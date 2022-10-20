AUTO RACING

• FIM World Supercross Championship: The Australian Grand Prix — Round 2, Melbourne: 3:30 a.m., FS1

• Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas: 2:55 p.m., ESPN2

• Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas: 5:55 p.m., ESPNEWS

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.: 6 p.m., USA

BOXING

• ShoBox: The New Generation, Atlantic City, N.J.: 9:30 p.m., SHO

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• Michigan at Northwestern: 4 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Princeton at Harvard: 7 p.m., ESPNU

• Tulsa at Temple: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

• UAB at W. Kentucky: 8 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

• Boston University at Boston College: 6 p.m., NESN

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

• North Carolina at Boston College: 6 p.m., ACCN

• Pittsburgh at Duke: 8 p.m., ACCN

Washington at Oregon St.: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

• Oklahoma at TCU: 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Northwestern at Rutgers: 6 p.m., BTN

• Penn St. at Maryland: 8 p.m., BTN

• Missouri at Mississippi: 8 p.m., SECN

• UCLA at Stanford: 11 p.m., PAC-12N

FIGURE SKATING

• ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating — Skate America, Norwood, Mass.: 7:30 p.m., USA

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Second Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain: 7:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Second Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.: 3 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped): 7 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea: 11 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

• N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 3: 7:30 p.m., FS1

NBA BASKETBALL

• Boston at Miami: 7:45 p.m., ESPN

• Denver at Golden State: 10:05 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

• FIFA U-17 World Cup: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Quarterfinal, Navi Mumbai, India: 6:45 a.m., FS2

• FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, Navi Mumbai, India: 10:15 a.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals: 5 a.m., TENNIS

• Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals: 12 p.m., TENNIS

• Guadalajara-WTA Quarterfinals: 8 p.m., TENNIS