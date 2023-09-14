Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
AFL Playoffs: Melbourne at Carlton, Semifinal: 5:30 a.m., FS2
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
AFL: Richmond at Greater Western Sydney: 11 p.m., FS2
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore: 5:25 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.: 2:30 p.m., USA
NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.: 4:30 p.m., USA
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Playoffs - Round of 12, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.: 7:30 p.m., USA
NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped): 10:30 p.m., FS1
BOXING
ShoBox: The New Generation, Bethlehem, Penn. (Taped): 9:30 p.m., SHO
Top Rank Main Card: Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez (Featherweights), Corpus Christi, Texas: 10 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Army at UTSA: 7 p.m., ESPN
Virginia at Maryland: 7 p.m., FS1
Utah St. at Air Force: 8 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Virginia Tech at Louisville: 8 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Syracuse at Miami: 6 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Illinois at UCF: 5:30 p.m., BTN
Southern Cal at Purdue: 8 p.m., BTN
GOLF
DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Surrey, England: 7 a.m., GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Second Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.: 1:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.: 4 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Napa, Calif.: 6 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
McCallie (Tenn.) at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.): 8 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
NY Yankees at Pittsburgh: 6:30 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Toronto: 7 p.m., NESN
Tampa Bay at Baltimore: 7:05 p.m., APPLETV+
Philadelphia at St. Louis: 8:15 p.m., APPLETV+
Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR Chicago Cubs at Arizona (9:30 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
NRL: Newcastle at New Zealand: 2 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
NRL: North Queensland at Sydney: 3:55 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
TENNIS
Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Spain vs. Serbia, Britain vs. Switzerland, Italy vs. Chile, Croatia vs. Finland: 8 a.m., TENNIS
San Diego-WTA Semifinal: 5 p.m., TENNIS
San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Semifinals: 8:30 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
Playoffs First Round: Washington at New York, Game 1: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Playoffs First Round: Atlanta at Dallas, Game 1: 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
DAILY CALENDAR
High School Football
Drury at Hoosac Valley, Renfrew: 7 p.m.
Lowell Catholic at Lee: 7 p.m.
Pittsfield at Belchertown: 7 p.m.
Wahconah at Wilmington: 7 p.m.
Monument Mountain at Easthampton: 7 p.m.
McCann Tech at Mahar: 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Pittsfield at Chicopee Comp: 3:30 p.m.
Mount Everett at Hopkins Academy: 4 p.m.
Drury at Monson: 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hoosac Valley at Westfield Tech: 4 p.m.
McCann Tech at Drury: 4 p.m.
Wahconah at Lenox: 7 p.m.
College Soccer
Framingham State at MCLA women: 6 p.m.