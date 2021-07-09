Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: at Richmond: 2 a.m. (Sunday), FS2
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Credit Karma Money 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta: 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
FIA Formula E: Round 10, Brooklyn Circuit, Brooklyn, N.Y.: 4 p.m., CBSSN
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif. (Taped): 7:30 p.m., FS2
Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Slinger Speedway, Slinger, Wis.: 8 p.m., CBS
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Week 1: From Las Vegas: 1 p.m., CBS
CYCLING
UCI: Tour de France, Stage 14, Carcassonne to Quillan, 114 miles: 8 a.m., NBC
ESPYS
The 2021 ESPYS: 8 p.m., ABC
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.: 8 a.m., FS1
FUTURES LEAGUE BASEBALL
Pittsfield Suns at Worcester Bravehearts: 12 p.m., NESN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland: 7 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.: 1 p.m., GOLF
American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.: 2:30 p.m., NBC
PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.: 3 p.m., CBS
LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio: 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.: 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS1
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2
INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Exhibition: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Las Vegas: 8 p.m., NBCSN
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Whipsnakes LC, Minneapolis: 6 p.m., NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 264 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 6 p.m., ESPN
UFC 264 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 8 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
Toronto at Tampa Bay: 1 p.m., MLBN
Oakland at Texas: 4 p.m., FS1
Philadelphia at Boston: 4 p.m., NESN
Cincinnati at Milwaukee OR NY Yankees at Houston OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs: 7 p.m., FOX
Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Diego: 10 p.m., MLBN
RUGBY
NRL: Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown: 5:30 a.m., FS2
IRU: British and Irish vs. Vodacom (Taped): 10 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
CONCACAF Gold Cup: El Salvador vs Curaçao, Group A, Frisco, Texas: 5:30 p.m., FS2
Copa América: Brazil vs Argentina, Final, Rio de Janeiro: 8 p.m., FS1
CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group A, Arlington, Texas: 10:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
WTA: Hamburg European Open, Semifinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Ladies’ Championship/Doubles Championship, London: 9 a.m. ESPN
Sunday
AUTO RACING
FIA Formula E: The New York City E-Prix, Brooklyn Circuit, Brooklyn, N.Y.: 1 p.m., CBS
NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta: 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.: 5 p.m., FS1
BOWLING
PBA: The PBA Strike Derby, Portland, Maine (Taped): 2 p.m., FS1
CYCLING
UCI: Tour de France, Stage 15, Céret to Andorra la Vella in Andorra, 119 miles: 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland: 7 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.: 1 p.m., GOLF
American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.: 2:30 p.m., NBC
PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.: 3 p.m., CBS
LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio: 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.: 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4 p.m., FS1
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
PLL: Cannons LC vs. Archers LC, Minneapolis: 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
MLB BASEBALL
NY Yankees at Houston: 1 p.m., TBS
Philadelphia at Boston: 1 p.m., NESN
All-Star Futures Game: American League vs. National League, Coors Field, Denver: 3 p.m., MLBN
MLB Draft: Day 1: 7 p.m., ESPN and MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
NBA Finals: Phoenix at Milwaukee, Game 3: 8 p.m., ABC
RUGBY
MLR: New England at Toronto: 12 p.m., CBSSN
MLR: New Orleans at Seattle: 9 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA European Championships: Italy vs. England, Final, London: 2:30 p.m., ESPN
CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada vs. Martinique, Group B, Kansas City, Kan.: 6:30 p.m., FS1
CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Haiti, Group B, Kansas City, Kan.: 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
WTA: Hamburg European Open, Singles & Doubles Final: 6 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Gentlemen’s Championship/Mixed Doubles Championship, London: 9 a.m., ESPN
WNBA BASKETBALL
Las Vegas at Dallas: 1 p.m., ABC
Phoenix at Seattle: 6 p.m., CBSSN
Saturday
Babe Ruth Baseball
Pittsfield 13s at Westfield: 7 p.m.
Little League Baseball
10-12, Great Barrington vs. Dalton-Hinsdale: 12 p.m.
9-11, Championship game: 12 p.m.
8-10, Championship game: 2 p.m.
Legion Baseball
Sheffield Juniors at Wilbraham: 1:30 p.m.
Futures League Baseball
Pittsfield at Worcester: 12 p.m. (NESN).
NECBL
North Adams at North Shore: 6:35 p.m.
Sunday
Babe Ruth Baseball
Westfield at Pittsfield 13s (doubleheader): 11 a.m.
Little League Baseball
10-12, Pittsfield National vs. Dalton-Hinsdale: 12 p.m.
10-12, Pittsfield American vs. Great Barrington: 2 p.m.
9-11, if necessary game: 4 p.m.
Berkshire Adult Baseball
Berkshire Devils vs. Housatonic River Monsters at Maple Street Field: 10 a.m.
B.B.A vs. G.B. Millers at Memorial Field: 10 a.m.
Futures League Baseball
Pittsfield at Brockton: 3 p.m.
NECBL
North Adams at Sanford: 4:30 p.m.