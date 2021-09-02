Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Geelong, Semifinal: 5:30 a.m., FS2
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice 1, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands: 5:25 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1: Practice 2, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands: 8:55 a.m., ESPNU
NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis: 7 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
North Carolina at Virginia Tech: 6 p.m., ESPN
Old Dominion at Wake Forest: 7 p.m., ACCN
Duke at Charlotte: 7 p.m., CBSSN
Michigan St. at Northwestern: 9 p.m., ESPN
S. Dakota St. at Colorado St.: 9 p.m., FS1
N. Colorado at Colorado: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Clemson at South Carolina: 1 p.m., SECN
Georgia at Nebraska: 7 p.m., BTN
Washington at Illinois: 9 p.m., BTN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome: 7:30 a.m., GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.: 10 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta: 1 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Lake Gibson (Fla.) at Lowndes (Ga.): 8 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live: 1 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN
Philadelphia at Miami OR Oakland at Toronto: 7 p.m., MLBN
Cleveland at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Seattle at Arizona: 10 p.m., MLBN
PARALYMPICS
2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Goalball (Final); Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball, Tokyo: 3 a.m., NBCSN
2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Men’s Sitting Volleyball (Bronze-Medal Match); Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Canoeing, Tokyo: 10 p.m., NBCSN
2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Women’s Wheelchair Basketball (Final); Sitting Volleyball (Final); Track & Field, Tokyo: 3 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN
SWIMMING
ISL: Match 3, Naples, Italy: 1 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 12 p.m., ESPN
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 6 p.m., ESPN2
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF: Diamond League, Brussels, Belgium: 2 p.m., NBCSN
High School Soccer
Berkshire County Jamboree, at BCC: 4 p.m.