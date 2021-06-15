Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
BOWLING
PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 4, Portland, Maine: 8 p.m., FS1
PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 5, Portland, Maine: 9 p.m., FS1
HORSE RACING
The Royal Ascot: Day 2, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England: 8:30 a.m., NBCSN
MLB BASEBALL
Miami at St. Louis OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee (2 p.m.): 1 p.m., MLBN
Pittsburgh at Washington OR LA Angels at Oakland (in Progress): 4 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Atlanta: 7 p.m., ESPN and NESN
Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Seattle: 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference Semifinal: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 5: 7:30 p.m., TNT
Western Conference Semifinal: LA Clippers at Utah, Game 5: 10 p.m., TNT
NHL HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Semifinal: Montréal at Vegas, Game 2: 9 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA European Championship: Finland vs. Russia, Group B, St. Petersburg, Russia: 8:30 a.m., ESPN
UEFA European Championship: Turkey vs. Wales, Group A, Baku, Azerbaijan: 11:30 a.m., ESPN
UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Switzerland, Group A, Rome: 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Copa do Brasil: Coritiba at Flamengo, 3rd Round 2nd Leg: 8:30 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Austin, Texas: 9 p.m., ESPN2
SWIMMING
U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Heats, Omaha, Neb. (taped): 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb.: 8 p.m., NBC
TENNIS
London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
NECBL
Upper Valley at North Adams (2): 4 p.m.