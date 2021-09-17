Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.: 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped): 11 p.m., FS2

IndyCar Series: Qualifying, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif. (Taped): 11:30 p.m., NBCSN

BOXING

PBC Fight Night: Jose Valenzuela vs. Deiner Berrio (Lightweights), Bakersfield, Calif.: 7 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Michigan St. at Miami: 12 p.m., ABC

Albany at Syracuse: 12 p.m., ACCN

N. Illinois at Michigan: 12 p.m., BTN

UConn at Army: 12 p.m., CBSSN

Cincinnati at Indiana: 12 p.m., ESPN

Coastal Carolina at Buffalo: 12 p.m., ESPN2

Boston College at Temple: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Nebraska at Oklahoma: 12 p.m., FOX

Virginia Tech at West Virginia: 12 p.m., FS1

Hampton vs. Howard, Washington: 12 p.m., NBCSN

New Mexico at Texas A&M: 12 p.m., SECN

Minnesota at Colorado: 1 p.m., PAC-12N

Purdue at Notre Dame: 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., NBC

Georgia Tech at Clemson: 3:30 p.m., ABC

Kent St. at Iowa: 3:30 p.m., BTN

Alabama at Florida: 3:30 p.m., CBS

SMU at Louisiana Tech: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Florida St. at Wake Forest: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Southern Cal at Washington St.: 3:30 p.m., FOX

Tulsa at Ohio St.: 3:30 p.m., FS1

Eastern Michigan at UMass: 4 p.m., NESNPlus

Northwestern at Duke: 4 p.m., ACCN

Mississippi St. at Memphis: 4 p.m., ESPN2

Colorado St. at Toledo: 4 p.m., ESPNU

Georgia Southern at Arkansas: 4 p.m., SECN

Arkansas St. at Washington: 4:15 p.m., PAC-12N

Utah at San Diego St.: 7 p.m., CBSSN

South Carolina at Georgia: 7 p.m., ESPN

Auburn at Penn St.: 7:30 p.m., ABC

Virginia at North Carolina: 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Utah St. at Air Force: 7:30 p.m., FS2

Stony Brook at Oregon: 7:30 p.m., PAC-12N

Central Michigan at LSU: 7:30 p.m., SECN

Tulane at Mississippi: 8 p.m., ESPN2

Stanford at Vanderbilt: 8 p.m., ESPNU

Oklahoma St. at Boise St.: 9 p.m., FS1

Arizona St. at BYU: 10:15 p.m., ESPN

Iowa St. at UNLV: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

Fresno St. at UCLA: 10:45 p.m., PAC-12N

San Jose St. at Hawaii: 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS1

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Louisville at Nebraska: 8 p.m., BTN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands: 7 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.: 3 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.: 6 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped): 9:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Woodbine Mile, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto: 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 266: Yoel Romero vs. Phil Davis (Light-Heavyweights), San Jose, Calif.: 10 p.m., SHO

MLB BASEBALL

Cleveland at NY Yankees OR Baltimore at Boston: 1 p.m., MLBN

Baltimore at Boston: 1 p.m., NESN

Detroit at Tampa Bay OR Colorado at Washington: 4 p.m., MLBN

Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee: 7 p.m., FOX

Atlanta at San Francisco (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN

RUGBY

NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. Parramatta, Semifinal, South Mackay, Australia: 5:30 a.m., FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Brentford at Wolverhampton: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Arsenal at Burnley: 10 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Southampton at Manchester City: 10 a.m., USA

Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa: 12:30 p.m., NBC

Liga MX: Pachuca at Guadalajara (Taped): 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN

TENNIS

Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Semifinals: 8 a.m., TENNIS

Sunday

AUTO RACING

NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord N.C. (Taped): 10 a.m., FS1

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped): 12 p.m., FS2

GT World Challenge America: Rounds 9 & 10, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.: 1 p.m., CBSSN

NHRA: The DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord N.C.: 2 p.m., FOX

IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.: 3:30 p.m., NBC

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped): 6 p.m., FS1

MotoGP: The Misano Grand Prix, Misano World Circuit, Misano Adriatico, Italy (Taped): 6 p.m., NBCSN

FIM Motocross: The MX2, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped): 11 p.m., CBSSN

FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped): 12 a.m. (Monday), CBSSN

BOXING

Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov (Super-Featherweights), Bakersfield, Calif.: 10 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

UMass at Wake Forest: 12 p.m., ACCN

Iowa at Louisville: 2 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Duke at North Carolina: 7 p.m., ACCN

California at UCLA: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Penn St. at Rutgers: 12 p.m., BTN

CS Northridge at Southern Cal: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

Santa Clara at Stanford: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Stanford at Kentucky: 1 p.m., SECN

Notre Dame at Ohio St.: 2 p.m., ESPN2

Jackson St. at Mississippi St.: 2 p.m., SECN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands: 7 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.: 3 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.: 6 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped): 9:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 2 p.m., FS1

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Turf Sprint and Calumet Turf Cup, Kentucky Downs, Franklin, Ky.: 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Chaos LC, Championship, Washington: 12 p.m., NBC

MLB BASEBALL

LA Dodgers at Cincinnati: 1 p.m., TBS

Baltimore at Boston: 1 p.m., NESN

Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at Texas: 4 p.m., MLBN

Philadelphia at NY Mets: 7 p.m., ESPN

NFL FOOTBALL

Regional Coverage: Houston at Cleveland, New England at NY Jets, Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, Denver at Jacksonville: 1 p.m., CBS

Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Chicago, LA Rams at Indianapolis, Buffalo at Miami, San Francisco at Philadelphia, New Orleans at Carolina: 1 p.m., FOX

Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Arizona, Atlanta at Tampa Bay: 4:05 p.m., FOX

Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Chargers, Tennessee at Seattle: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Kansas City at Baltimore: 8:20 p.m., NBC

RODEO

PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Championship Round, Newark N.J. (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY

Premiership: Harlequins at Newcastle (Taped): 12 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United: 9 a.m., NBCSN

Serie A: AC Milan at Juventas: 2:40 p.m., CBSSN

MLS: Orlando City SC at Philadelphia Union: 4 p.m., ESPN

MLS: LAFC at Portland: 7:30 p.m., FS1

Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey: 8 p.m., FS2

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont Ill.: 12 p.m., FS1

Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont Ill.: 4 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Finals: 9 a.m., TENNIS

Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds: 6 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

Atlanta at Connecticut: 1 p.m., NBATV

Las Vegas at Phoenix: 3 p.m., ABC

Los Angeles at Dallas: 5 p.m., NBATV

Indiana at Chicago: 6 p.m., CBSSN

Saturday

Football

Monument Mountain at Easthampton: 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Pittsfield at Minnechaug: 12 p.m.

Wahconah at Lenox: 12 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Lee at Lenox: 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Mount Greylock at Lenox: 6 p.m.

Cross-Country

Mount Greylock at Queensbury Invitational: 9 a.m.

Lenox at Ted Dutkiewicz Invitational: 9 a.m.

College Football

Middlebury at Williams: 2 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at UMass: 3:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Wesleyan at Williams women: Noon

Wesleyan at Williams men: 2 p.m.

MCLA men at Worcester State: 11 a.m.

Worcester State at MCLA women: Noon

College Field Hockey

Wesleyan at Williams: Noon

College Volleyball

MCLA at Curry: 1 p.m.

Williams at Roger Williams: 2 p.m.

Sunday

College Soccer

Springfield at Williams women: 1 p.m.

Babson at Williams men: 2 p.m.

Husson at MCLA men: Noon

College Field Hockey

Williams vs. St. John Fisher: TBD

Triathlon

Josh Billings Run Aground, Great Barrington - Lenox: 9:30 a.m.