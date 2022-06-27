Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
MLB BASEBALL
• Houston at NY Mets: 7 p.m., TBS
• Boston at Toronto: 7 p.m., NESN
• Regional Coverage: Detroit at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at LA Angels: 9:30 p.m., MLBN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
• CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Quarterfinal: 6:50 p.m., FS2
• USL Championship: FC Tulsa at San Antonio FC: 9 p.m., ESPN2
• CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Panama vs. Honduras, Quarterfinal: 9:50 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
• International Friendly: U.S vs. Colombia, Sandy, Utah: 10 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London: 6 a.m., ESPN
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London: 11 a.m., ESPN
WNBA BASKETBALL
• Atlanta at Washington: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Futures League
• Vermont at Pittsfield: 6:35 p.m.
American Legion Baseball
• Sheffield Juniors at Wilbraham: 5:45 p.m.