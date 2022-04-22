Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy: 6:25 a.m., ESPN2

Formula 1: Qualifying, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy: 10:25 a.m., ESPN

NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 11 a.m., FS1

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 1 p.m., FS1

AMA Supercross: Round 15, Foxborough, Mass.: 3 p.m., NBC

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 4 p.m., FOX

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Atlanta (Taped): 10 p.m., FS2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Vanderbilt at Kentucky: 12 p.m., SECN

Mississippi St. at Mississippi: 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Virginia Tech at Boston College: 6 p.m., ACCN

Maryland at Illinois: 8 p.m., BTN

Arizona St. at Arizona: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UCLA Spring Game: From Los Angeles: 12 p.m., PAC-12N

Penn St. Spring Game: From State College, Pa.: 2 p.m., BTN

Utah Spring Game: From Salt Lake City: 2 p.m., PAC-12N

Southern Cal Spring Game: From Los Angeles: 3 p.m., ESPN

Virginia Spring Game: From Charlottesville, Va.: 4 p.m., ACCN

Oregon Spring Game: From Eugene, Ore.: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

Washington St. Spring Game: From Pullman, Wash.: 6 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Navy at Army: 12 p.m., CBSSN

Penn St. at Rutgers: 4 p.m., BTN

Virginia at Syracuse: 4 p.m., ESPNU

Maryland at Johns Hopkins: 6 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Northwestern at Maryland: 11:30 a.m., BTN

Columbia at Yale: 12 p.m., NESN

Notre Dame at Louisville: 12 p.m., ACCN

Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Cornell at Brown: 2 p.m., NESN

Army at Navy: 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Clemson at Florida St.: 2 p.m., ACCN

LSU at Georgia: 2 p.m., ESPNU

Arkansas at Florida: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Mississippi at South Carolina: 3 p.m., SECN

Auburn at Mississippi St.: 5 p.m., SECN

Northwestern at Indiana: 6 p.m., BTN

Alabama at Texas A&M: 7 p.m., SECN

Texas at Oklahoma St.: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain: 8 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.: 3 p.m., CBS

PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Second Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas: 3 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Third Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles: 7 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2

IIHF HCOKEY (MEN’S)

U-18 World Championship: Canada vs. U.S., Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany: 3:30 p.m., NHLN

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

NLL: Georgia at Panther City: 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 279: Chris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (Featherweights), Honolulu: 10:30 p.m., SHO

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: Cleveland at NY Yankees OR San Francisco at Washington: 1 p.m., MLBN

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota: 4 p.m., FS1

Boston at Tampa Bay: 6 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Mets at Arizona (8 p.m.): 8:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 4: 2 p.m., TNT

Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 4: 4:30 p.m., TNT

Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Brooklyn, Game 3: 7:40 p.m., ESPN

Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 4: 10 p.m., ESPN

NHL HOCKEY

Pittsburgh at Detroit: 12:30 p.m., NHLN

NY Rangers at Boston: 3 p.m., ABC

Nashville at Tampa Bay: 7 p.m., NHLN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

MLR: Dallas at Old Glory DC: 8 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

SPFL: Rangers at Motherwell: 7 a.m., CBSSN

Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal: 7:30 a.m., USA

Serie A: Atalanta at Venezia: 9 a.m., CBSSN

Premier League: Aston Villa at Leicester City: 10 a.m., CNBC

Premier League: Watford at Manchester City: 10 a.m., USA

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich: 12:30 p.m., ABC

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford: 12:30 p.m., NBC

MLS: Chicago FC at Minnesota United FC: 5 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Washington at North Carolina, Group A: 1 p.m., CBS

TENNIS

Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Semifinals: 7:30 a.m., TENNIS

USFL FOOTBALL

Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala.: 12 p.m., FOX

Birmingham vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.: 7 p.m., FS1

Sunday

AHL HOCKEY

Belleville at Toronto: 4 p.m., NHLN

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy: 8:55 a.m., ESPN

FIM Motocross: The MX2, Kegums, Latvia (Taped): 9 a.m., CBSSN

FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Kegums, Latvia (Taped): 10 a.m., CBSSN

NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped): 10:30 a.m., FS1

NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 3 p.m., FOX

MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal, Portimão, Portugal (Taped): 5 p.m., CNBC

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Atlanta (Taped): 6:30 p.m., FS2

NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped): 7:30 p.m., FS1

BOWLING

PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped): 12 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Nebraska at Indiana: 12 p.m., BTN

Duke at Georgia Tech: 2 p.m., ACCN

Georgia at Alabama: 2 p.m., ESPN2

North Carolina at Virginia: 2 p.m., ESPNU

Michigan St. at Northwestern: 3 p.m., BTN

Arizona St. at Arizona: 3 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Jackson St. Spring Game: From Jackson, Miss.: 6 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)

Southeastern Tournament: Finals, St. Simons Island, Ga.: 8 a.m., SECN

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Michigan at Ohio St.: 7 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Louisville at Virginia Tech: 12 p.m., ACCN

Ohio St. at Michigan: 12 p.m., ESPN2

LSU at Georgia: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Washington at Oregon: 6 p.m., PAC-12N

Missouri at Kentucky: 7 p.m., SECN

UCLA at Oregon St.: 9:30 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)

Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Athens, Ga.: 2 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)

Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Gainesville, Fla.: 4:30 p.m., SECN

CYCLING

UCI: The Liège Bastogne Liège, Liège to Liège, 159.6 miles, Liège, Belgium: 10 a.m., CNBC

GOLF

DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain: 8 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.: 3 p.m., CBS

PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Final Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas: 3 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles: 7 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2

IIHF HCOKEY (MEN’S)

U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany: 9:30 a.m., NHLN

U-18 World Championship: Germany vs. Canada, Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany: 1:30 p.m., NHLN

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Cleveland at NY Yankees (1:30 p.m.): 1 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Tampa Bay: 1 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Mets at Arizona (4:30 p.m.): 4 p.m., MLBN

Milwaukee at Philadelphia: 7 p.m., ESPN

NBA BASKETBALL

Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 4: 1 p.m., ABC

Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 4: 3:30 p.m., ABC

Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Atlanta, Game 4: 7 p.m., TNT

Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 4: 9:30 p.m., TNT

NHL HOCKEY

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia: 4 p.m., TNT

Boston at Montreal: 7 p.m., NESN

RODEO

PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nampa, Idaho (Taped): 1 p.m., CBS

PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nampa, Idaho (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

MLR: New England at Rugby New York: 2:30 p.m., FS1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea: 9 a.m., USA

Premier League: Everton at Liverpool: 11:30 a.m., USA

MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF: 1 p.m., ESPN

MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

MLS: LA FC at FC Cincinnati: 5 p.m., FS1

Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna: 7:55 p.m., FS2

Liga MX: Querétaro at Tijuana: 10 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Racing Louisville FC at Houston, Group C: 6 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Finals: 7 a.m., TENNIS

USFL FOOTBALL

New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.: 3 p.m., NBC

Saturday

High School Baseball

Frontier at Mount Greylock: 1 p.m.

Lenox at Monument Mountain: 2 p.m.

High School Softball

Amherst at Lenox: 4:30 p.m.

Drury at Lee: 1 p.m.

High School Track and Field

Pittsfield, Taconic at Warrior Classic (Mohanasen N.Y.): 9:15 a.m.

High School Lacrosse

Wahconah boys at Nipmuc: 12 p.m.

College Baseball

Hamilton at Williams (2): Noon

MCLA at Mass. Maritime (2): 1 p.m.

College Softball

Williams at Amherst (2): Noon

MCLA at Mass. Maritime (2): 1 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Williams women at Wesleyan: Noon

Wesleyan at Williams men: 1 p.m.

Thomas (Me.) at MCLA men: 3 p.m.

Sunday

College Lacrosse

Williams women at Hamilton: 2 p.m.