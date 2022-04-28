Schedule subject to change/blackouts

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware: 3 p.m., FS1

NHRA, Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.: 7 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Delaware St. at Norfolk St.: 3 p.m., ESPNU

Auburn at Tennessee: 7 p.m., SECN

Iowa at Nebraska: 8 p.m., BTN

Dallas Baptist at Illinois St.: 8 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Lehigh at Loyola (Md.): 6 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Atlantic Coast Tournament, Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.: 12 p.m., ACCN

Atlantic Coast Tournament, Notre Dame vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.: 2:30 p.m., ACCN

Atlantic Coast Tournament, Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.: 5 p.m., ACCN

UConn at Georgetown: 6:30 p.m., FS2

Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.: 7:30 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Minnesota at Michigan: 6 p.m., BTN

Oklahoma St. at Florida St.: 6 p.m., ESPNU

Oregon St. at Oregon: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

DP World Tour, The Catalunya Championship, Second Round, PGA Catalunya Resort — Stadium Course, Girona, Spain: 8 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions, The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas: 12 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The Mexico Open, Second Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico: 3:30 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, The Palos Verdes Championship, Second Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.: 6:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

Boston at Baltimore: 7 p.m., NESN

NBA BASKETBALL

Western Conference First Round, Memphis at Minnesota, Game 6: 9 p.m., ESPN

NFL FOOTBALL

The 2022 NFL Draft, Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., ABC, ESPN, NFLN

NHL HOCKEY

Boston at Toronto: 7 p.m., NESNPLUS

Vegas at St. Louis: 8 p.m., NHLN

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

NWSL, North Carolina at Angel City FC: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

FASL, Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City: 6:30 a.m. (Saturday), CNBC

TENNIS

Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS

Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS

High School Baseball

Wahconah at Greenfield: 3:30 p.m.

Southwick at Mount Greylock: 4:15 p.m.

Lenox at Hoosac Valley: 4:30 p.m.

Granby at Monument Mountain: 4:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Lenox at Smith Vocational: 4 p.m.

Monument Mountain at St. Mary’s: 4 p.m.

Taconic at Pittsfield: 5 p.m.

High School Tennis

Pittsfield at Mount Greylock: 4 p.m.

Lenox boys at Lee: 4:15 p.m.

Lee girls at Lenox: 4:15 p.m.

Monument girls at Mount Everett: 4:15 p.m.

High School Lacrosse

Amherst-Pelham at Hoosac Valley girls: 4:15 p.m.

Pittsfield girls at Lee: 5 p.m.

Granby at Mount Greylock girls: 5 p.m.

Westfield at Wahconah girls: 5:30 p.m.

Hoosac Valley boys at St. Mary’s: 5:30 p.m.

High School Track and Field

Pittsfield, Taconic and Mount Greylock at Williams College: 4:30 p.m.

College Baseball

MCLA at Fitchburg State: 2 p.m.

Amherst at Williams: 4 p.m.

College Softball

Hamilton at Williams: 5 p.m.

Jake Mendel can be reached at jmendel@berkshireeagle.com or 413-464-3655. On Twitter: @JMendel94.