AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan: 6:55 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan: 9:55 a.m., ESPN2
BOXING
ShoBox: The New Generation, Verona, N.Y.: 9 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NCAA Tournament: Texas at East Carolina, Greenville Super Regional, Game 1: 12 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 1: 3 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Tennessee, Knoxville Super Regional, Game 1: 6 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament: Louisville at Texas A&M, College Station Super Regional, Game 1: 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Women’s College World Series Finals: Texas vs. Oklahoma, Game 3, Oklahoma City (If Necessary): 8:30 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 (Men’s), Eugene, Ore.: 9 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Second Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden: 7 a.m., GOLF
USGA/R&A Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, First Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.: 9:30 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club — Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.: 12:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Second Round, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, Toronto: 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped): 6:30 p.m., GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Second Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped): 8:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Boston at Seattle: 10 p.m., NESN
NBA BASKETBALL
NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 4: 9 p.m., ABC
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Austria vs. France, Group A, Vienna, Austria: 2:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals: 5 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
Chicago at Connecticut: 7 p.m., NESN
Seattle at Dallas: 8 p.m., CBSSN
Atlanta at Phoenix: 10 p.m., CBSSN
MIAA State Baseball
Division III: Pittsfield at Arlington Catholic: 4 p.m.
MIAA State Softball
Division V Quarterfinal: Hoosac Valley at West Boylston: 4 p.m.
MIAA State Tennis
Division IV Boys: Lee at West Bridgewater: 4 p.m.
Division IV Girls: Lee at Sturgis West: 4 p.m.
Futures League
Westfield at Pittsfield: 6:35 p.m.
NECBL
North Adams at Ocean State: 6:30 p.m.