighton vs. Georgetown, Championship, Boyds, Md.: 11:30 a.m., FS1

Big Ten Tournament: Indiana at Rutgers, Championship: 12 p.m., BTN

Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Syracuse, Championship, Cary, N.C.: 12 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Syracuse at Boston College: 12 p.m., ACCN

Nebraska at Ohio St.: 4:30 p.m., BTN

FIGURE SKATING

ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating, The MK John Wilson Trophy, Sheffield, England (Taped): 4 p.m., NBC

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Final Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix: 4 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (Taped): 7:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12 p.m., FS2

NBA BASKETBALL

Brooklyn at LA Lakers: 9:30 p.m., NBATV

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Iowa at Windy City: 3 p.m., NBATV

NFL FOOTBALL

Seattle vs. Tampa Bay, Munich: 9:30 a.m., NFLN

Regional Coverage: Denver at Tennessee, Jacksonville at Kansas City, Cleveland at Miami, Houston at NY Giants: 1 p.m., CBS

Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Buffalo, Detroit at Chicago, New Orleans at Pittsburgh: 1 p.m., FOX

Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Las Vegas: 4:05 p.m., CBS

Regional Coverage: Dallas at Green Bay, Arizona at LA Rams: 4:25 p.m., FOX

LA Chargers at San Francisco: 8:15 p.m., NBC

NHL HOCKEY

Dallas at Philadelphia: 1 p.m., NHLN

Vancouver at Boston: 6 p.m., NESN

Washington at Tampa Bay: 7 p.m., ESPN

SAILING

Sail GP: The Dubai Grand Prix, Day 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Taped): 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

Sail GP: The Dubai Grand Prix, Day 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Taped): 9 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Serie A: Inter Milan at Atalanta: 6:25 a.m., CBSSN

Premier League: Aston Villa at Brighton & Hove Albion: 9 a.m., USA

Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham: 11:30 a.m., USA

USL Championship: Louisville City at San Antonio, Final: 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, Harrison, N.J.: 5 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship: 5:30 a.m., TENNIS

Billie Jean King Cup Finals Championship; All American Cup: 8 a.m., TENNIS

MIAA State Girls Soccer

Division V Quarterfinal; No. 8 Mount Greylock at No. 1 Monson: 2 p. m.

College Football

Amherst at Williams, on NESN: 12 p.m.

UMass at Arkansas State: 3 p.m.

College Basketball

Elms at MCLA women: 12 p.m.

MCLA men at Dartmouth: 7 p.m.

College Soccer

NCAA Division III Men’s Tournament; Williams vs. NYU at Messiah College: 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Division III Women’s Tournament; Williams vs. Southern Maine at MIT: 1:30 p.m.

College Field Hockey

NCAA Division III Tournament, Williams vs. Washington & Lee, at Salisbury University: 1 p.m.

Sunday

MIAA State Boys Soccer

Division V Quarterfinal; No. 8 Mount Greylock at No. 1 Bromfield, at Ayer-Shirley: 1 p.m.

Cross-Country

Division II State Qualifier, at Stanley Park: 10 a.m.

Division III State Qualifier, at Gardner: 12:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Maine-Presque Isle at MCLA women: 12 p.m.

College Soccer

NCAA Division III Tournament; Williams/NYU winner vs. Messiah/Franciscan winner, at Messiah: 3 p.m.

NCAA Division III Tournament; Williams/Southern Maine winner vs. MIT/Sarah Lawrence winner, at MIT: 1 p.m.

College Field Hockey

NCAA Division III Tournament, Williams/Washington & Lee winner vs. Salisbury/York winner, at Salisbury University: 1 p.m.