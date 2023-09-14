Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

AFL Playoffs: Melbourne at Carlton, Semifinal: 5:30 a.m., FS2

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

AFL: Richmond at Greater Western Sydney: 11 p.m., FS2

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore: 5:25 a.m., ESPN2

Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.: 2:30 p.m., USA

NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.: 4:30 p.m., USA

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Playoffs - Round of 12, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.: 7:30 p.m., USA

NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped): 10:30 p.m., FS1

BOXING

ShoBox: The New Generation, Bethlehem, Penn. (Taped): 9:30 p.m., SHO

Top Rank Main Card: Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez (Featherweights), Corpus Christi, Texas: 10 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Army at UTSA: 7 p.m., ESPN

Virginia at Maryland: 7 p.m., FS1

Utah St. at Air Force: 8 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Virginia Tech at Louisville: 8 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Syracuse at Miami: 6 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Illinois at UCF: 5:30 p.m., BTN

Southern Cal at Purdue: 8 p.m., BTN

GOLF

DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Surrey, England: 7 a.m., GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Second Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.: 1:30 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.: 4 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Napa, Calif.: 6 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

McCallie (Tenn.) at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.): 8 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

NY Yankees at Pittsburgh: 6:30 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Toronto: 7 p.m., NESN

Tampa Bay at Baltimore: 7:05 p.m., APPLETV+

Philadelphia at St. Louis: 8:15 p.m., APPLETV+

Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR Chicago Cubs at Arizona (9:30 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

NRL: Newcastle at New Zealand: 2 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

NRL: North Queensland at Sydney: 3:55 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

TENNIS

Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Spain vs. Serbia, Britain vs. Switzerland, Italy vs. Chile, Croatia vs. Finland: 8 a.m., TENNIS

San Diego-WTA Semifinal: 5 p.m., TENNIS

San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Semifinals: 8:30 p.m., TENNIS 

WNBA BASKETBALL

Playoffs First Round: Washington at New York, Game 1: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Playoffs First Round: Atlanta at Dallas, Game 1: 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

DAILY CALENDAR

High School Football

Drury at Hoosac Valley, Renfrew: 7 p.m.

Lowell Catholic at Lee: 7 p.m.

Pittsfield at Belchertown: 7 p.m.

Wahconah at Wilmington: 7 p.m.

Monument Mountain at Easthampton: 7 p.m.

McCann Tech at Mahar: 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Pittsfield at Chicopee Comp: 3:30 p.m.

Mount Everett at Hopkins Academy: 4 p.m.

Drury at Monson: 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hoosac Valley at Westfield Tech: 4 p.m.

McCann Tech at Drury: 4 p.m.

Wahconah at Lenox: 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Framingham State at MCLA women: 6 p.m.