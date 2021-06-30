Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

CYCLING

UCI: Tour de France, Stage 6, Tours to Châteauroux, 100 miles: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

ESPYS

ESPYS Nomination Special: 7 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland: 8 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit: 3 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas: 6 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Boston: 1 p.m., MLBN

Kansas City at Boston: 1 p.m., NESN

Texas at Oakland OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (Games Joined in Progress): 4 p.m., MLBN

Miami at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress): 6:30 p.m., MLBN

MLB All-Star Starters Reveal: 9 p.m., ESPN

San Francisco at Arizona: 9:40 p.m., ESPN

NBA BASKETBALL

Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 5: 8:30 p.m., TNT

RUGBY

NRL: Melbourne at Sydney: 5:30 a.m., FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

MLS: Portland at Austin FC: 9:30 p.m., FS1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

International Friendly, Olympic Send-Off Series: U.S. vs. Mexico, East Hartford, Conn.: 7:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London: 6 a.m., ESPN

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London: 6 a.m. (Friday), ESPN

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF: Diamond League, Oslo, Norway: 2 p.m., NBCSN