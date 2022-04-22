Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy: 6:25 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1: Qualifying, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy: 10:25 a.m., ESPN
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 11 a.m., FS1
NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 1 p.m., FS1
AMA Supercross: Round 15, Foxborough, Mass.: 3 p.m., NBC
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 4 p.m., FOX
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Atlanta (Taped): 10 p.m., FS2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Vanderbilt at Kentucky: 12 p.m., SECN
Mississippi St. at Mississippi: 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
Virginia Tech at Boston College: 6 p.m., ACCN
Maryland at Illinois: 8 p.m., BTN
Arizona St. at Arizona: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UCLA Spring Game: From Los Angeles: 12 p.m., PAC-12N
Penn St. Spring Game: From State College, Pa.: 2 p.m., BTN
Utah Spring Game: From Salt Lake City: 2 p.m., PAC-12N
Southern Cal Spring Game: From Los Angeles: 3 p.m., ESPN
Virginia Spring Game: From Charlottesville, Va.: 4 p.m., ACCN
Oregon Spring Game: From Eugene, Ore.: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
Washington St. Spring Game: From Pullman, Wash.: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Navy at Army: 12 p.m., CBSSN
Penn St. at Rutgers: 4 p.m., BTN
Virginia at Syracuse: 4 p.m., ESPNU
Maryland at Johns Hopkins: 6 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Northwestern at Maryland: 11:30 a.m., BTN
Columbia at Yale: 12 p.m., NESN
Notre Dame at Louisville: 12 p.m., ACCN
Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Cornell at Brown: 2 p.m., NESN
Army at Navy: 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Clemson at Florida St.: 2 p.m., ACCN
LSU at Georgia: 2 p.m., ESPNU
Arkansas at Florida: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Mississippi at South Carolina: 3 p.m., SECN
Auburn at Mississippi St.: 5 p.m., SECN
Northwestern at Indiana: 6 p.m., BTN
Alabama at Texas A&M: 7 p.m., SECN
Texas at Oklahoma St.: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain: 8 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.: 3 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Second Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas: 3 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Third Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles: 7 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
IIHF HCOKEY (MEN’S)
U-18 World Championship: Canada vs. U.S., Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany: 3:30 p.m., NHLN
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
NLL: Georgia at Panther City: 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 279: Chris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (Featherweights), Honolulu: 10:30 p.m., SHO
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: Cleveland at NY Yankees OR San Francisco at Washington: 1 p.m., MLBN
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota: 4 p.m., FS1
Boston at Tampa Bay: 6 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Mets at Arizona (8 p.m.): 8:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 4: 2 p.m., TNT
Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 4: 4:30 p.m., TNT
Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Brooklyn, Game 3: 7:40 p.m., ESPN
Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 4: 10 p.m., ESPN
NHL HOCKEY
Pittsburgh at Detroit: 12:30 p.m., NHLN
NY Rangers at Boston: 3 p.m., ABC
Nashville at Tampa Bay: 7 p.m., NHLN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
MLR: Dallas at Old Glory DC: 8 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
SPFL: Rangers at Motherwell: 7 a.m., CBSSN
Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal: 7:30 a.m., USA
Serie A: Atalanta at Venezia: 9 a.m., CBSSN
Premier League: Aston Villa at Leicester City: 10 a.m., CNBC
Premier League: Watford at Manchester City: 10 a.m., USA
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich: 12:30 p.m., ABC
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford: 12:30 p.m., NBC
MLS: Chicago FC at Minnesota United FC: 5 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Washington at North Carolina, Group A: 1 p.m., CBS
TENNIS
Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Semifinals: 7:30 a.m., TENNIS
USFL FOOTBALL
Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala.: 12 p.m., FOX
Birmingham vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.: 7 p.m., FS1
Sunday
AHL HOCKEY
Belleville at Toronto: 4 p.m., NHLN
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy: 8:55 a.m., ESPN
FIM Motocross: The MX2, Kegums, Latvia (Taped): 9 a.m., CBSSN
FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Kegums, Latvia (Taped): 10 a.m., CBSSN
NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped): 10:30 a.m., FS1
NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 3 p.m., FOX
MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal, Portimão, Portugal (Taped): 5 p.m., CNBC
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Atlanta (Taped): 6:30 p.m., FS2
NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped): 7:30 p.m., FS1
BOWLING
PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped): 12 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Nebraska at Indiana: 12 p.m., BTN
Duke at Georgia Tech: 2 p.m., ACCN
Georgia at Alabama: 2 p.m., ESPN2
North Carolina at Virginia: 2 p.m., ESPNU
Michigan St. at Northwestern: 3 p.m., BTN
Arizona St. at Arizona: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Jackson St. Spring Game: From Jackson, Miss.: 6 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)
Southeastern Tournament: Finals, St. Simons Island, Ga.: 8 a.m., SECN
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Michigan at Ohio St.: 7 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Louisville at Virginia Tech: 12 p.m., ACCN
Ohio St. at Michigan: 12 p.m., ESPN2
LSU at Georgia: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Washington at Oregon: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
Missouri at Kentucky: 7 p.m., SECN
UCLA at Oregon St.: 9:30 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)
Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Athens, Ga.: 2 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)
Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Gainesville, Fla.: 4:30 p.m., SECN
CYCLING
UCI: The Liège Bastogne Liège, Liège to Liège, 159.6 miles, Liège, Belgium: 10 a.m., CNBC
GOLF
DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain: 8 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.: 3 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Final Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas: 3 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles: 7 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
IIHF HCOKEY (MEN’S)
U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany: 9:30 a.m., NHLN
U-18 World Championship: Germany vs. Canada, Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany: 1:30 p.m., NHLN
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Cleveland at NY Yankees (1:30 p.m.): 1 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Tampa Bay: 1 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Mets at Arizona (4:30 p.m.): 4 p.m., MLBN
Milwaukee at Philadelphia: 7 p.m., ESPN
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 4: 1 p.m., ABC
Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 4: 3:30 p.m., ABC
Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Atlanta, Game 4: 7 p.m., TNT
Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 4: 9:30 p.m., TNT
NHL HOCKEY
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia: 4 p.m., TNT
Boston at Montreal: 7 p.m., NESN
RODEO
PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nampa, Idaho (Taped): 1 p.m., CBS
PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nampa, Idaho (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
MLR: New England at Rugby New York: 2:30 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea: 9 a.m., USA
Premier League: Everton at Liverpool: 11:30 a.m., USA
MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF: 1 p.m., ESPN
MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
MLS: LA FC at FC Cincinnati: 5 p.m., FS1
Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna: 7:55 p.m., FS2
Liga MX: Querétaro at Tijuana: 10 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Racing Louisville FC at Houston, Group C: 6 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Finals: 7 a.m., TENNIS
USFL FOOTBALL
New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.: 3 p.m., NBC
Saturday
High School Baseball
Frontier at Mount Greylock: 1 p.m.
Lenox at Monument Mountain: 2 p.m.
High School Softball
Amherst at Lenox: 4:30 p.m.
Drury at Lee: 1 p.m.
High School Track and Field
Pittsfield, Taconic at Warrior Classic (Mohanasen N.Y.): 9:15 a.m.
High School Lacrosse
Wahconah boys at Nipmuc: 12 p.m.
College Baseball
Hamilton at Williams (2): Noon
MCLA at Mass. Maritime (2): 1 p.m.
College Softball
Williams at Amherst (2): Noon
MCLA at Mass. Maritime (2): 1 p.m.
College Lacrosse
Williams women at Wesleyan: Noon
Wesleyan at Williams men: 1 p.m.
Thomas (Me.) at MCLA men: 3 p.m.
Sunday
College Lacrosse
Williams women at Hamilton: 2 p.m.