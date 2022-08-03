Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

GOLF

LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland: 6 a.m., USA

DP World Tour: The Wales Open, First Round, Celtic Manor Resort — Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales: 9:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.: 2 p.m., GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah: 6 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga: 1 p.m., FS2

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Athletes Unlimited: Team Colson vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.: 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Johansen, Sparks Glencoe, Md.: 9 p.m., ESPN2

MLB BASEBALL

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh: 12:30 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Colorado at San Diego (4:10 p.m.): 3:30 p.m., MLBN

Tampa Bay at Detroit: 7 p.m., FS1

Boston at Kansas City: 8 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: Boston at Kansas City Or Chicago White Sox at Texas (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN

NFL FOOTBALL

Hall of Fame Game: Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas, Canton, Ohio: 8 p.m., NBC

TENNIS

Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Early Rounds; Los Cabos-ATP Quarterfinals: 12 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

Phoenix at Connecticut: 7 p.m., ESPN2

Futures League

Pittsfield at Nashua: 6:35 p.m.