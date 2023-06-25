Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

CAPE COD BASEBALL

Hyannis at Falmouth: 7 p.m., NESN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

College World Series Final: LSU vs. Florida, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary): 7 p.m., ESPN

College World Series Final: LSU vs. Florida, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary) (Ump Camera): 7 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SPORTS

2023 Collegiate Women Sports Awards: 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Atlanta OR Milwaukee at NY Mets: 7 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at LA Angels OR Washington at Seattle (Joined in Progress): 10:30 p.m., MLBN

NHL HOCKEY

NHL Awards 2023: 8 p.m., TNT

SOCCER (MEN’S)

CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: El Salvador vs. Martinique, Group C, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.: 6:30 p.m., FS1

CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Panama, Group C, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.: 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

Indiana at Las Vegas: 10 p.m., CBSSN

American Legion Baseball

Northampton seniors at Pittsfield: 5:45 p.m.

North Adams seniors at Chicopee: 5:45 p.m.

Sheffield seniors at West Springfield: 5:45 p.m.

NECBL Baseball

Keene at North Adams: 6:30 p.m.