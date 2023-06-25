Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
CAPE COD BASEBALL
Hyannis at Falmouth: 7 p.m., NESN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
College World Series Final: LSU vs. Florida, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary): 7 p.m., ESPN
College World Series Final: LSU vs. Florida, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary) (Ump Camera): 7 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SPORTS
2023 Collegiate Women Sports Awards: 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Atlanta OR Milwaukee at NY Mets: 7 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at LA Angels OR Washington at Seattle (Joined in Progress): 10:30 p.m., MLBN
NHL HOCKEY
NHL Awards 2023: 8 p.m., TNT
SOCCER (MEN’S)
CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: El Salvador vs. Martinique, Group C, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.: 6:30 p.m., FS1
CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Panama, Group C, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.: 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
Indiana at Las Vegas: 10 p.m., CBSSN
American Legion Baseball
Northampton seniors at Pittsfield: 5:45 p.m.
North Adams seniors at Chicopee: 5:45 p.m.
Sheffield seniors at West Springfield: 5:45 p.m.
NECBL Baseball
Keene at North Adams: 6:30 p.m.