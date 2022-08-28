Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Stanford at Maryland: 3 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

West Virginia at Pittsburgh: 7 p.m., ACCN

Utah Valley at Oregon St.: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Group A, Herning, Denmark: 1 p.m., NHLN

MLB BASEBALL

Boston at Minnesota: 7:30 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at LA Angels OR Philadelphia at Arizona: 9:30 p.m., MLBN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 12 p.m., ESPN

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN2

High School Golf

Taconic at Mount Greylock: 3:30 p.m.

Hoosac Valley at Wahconah: 3:30 p.m.