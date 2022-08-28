Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Stanford at Maryland: 3 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
West Virginia at Pittsburgh: 7 p.m., ACCN
Utah Valley at Oregon St.: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Group A, Herning, Denmark: 1 p.m., NHLN
MLB BASEBALL
Boston at Minnesota: 7:30 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at LA Angels OR Philadelphia at Arizona: 9:30 p.m., MLBN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 12 p.m., ESPN
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN2
High School Golf
Taconic at Mount Greylock: 3:30 p.m.
Hoosac Valley at Wahconah: 3:30 p.m.