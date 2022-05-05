Schedule subject to change/blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
• AFL Premiership, North Melbourne at Fremantle: 6:30 a.m., FS2
• AFL Premiership, West Coast at Brisbane: 5 a.m. (Saturday), FS1
• AFL Premiership, Hawthorn at Essendon: 5 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1, Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami: 2:25 p.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.: 3 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series, Qualifying, Darlington (S.C.) Raceway: 5 p.m., FS1
• Formula 1, Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami: 5:25 p.m., ESPNEWS
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, The Dead On Tools 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.: 7:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Georgia Tech at Clemson: 7 p.m., ACCN
• Florida at Mississippi St.: 8 p.m., SECN
• UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine: 10:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL
• NCAA Tournament, FAU vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.: 10 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament, Florida St. vs. Loyola Marymount, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.: 11 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament, Georgia St. vs. TCU, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.: 12 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament, LSU vs. UCLA, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.: 1 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
• Patriot League Tournament, Lehigh at Boston U., Semifinal: 4 p.m., CBSSN
• Ivy League Tournament, Yale vs. Cornell, Semifinal, Providence, R.I.: 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Patriot League Tournament, Loyola (Md.) at Army, Semifinal: 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Ivy League Tournament, Penn vs. Brown, Semifinal, Providence, R.I.: 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
• Big Ten Tournament, Johns Hopkins vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Piscataway, N.J.: 5:30 p.m., BTN
• Big Ten Tournament, Rutgers vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, Piscataway, N.J.: 8 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Louisville at Notre Dame: 5 p.m., ACCN
• Northwestern at Minnesota: 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Auburn at Tennessee: 6 p.m., SECN
• Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma: 7 p.m., ESPN2
• UCLA at Arizona St.: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
• Oregon at Oregon St.: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
• DP World Tour, The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England: 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions, The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.: 12 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.: 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 10:30 a.m., FS2
• Kentucky Oaks Da, From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.: 1 p.m., USA
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Bellator 280 Main Card, Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo (Heavyweights), Paris: 4 p.m., SHO
• PFL 3 Main Card, Welterweights & Women’s Lightweights, Arlington, Texas: 9 p.m., ESPN2
MLB BASEBALL
• LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
• Eastern Conference Semifinal, Miami at Philadelphia, Game 3: 7 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference Semifinal, Phoenix at Dallas, Game 3: 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL HOCKEY
• Eastern Conference First Round, Carolina at Boston, Game 3: 7 p.m., TNT/NESN
• Eastern Conference First Round, Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3: 7:30 p.m., TBS
• Western Conference First Round, Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 3: 9:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round, Edmonton at L.A., Game 3: 10 p.m., TBS
RUGBY (MEN’S)
• NRL, Canterbury-Bankstown at Canberra: 4 a.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
• CONCACAF U-17 Championship, Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, Semifinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic: 6:50 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Madrid-ATP Quarterfinals: 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., TENNIS
USFL FOOTBALL
• Philadelphia vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.: 10 p.m., FS1
WNBA BASKETBALL
• Los Angeles at Chicago: 8 p.m., NBATV
• Las Vegas at Phoenix: 10 p.m., NBATV
High School Baseball
• Pioneer at Mount Everett: 4 p.m.
• Franklin Tech at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.
• Mohawk Trail at Lee: 4 p.m.
• Smith Academy at Hoosac Valley: 4 p.m.
• Mahar at Lenox: 4:30 p.m.
High School Lacrosse
• Hoosac Valley girls vs. Pittsfield at BCC: 3:45 p.m.
• Smith Vocational at McCann Tech boys: 4 p.m.
• St. Mary’s at Lenox boys: 5 p.m.
• Lee girls vs. Chicopee, at BCC: 5:15 p.m.
• Pittsfield boys vs. Hoosac Valley at BCC: 7 p.m.
High School Softball
• Lee at St. Mary’s: 4 p.m.
• McCann Tech at Ware: 4 p.m.
• Lenox at Gateway: 4 p.m.
• Southwick at Taconic: 5 p.m.
High School Tennis
• Lenox at Pittsfield: 4:15 p.m.
High School Track and Field
• Taconic at East Longmeadow: 4 p.m.
• Pittsfield at Monument Mountain: 4:30 p.m.
• Mount Greylock at Hoosac Valley: 4:30 p.m.
College Baseball
• MCLA at Salem State: 3 p.m.