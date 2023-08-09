Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

SRX: Racing Series, Rossburg, Ohio: 9 p.m., ESPN

CFL FOOTBALL

Winnipeg at Edmonton: 9 p.m., CBSSN

FISHING

SFC: The White Marlin Open, Ocean City, Md.: 4 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England: 6 a.m., USA

PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.: 2 p.m., GOLF

USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Round of 16, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.: 6 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Region - Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.: 1 p.m., ESPN2

Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn.: 3 p.m., ESPN

Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif.: 5 p.m., ESPN2

Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn.: 7 p.m., ESPN

Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif.: 9 p.m., ESPN2

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 15, Greenville, N.C.: 1 p.m., ESPN

Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 16, Greenville, N.C.: 5 p.m., ESPN

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: Houston at Baltimore OR Atlanta at Pittsburgh: 12:30 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: Toronto at Cleveland (Joined in Progress): 3:30 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Tampa Bay OR Washington at Philadelphia: 6:30 p.m., MLBN

Kansas City at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN

Colorado at LA Dodgers: 10 p.m., MLBN

NFL FOOTBALL

Preseason: Houston at New England: 7 p.m., NFLN

Preseason: Minnesota at Seattle: 10 p.m., NFLN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

NRL: Penrith at Manly-Warringah: 5:30 a.m., FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: Dirigangen FC vs. Comunicaciones, Group C, Diriamba, Nicaragua: 9:55 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal, Wellington, New Zealand: 9 p.m., FOX

FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, Auckland, New Zealand: 3:30 a.m. (Friday), FOX

TENNIS

Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds: 11 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

Minnesota at Indiana: 7 p.m., PRIME VIDEO

Atlanta at Seattle: 10 p.m., NBATV

Connecticut at Phoenix: 10 p.m., PRIME VIDEO