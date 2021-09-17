Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.: 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped): 11 p.m., FS2
IndyCar Series: Qualifying, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif. (Taped): 11:30 p.m., NBCSN
BOXING
PBC Fight Night: Jose Valenzuela vs. Deiner Berrio (Lightweights), Bakersfield, Calif.: 7 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Michigan St. at Miami: 12 p.m., ABC
Albany at Syracuse: 12 p.m., ACCN
N. Illinois at Michigan: 12 p.m., BTN
UConn at Army: 12 p.m., CBSSN
Cincinnati at Indiana: 12 p.m., ESPN
Coastal Carolina at Buffalo: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Boston College at Temple: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Nebraska at Oklahoma: 12 p.m., FOX
Virginia Tech at West Virginia: 12 p.m., FS1
Hampton vs. Howard, Washington: 12 p.m., NBCSN
New Mexico at Texas A&M: 12 p.m., SECN
Minnesota at Colorado: 1 p.m., PAC-12N
Purdue at Notre Dame: 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., NBC
Georgia Tech at Clemson: 3:30 p.m., ABC
Kent St. at Iowa: 3:30 p.m., BTN
Alabama at Florida: 3:30 p.m., CBS
SMU at Louisiana Tech: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Florida St. at Wake Forest: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Southern Cal at Washington St.: 3:30 p.m., FOX
Tulsa at Ohio St.: 3:30 p.m., FS1
Eastern Michigan at UMass: 4 p.m., NESNPlus
Northwestern at Duke: 4 p.m., ACCN
Mississippi St. at Memphis: 4 p.m., ESPN2
Colorado St. at Toledo: 4 p.m., ESPNU
Georgia Southern at Arkansas: 4 p.m., SECN
Arkansas St. at Washington: 4:15 p.m., PAC-12N
Utah at San Diego St.: 7 p.m., CBSSN
South Carolina at Georgia: 7 p.m., ESPN
Auburn at Penn St.: 7:30 p.m., ABC
Virginia at North Carolina: 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Utah St. at Air Force: 7:30 p.m., FS2
Stony Brook at Oregon: 7:30 p.m., PAC-12N
Central Michigan at LSU: 7:30 p.m., SECN
Tulane at Mississippi: 8 p.m., ESPN2
Stanford at Vanderbilt: 8 p.m., ESPNU
Oklahoma St. at Boise St.: 9 p.m., FS1
Arizona St. at BYU: 10:15 p.m., ESPN
Iowa St. at UNLV: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
Fresno St. at UCLA: 10:45 p.m., PAC-12N
San Jose St. at Hawaii: 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS1
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Louisville at Nebraska: 8 p.m., BTN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands: 7 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.: 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.: 6 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped): 9:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Woodbine Mile, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto: 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 266: Yoel Romero vs. Phil Davis (Light-Heavyweights), San Jose, Calif.: 10 p.m., SHO
MLB BASEBALL
Cleveland at NY Yankees OR Baltimore at Boston: 1 p.m., MLBN
Baltimore at Boston: 1 p.m., NESN
Detroit at Tampa Bay OR Colorado at Washington: 4 p.m., MLBN
Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee: 7 p.m., FOX
Atlanta at San Francisco (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN
RUGBY
NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. Parramatta, Semifinal, South Mackay, Australia: 5:30 a.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Brentford at Wolverhampton: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Arsenal at Burnley: 10 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Southampton at Manchester City: 10 a.m., USA
Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa: 12:30 p.m., NBC
Liga MX: Pachuca at Guadalajara (Taped): 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN
TENNIS
Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Semifinals: 8 a.m., TENNIS
Sunday
AUTO RACING
NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord N.C. (Taped): 10 a.m., FS1
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped): 12 p.m., FS2
GT World Challenge America: Rounds 9 & 10, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.: 1 p.m., CBSSN
NHRA: The DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord N.C.: 2 p.m., FOX
IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.: 3:30 p.m., NBC
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped): 6 p.m., FS1
MotoGP: The Misano Grand Prix, Misano World Circuit, Misano Adriatico, Italy (Taped): 6 p.m., NBCSN
FIM Motocross: The MX2, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped): 11 p.m., CBSSN
FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped): 12 a.m. (Monday), CBSSN
BOXING
Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov (Super-Featherweights), Bakersfield, Calif.: 10 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
UMass at Wake Forest: 12 p.m., ACCN
Iowa at Louisville: 2 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Duke at North Carolina: 7 p.m., ACCN
California at UCLA: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Penn St. at Rutgers: 12 p.m., BTN
CS Northridge at Southern Cal: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
Santa Clara at Stanford: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Stanford at Kentucky: 1 p.m., SECN
Notre Dame at Ohio St.: 2 p.m., ESPN2
Jackson St. at Mississippi St.: 2 p.m., SECN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands: 7 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.: 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.: 6 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped): 9:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 2 p.m., FS1
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Turf Sprint and Calumet Turf Cup, Kentucky Downs, Franklin, Ky.: 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Chaos LC, Championship, Washington: 12 p.m., NBC
MLB BASEBALL
LA Dodgers at Cincinnati: 1 p.m., TBS
Baltimore at Boston: 1 p.m., NESN
Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at Texas: 4 p.m., MLBN
Philadelphia at NY Mets: 7 p.m., ESPN
NFL FOOTBALL
Regional Coverage: Houston at Cleveland, New England at NY Jets, Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, Denver at Jacksonville: 1 p.m., CBS
Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Chicago, LA Rams at Indianapolis, Buffalo at Miami, San Francisco at Philadelphia, New Orleans at Carolina: 1 p.m., FOX
Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Arizona, Atlanta at Tampa Bay: 4:05 p.m., FOX
Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Chargers, Tennessee at Seattle: 4:25 p.m., CBS
Kansas City at Baltimore: 8:20 p.m., NBC
RODEO
PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Championship Round, Newark N.J. (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY
Premiership: Harlequins at Newcastle (Taped): 12 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United: 9 a.m., NBCSN
Serie A: AC Milan at Juventas: 2:40 p.m., CBSSN
MLS: Orlando City SC at Philadelphia Union: 4 p.m., ESPN
MLS: LAFC at Portland: 7:30 p.m., FS1
Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey: 8 p.m., FS2
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont Ill.: 12 p.m., FS1
Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont Ill.: 4 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Finals: 9 a.m., TENNIS
Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds: 6 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
Atlanta at Connecticut: 1 p.m., NBATV
Las Vegas at Phoenix: 3 p.m., ABC
Los Angeles at Dallas: 5 p.m., NBATV
Indiana at Chicago: 6 p.m., CBSSN
Saturday
Football
Monument Mountain at Easthampton: 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Pittsfield at Minnechaug: 12 p.m.
Wahconah at Lenox: 12 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lee at Lenox: 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Mount Greylock at Lenox: 6 p.m.
Cross-Country
Mount Greylock at Queensbury Invitational: 9 a.m.
Lenox at Ted Dutkiewicz Invitational: 9 a.m.
College Football
Middlebury at Williams: 2 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at UMass: 3:30 p.m.
College Soccer
Wesleyan at Williams women: Noon
Wesleyan at Williams men: 2 p.m.
MCLA men at Worcester State: 11 a.m.
Worcester State at MCLA women: Noon
College Field Hockey
Wesleyan at Williams: Noon
College Volleyball
MCLA at Curry: 1 p.m.
Williams at Roger Williams: 2 p.m.
Sunday
College Soccer
Springfield at Williams women: 1 p.m.
Babson at Williams men: 2 p.m.
Husson at MCLA men: Noon
College Field Hockey
Williams vs. St. John Fisher: TBD
Triathlon
Josh Billings Run Aground, Great Barrington - Lenox: 9:30 a.m.