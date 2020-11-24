Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

McNeese State at Nebraska: 12 p.m., BTN

George Washington at Navy: 12 p.m., CBSSN

Oakland at Xavier: 12 p.m., FS1

North Carolina A&T at Illinois: 2 p.m., BTN

Illinois State at Ohio State: 2 p.m., ESPN

Crossover Classic: St. Mary’s vs. Memphis, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.: 2 p.m., ESPN2

Drake at Kansas State: 2 p.m., ESPNU

Fairfield at Providence: 2 p.m., FS1

Northwest at Oregon State: 3 p.m., PAC-12N

Evansville at Louisville: 4 p.m., ACCN

North Carolina Central at Iowa: 4 p.m., BTN

Oklahoma State at Texas (Arlington): 4 p.m., ESPN

Bowling Green at Michigan: 4 p.m., ESPN2

Maryland (Baltimore County) at Georgetown: 4 p.m., FS1

Crossover Classic: Western Kentucky vs. Northern Iowa, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.: 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

Utah Valley at Stanford: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

College of Charleston at North Carolina: 6 p.m., ACCN

Eastern Michigan at Michigan State: 6 p.m., BTN

Space Coast Challenge: Liberty vs. Purdue, Melbourne, Fla.: 6 p.m., CBSSN

Western Michigan at Butler: 6 p.m., FS1

Morehead State at Kentucky: 6 p.m., SECN

2K Empire Classic: Arizona State vs. Rhode Island, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.: 7 p.m., ESPN

Crossover Classic: South Dakota State vs. West Virginia, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.: 7 p.m., ESPN2

St. Peter’s at St. John’s: 7 p.m., FS2

Northern Arizona at Arizona: 7 p.m., PAC-12N

Tennessee Tech at Indiana: 8 p.m., BTN

Central Connecticut State at Connecticut: 8 p.m., FS1

Charlotte at Tennessee: 8 p.m., SECN

Space Coast Challenge: Clemson vs. Mississippi State, Melbourne, Fla.: 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

Regional Coverage: California Baptist at Southern California OR Eastern Washington at Oregon: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

2K Empire Classic: Villanova vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.: 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Crossover Classic: Virginia Commonwealth vs. Utah State, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.: 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin: 10 p.m., BTN

Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Marquette: 10 p.m., FS1

UCLA vs. San Diego State: 11 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Longwood at Duke: 12 p.m., ACCN

North Florida at North Carolina State: 2 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Mississippi at Louisiana State: 12 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa: 5 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped): 3 p.m., CBSSN

