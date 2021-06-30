Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
CYCLING
UCI: Tour de France, Stage 6, Tours to Châteauroux, 100 miles: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
ESPYS
ESPYS Nomination Special: 7 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland: 8 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit: 3 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas: 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Boston: 1 p.m., MLBN
Kansas City at Boston: 1 p.m., NESN
Texas at Oakland OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (Games Joined in Progress): 4 p.m., MLBN
Miami at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress): 6:30 p.m., MLBN
MLB All-Star Starters Reveal: 9 p.m., ESPN
San Francisco at Arizona: 9:40 p.m., ESPN
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 5: 8:30 p.m., TNT
RUGBY
NRL: Melbourne at Sydney: 5:30 a.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
MLS: Portland at Austin FC: 9:30 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
International Friendly, Olympic Send-Off Series: U.S. vs. Mexico, East Hartford, Conn.: 7:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London: 6 a.m., ESPN
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London: 6 a.m. (Friday), ESPN
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF: Diamond League, Oslo, Norway: 2 p.m., NBCSN