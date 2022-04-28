Schedule subject to change/blackouts
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware: 3 p.m., FS1
NHRA, Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: 7 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Delaware St. at Norfolk St.: 3 p.m., ESPNU
Auburn at Tennessee: 7 p.m., SECN
Iowa at Nebraska: 8 p.m., BTN
Dallas Baptist at Illinois St.: 8 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Lehigh at Loyola (Md.): 6 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Atlantic Coast Tournament, Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.: 12 p.m., ACCN
Atlantic Coast Tournament, Notre Dame vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.: 2:30 p.m., ACCN
Atlantic Coast Tournament, Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.: 5 p.m., ACCN
UConn at Georgetown: 6:30 p.m., FS2
Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.: 7:30 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Minnesota at Michigan: 6 p.m., BTN
Oklahoma St. at Florida St.: 6 p.m., ESPNU
Oregon St. at Oregon: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
DP World Tour, The Catalunya Championship, Second Round, PGA Catalunya Resort — Stadium Course, Girona, Spain: 8 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions, The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas: 12 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The Mexico Open, Second Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico: 3:30 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, The Palos Verdes Championship, Second Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.: 6:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Boston at Baltimore: 7 p.m., NESN
NBA BASKETBALL
Western Conference First Round, Memphis at Minnesota, Game 6: 9 p.m., ESPN
NFL FOOTBALL
The 2022 NFL Draft, Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., ABC, ESPN, NFLN
NHL HOCKEY
Boston at Toronto: 7 p.m., NESNPLUS
Vegas at St. Louis: 8 p.m., NHLN
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
NWSL, North Carolina at Angel City FC: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
FASL, Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City: 6:30 a.m. (Saturday), CNBC
TENNIS
Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS
Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS
High School Baseball
Wahconah at Greenfield: 3:30 p.m.
Southwick at Mount Greylock: 4:15 p.m.
Lenox at Hoosac Valley: 4:30 p.m.
Granby at Monument Mountain: 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball
Lenox at Smith Vocational: 4 p.m.
Monument Mountain at St. Mary’s: 4 p.m.
Taconic at Pittsfield: 5 p.m.
High School Tennis
Pittsfield at Mount Greylock: 4 p.m.
Lenox boys at Lee: 4:15 p.m.
Lee girls at Lenox: 4:15 p.m.
Monument girls at Mount Everett: 4:15 p.m.
High School Lacrosse
Amherst-Pelham at Hoosac Valley girls: 4:15 p.m.
Pittsfield girls at Lee: 5 p.m.
Granby at Mount Greylock girls: 5 p.m.
Westfield at Wahconah girls: 5:30 p.m.
Hoosac Valley boys at St. Mary’s: 5:30 p.m.
High School Track and Field
Pittsfield, Taconic and Mount Greylock at Williams College: 4:30 p.m.
College Baseball
MCLA at Fitchburg State: 2 p.m.
Amherst at Williams: 4 p.m.
College Softball
Hamilton at Williams: 5 p.m.