Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: Brisbane at Western: 4 a.m. (Thursday), FS2

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Princeton at Maryland: 8 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Indiana at Purdue: 3 p.m., BTN

Indiana at Purdue: 5:30 p.m., BTN

UMass at Boston College: 6 p.m., ACCN

Louisville at Kentucky: 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

East Carolina at North Carolina: 8 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING (WOMEN’S)

NCAA Tournament: Championships, Knoxville, Tenn. (Taped): 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

Augusta National Women’s Amateur: First Round, Champions Retreat Golf Club, Evans, Ga.: 1:30 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

The Throne: Dorman Cavaliers (S.C.) vs. North Carolina Vikings (N.C.), First Round, Atlanta: 10:30 a.m., NBATV

The Throne: Second II None (Ill.) vs. Oak Cliff (Texas), First Round, Atlanta: 12 p.m., NBATV

The Throne: Richmond Judges (Va.) vs. Golden Eagles (Ga.), First Round, Atlanta: 1:30 p.m., NBATV

The Throne: Beaumont Elite (Texas) vs. The ‘Ville (Ohio), First Round, Atlanta: 3 p.m., NBATV

The Throne: Longhorns Basketball Club (Ga.) vs. Rams Basketball Club (Ga.), First Round, Atlanta: 4:30 p.m., NBATV

The Throne: Explorers (Fla.) vs. The Tribe (Calif.), First Round, Atlanta: 6 p.m., NBATV

The Throne: Camden Avalanche (N.J.) vs. Wildcats (Ga.), First Round, Atlanta: 7:30 p.m., FS1

The Throne: Hoop Nation (Calif.) vs. Queens Royals (N.Y.), First Round, Atlanta: 9 p.m., FS1

MLB BASEBALL

Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. Colorado, Scottsdale, Ariz. (Taped): 3 a.m., MLBN

Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla. (Taped): 6 a.m., MLBN

Spring Training: Cleveland at Arizona (Taped): 9 a.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Dallas at Philadelphia: 7:45 p.m., ESPN

Minnesota at Phoenix: 10:05 p.m., ESPN

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Eastern Conference Playoff: Cleveland at Maine, Quarterfinal: 2 p.m., ESPN2

Western Conference Playoff: Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, Quarterfinal: 4 p.m., ESPN2

NHL HOCKEY

NY Islanders at Washington: 7:30 p.m., TNT

Minnesota at Colorado: 10 p.m., TNT

TENNIS

Miami Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals: 1 p.m., TENNIS

Miami Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals: 7 p.m., TENNIS

College Lacrosse

Williams men at Christopher Newport: 2 p.m.

MCLA men at SUNY Poly: 6 p.m.