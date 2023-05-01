Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Kansas at Missouri: 7 p.m., SECN

GOLF

PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.: 4 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)

GEICO National Showcase: Georgetown Prep (Md.) vs. Bullis School (Md.), Potomac, Md.: 7 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

Toronto at Boston: 7 p.m., TBS and NESN

Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Diego (9:30 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at New York, Game 2: 7:30 p.m., TNT

Western Conference Semifinal: LA Lakers at Golden State, Game 1: 10 p.m., TNT

NHL HOCKEY

Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 1: 7 p.m., ESPN

Western Conference Semifinal: Seattle at Dallas, Game 1: 9:30 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

The German Cup: Rb Leipzig at SC Freiburg, Semifinal: 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal: 3 p.m., USA

CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia at LAFC, Semifinal, Leg 2: 10 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

Madrid-WTA Quarterfinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

High School Track and Field

Wahconah at Monument Mountain: 4:30 p.m.

High School Baseball

Hoosac Valley at Drury: 4 p.m.

Agawam at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Mount Everett at Ware: 4 p.m.

Springfield Central at Drury: 4:15 p.m.

Ludlow at Hoosac Valley: 4:15 p.m.

Taconic at Turners Falls: 6:30 p.m.

High School Lacrosse

Pope Francis girls at Mount Greylock: 6 p.m.

College Baseball

Williams at MCLA: 4 p.m.