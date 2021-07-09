Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: at Richmond: 2 a.m. (Sunday), FS2

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Credit Karma Money 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta: 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

FIA Formula E: Round 10, Brooklyn Circuit, Brooklyn, N.Y.: 4 p.m., CBSSN

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif. (Taped): 7:30 p.m., FS2

Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Slinger Speedway, Slinger, Wis.: 8 p.m., CBS

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Week 1: From Las Vegas: 1 p.m., CBS

CYCLING

UCI: Tour de France, Stage 14, Carcassonne to Quillan, 114 miles: 8 a.m., NBC

ESPYS

The 2021 ESPYS: 8 p.m., ABC

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.: 8 a.m., FS1

FUTURES LEAGUE BASEBALL

Pittsfield Suns at Worcester Bravehearts: 12 p.m., NESN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland: 7 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.: 1 p.m., GOLF

American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.: 2:30 p.m., NBC

PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.: 3 p.m., CBS

LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio: 3 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.: 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS1

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2

INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Exhibition: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Las Vegas: 8 p.m., NBCSN

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Whipsnakes LC, Minneapolis: 6 p.m., NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 264 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 6 p.m., ESPN

UFC 264 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 8 p.m., ESPN

MLB BASEBALL

Toronto at Tampa Bay: 1 p.m., MLBN

Oakland at Texas: 4 p.m., FS1

Philadelphia at Boston: 4 p.m., NESN

Cincinnati at Milwaukee OR NY Yankees at Houston OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs: 7 p.m., FOX

Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Diego: 10 p.m., MLBN

RUGBY

NRL: Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown: 5:30 a.m., FS2

IRU: British and Irish vs. Vodacom (Taped): 10 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

CONCACAF Gold Cup: El Salvador vs Curaçao, Group A, Frisco, Texas: 5:30 p.m., FS2

Copa América: Brazil vs Argentina, Final, Rio de Janeiro: 8 p.m., FS1

CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group A, Arlington, Texas: 10:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

WTA: Hamburg European Open, Semifinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Ladies’ Championship/Doubles Championship, London: 9 a.m. ESPN

Sunday

AUTO RACING

FIA Formula E: The New York City E-Prix, Brooklyn Circuit, Brooklyn, N.Y.: 1 p.m., CBS

NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta: 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.: 5 p.m., FS1

BOWLING

PBA: The PBA Strike Derby, Portland, Maine (Taped): 2 p.m., FS1

CYCLING

UCI: Tour de France, Stage 15, Céret to Andorra la Vella in Andorra, 119 miles: 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.: 8 a.m., FS1

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland: 7 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.: 1 p.m., GOLF

American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.: 2:30 p.m., NBC

PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.: 3 p.m., CBS

LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio: 3 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.: 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4 p.m., FS1

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

PLL: Cannons LC vs. Archers LC, Minneapolis: 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

MLB BASEBALL

NY Yankees at Houston: 1 p.m., TBS

Philadelphia at Boston: 1 p.m., NESN

All-Star Futures Game: American League vs. National League, Coors Field, Denver: 3 p.m., MLBN

MLB Draft: Day 1: 7 p.m., ESPN and MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

NBA Finals: Phoenix at Milwaukee, Game 3: 8 p.m., ABC

RUGBY

MLR: New England at Toronto: 12 p.m., CBSSN

MLR: New Orleans at Seattle: 9 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

UEFA European Championships: Italy vs. England, Final, London: 2:30 p.m., ESPN

CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada vs. Martinique, Group B, Kansas City, Kan.: 6:30 p.m., FS1

CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Haiti, Group B, Kansas City, Kan.: 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

WTA: Hamburg European Open, Singles & Doubles Final: 6 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Gentlemen’s Championship/Mixed Doubles Championship, London: 9 a.m., ESPN

WNBA BASKETBALL

Las Vegas at Dallas: 1 p.m., ABC

Phoenix at Seattle: 6 p.m., CBSSN

Saturday

Babe Ruth Baseball

Pittsfield 13s at Westfield: 7 p.m.

Little League Baseball

10-12, Great Barrington vs. Dalton-Hinsdale: 12 p.m.

9-11, Championship game: 12 p.m.

8-10, Championship game: 2 p.m.

Legion Baseball

Sheffield Juniors at Wilbraham: 1:30 p.m.

Futures League Baseball

Pittsfield at Worcester: 12 p.m. (NESN).

NECBL

North Adams at North Shore: 6:35 p.m.

Sunday

Babe Ruth Baseball

Westfield at Pittsfield 13s (doubleheader): 11 a.m.

Little League Baseball

10-12, Pittsfield National vs. Dalton-Hinsdale: 12 p.m.

10-12, Pittsfield American vs. Great Barrington: 2 p.m.

9-11, if necessary game: 4 p.m.

Berkshire Adult Baseball

Berkshire Devils vs. Housatonic River Monsters at Maple Street Field: 10 a.m.

B.B.A vs. G.B. Millers at Memorial Field: 10 a.m.

Futures League Baseball

Pittsfield at Brockton: 3 p.m.

NECBL

North Adams at Sanford: 4:30 p.m.