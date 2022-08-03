Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
GOLF
LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland: 6 a.m., USA
DP World Tour: The Wales Open, First Round, Celtic Manor Resort — Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales: 9:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.: 2 p.m., GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah: 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga: 1 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Athletes Unlimited: Team Colson vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.: 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Johansen, Sparks Glencoe, Md.: 9 p.m., ESPN2
MLB BASEBALL
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh: 12:30 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Colorado at San Diego (4:10 p.m.): 3:30 p.m., MLBN
Tampa Bay at Detroit: 7 p.m., FS1
Boston at Kansas City: 8 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: Boston at Kansas City Or Chicago White Sox at Texas (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN
NFL FOOTBALL
Hall of Fame Game: Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas, Canton, Ohio: 8 p.m., NBC
TENNIS
Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Early Rounds; Los Cabos-ATP Quarterfinals: 12 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
Phoenix at Connecticut: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Futures League
Pittsfield at Nashua: 6:35 p.m.