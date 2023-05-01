Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Kansas at Missouri: 7 p.m., SECN
GOLF
PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.: 4 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)
GEICO National Showcase: Georgetown Prep (Md.) vs. Bullis School (Md.), Potomac, Md.: 7 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Toronto at Boston: 7 p.m., TBS and NESN
Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Diego (9:30 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at New York, Game 2: 7:30 p.m., TNT
Western Conference Semifinal: LA Lakers at Golden State, Game 1: 10 p.m., TNT
NHL HOCKEY
Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 1: 7 p.m., ESPN
Western Conference Semifinal: Seattle at Dallas, Game 1: 9:30 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
The German Cup: Rb Leipzig at SC Freiburg, Semifinal: 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal: 3 p.m., USA
CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia at LAFC, Semifinal, Leg 2: 10 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
Madrid-WTA Quarterfinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
High School Track and Field
Wahconah at Monument Mountain: 4:30 p.m.
High School Baseball
Hoosac Valley at Drury: 4 p.m.
Agawam at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball
Mount Everett at Ware: 4 p.m.
Springfield Central at Drury: 4:15 p.m.
Ludlow at Hoosac Valley: 4:15 p.m.
Taconic at Turners Falls: 6:30 p.m.
High School Lacrosse
Pope Francis girls at Mount Greylock: 6 p.m.
College Baseball
Williams at MCLA: 4 p.m.