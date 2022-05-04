Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Tennessee at Kentucky: 7 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins at Maryland, Semifinal: 5:30 p.m., BTN
Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Denver, Semifinal, Washington: 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, College Park, Md.: 8 p.m., BTN
Big East Tournament: Marquette at Georgetown, Semifinal: 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tempe, Ariz.: 7:30 p.m., PAC-12N
Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tempe, Ariz.: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Pittsburgh at Duke: 7 p.m., ACCN
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma: 8 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England: 8:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.: 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
LA Angels at Boston: 1:30 p.m., MLBN and NESN
Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Cleveland (6 p.m.): 6:30 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Francisco OR Tampa Bay at Seattle: 9:30 p.m., MLBN
NHL HOCKEY
Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 2: 7 p.m., TNT
Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 2: 7:30 p.m., TBS
Western Conference First Round: Nashville at Colorado, Game 2: 9:30 p.m., TNT
Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 2: 10 p.m., TBS
TENNIS
Madrid-WTA Semifinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
High School Softball
Ludlow at Mount Everett: 4 p.m.
Drury at Lee: 4 p.m.
McCann Tech at Franklin Tech: 4 p.m.
Springfield Central at Hoosac Valley: 4:30 p.m.
Pittsfield at Minnechaug: 4:30 p.m.
Longmeadow at Mount Greylock: 4:30 p.m.
High School Baseball
Wahconah at Ludlow: 4 p.m.
Turners Falls at Drury: 4 p.m.
Belchertown at Mount Greylock: 4:30 p.m.
Monument Mountain at Taconic: 4:30 p.m.
High School Tennis
Mount Everett at Mount Greylock: 4:15 p.m.
High School Lacrosse
Belchertown at Wahconah girls: 4 p.m.
Chicopee Comp at Mount Greylock girls: 6 p.m.
High School Track and Field
Wahconah, Lenox and Taconic at Monument: 4:30 p.m.