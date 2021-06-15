Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

BOWLING

PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 4, Portland, Maine: 8 p.m., FS1

PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 5, Portland, Maine: 9 p.m., FS1

HORSE RACING

The Royal Ascot: Day 2, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England: 8:30 a.m., NBCSN

MLB BASEBALL

Miami at St. Louis OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee (2 p.m.): 1 p.m., MLBN

Pittsburgh at Washington OR LA Angels at Oakland (in Progress): 4 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Atlanta: 7 p.m., ESPN and NESN

Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Seattle: 10 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Eastern Conference Semifinal: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 5: 7:30 p.m., TNT

Western Conference Semifinal: LA Clippers at Utah, Game 5: 10 p.m., TNT

NHL HOCKEY

Stanley Cup Semifinal: Montréal at Vegas, Game 2: 9 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

UEFA European Championship: Finland vs. Russia, Group B, St. Petersburg, Russia: 8:30 a.m., ESPN

UEFA European Championship: Turkey vs. Wales, Group A, Baku, Azerbaijan: 11:30 a.m., ESPN

UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Switzerland, Group A, Rome: 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Copa do Brasil: Coritiba at Flamengo, 3rd Round 2nd Leg: 8:30 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Austin, Texas: 9 p.m., ESPN2

SWIMMING

U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Heats, Omaha, Neb. (taped): 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb.: 8 p.m., NBC

TENNIS

London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

NECBL

Upper Valley at North Adams (2): 4 p.m.