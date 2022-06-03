Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: 11 a.m., FS1
FIA Formula E: Round 9, Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped): 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Toyota 200, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: 1:30 p.m., FS1
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Detroit Grand Prix, Raceway on Belle Isle, Detroit: 3 p.m., USA
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pacific Office Automation 147, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.: 4:30 p.m., FS1
NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H. (Taped): 7 p.m., FS1
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Road America, Plymouth, Wis. (Taped): 7 p.m., FS2
BOWLING
PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Positioning Round, Arlington, Wash.: 3 p.m., CBSSN
PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Positioning Round, Arlington, Wash.: 5 p.m., CBSSN
BOXING
WBO Top Rank Main Card: George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney (Lightweights), Melbourne, Australia: 9 p.m., ESPN
WBC Showtime Championship Main Card: Stephen Fulton vs. Danny Roman (Super-Bantamweights), Minneapolis: 9 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 12 p.m., ESPN
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 1 p.m., ACCN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 4 p.m., ACCN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 7 p.m., ACCN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 10 p.m., ESPN2, ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Women’s College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas, Game 7, Oklahoma City: 3 p.m., ABC
Women’s College World Series: Florida vs. Oklahoma St., Game 8, Oklahoma City: 7 p.m., ESPN
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Pickwick Lake, Counce, Tenn.: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Third Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses — Porsche Nord Course, Winsen (Luhe), Germany: 7 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio: 12:30 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Third Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.: 1 p.m., USA
PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio: 2:30 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Second Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa: 2:30 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Third Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.: 3 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4:30 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
PLL: Redwoods vs. Atlas, Albany, N.Y.: 5 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: Detroit at NY Yankees OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (Game 1): 1 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: San Diego at Milwaukee OR Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay: 4 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Oakland: 4 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (Game 2): 7 p.m., FOX
Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at Colorado (9 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN
NHL HOCKEY
Western Conference Final: Colorado at Edmonton, Game 3: 8 p.m., TNT
RUGBY (MEN’S)
Premiership: Saracens at Gloucester (Taped): 3 p.m., CNBC
NRL: Sydney at Canberra: 2 a.m. (Sunday), FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Armenia vs. Ireland, Group E, Yerevan, Armenia: 8:50 a.m., FS2
UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Finland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, Group G, Helsinki: 11:50 a.m., FS2
UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Italy vs. Germany, Group C, Bologna, Italy: 2:30 p.m., FS2
SWIMMING
TYR: The Pro Swim Series, Day 1, Mission Viejo, Calif.: 10:30 p.m., CNBC
TENNIS
French Open Juniors Girls’ and Boys’ Singles Finals: 5 a.m., TENNIS
French Open Juniors Girls’ and Boys’ Singles Finals: 6 a.m., TENNIS
WTA: The French Open, Final, Paris: 9 a.m., NBC
ATP: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris: 11 a.m., NBC
USFL FOOTBALL
New Orleans vs. Birmingham, Birmingham: 3 p.m., FOX
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series: The Enjoy Illinois 300, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: 3:30 p.m., FS1
NTT IndyCar Series: The Detroit Grand Prix, Raceway on Belle Isle, Detroit: 3:30 p.m., USA
FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premi Monster Energy, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain (Taped): 5:30 p.m., CNBC
NHRA: The New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H. (Taped): 7 p.m., FS1
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Road America, Plymouth, Wis. (Taped): 7 p.m., FS2
FIM Motocross: The MX2, Ernee, France (Taped): 11 p.m., CBSSN
FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Ernee, France (Taped): 12 a.m. (Monday), CBSSN
BOWLING
PWBA: The St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open, Seminole, Fla.: 1 p.m., CBSSN
PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Finals, Arlington, Wash.: 3 p.m., CBSSN
PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Stepladder Finals, Arlington, Wash.: 5 p.m., CBSSN
PBA Tour Finals: Championship, Arlington, Wash.: 7 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 12 p.m., ESPNU, SECN
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 1 p.m., ACCN
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 2 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 3 p.m., ESPNU, SECN
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 4 p.m., ACCN
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 7 p.m., ACCN, ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 9 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 10 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 9, Oklahoma City: 3 p.m., ABC
Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Oklahoma City: 7 p.m., ESPN2
CYCLING
UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 1, La Voulte-sur-Rhône to Beauchastel, 119.3 miles (Taped): 12 p.m., CNBC
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Pickwick Lake, Counce, Tenn.: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Final Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses — Porsche Nord Course, Winsen (Luhe), Germany: 7 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio: 12:30 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.: 1 p.m., USA
PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio: 2:30 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Final Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa: 2:30 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.: 3 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS1
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4:30 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Philadelphia OR Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay: 1:30 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Oakland: 4 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Dodgers OR Boston at Oakland (Joined in Progress): 4:30 p.m., MLBN
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs: 7 p.m., ESPN
NBA BASKETBALL
NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 2: 8 p.m., ABC
NHL HOCKEY
Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 3: 3 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA Nations League Group Stage: San Marino vs. Malta, Group N, Serravalle, San Marino: 8:50 a.m., FS2
UEFA World Cup Qualifier: Wales vs. Ukraine, Playoff Final, Cardiff, Wales: 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland, Group J, Larnaca, Cyprus: 11:50 a.m., FS2
UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Spain, Group B, Prague, Czech Republic: 2:30 p.m., FS2
International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uruguay, Kansas City, Kan.: 5 p.m., FOX
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Special Olympics U.S. Games: Opening Ceremony, Orlando, Fla. (Taped): 12 p.m., ABC
SWIMMING
TYR: The Pro Swim Series, Day 2, Mission Viejo, Calif. (Taped): 4 p.m., CNBC
TENNIS
WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, Paris: 5:30 a.m., TENNIS
WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, Paris: 6 a.m., TENNIS
ATP: The French Open, Final, Paris: 9 a.m., NBC
TRACK AND FIELD
ATL: The Music City Track Carnival, Nashville, Tenn.: 12 p.m., ESPN
World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme, Rabat, Morocco: 2 p.m., CNBC
USFL FOOTBALL
Michigan vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham: 12 p.m., FOX
DAILY CALENDAR
Saturday
MIAA State Baseball
Division IV: Assabet at Wahconah: 1 p.m.
Division III: Wilmington at Pittsfield: 3:30 p.m.
MIAA State Softball
Division IV: Monument Mountain at AMSA: 3 p.m.
Division V: Millis at Taconic: 3 p.m.
Western Mass. Lacrosse
Class B Boys Final: Wahconah vs. Pope Francis, at BCC: 6 p.m.
Class C Boys Final: Lenox vs. McCann Tech, at BCC: 2 p.m.
Class C Girls Final: Mount Greylock vs. Granby, at BCC: 4 p.m.
High School Track and Field
Meet of Champions, at Westfield State: 2:30 p.m.
Futures League
Norwich at Pittsfield: 6:05 p.m.
Sunday
MIAA State Baseball
Division V: Drury/Lenox winner at Mount Greylock: 2 p.m.
MIAA State Softball
Division V: Mystic Valley at Mount Everett: 1 p.m.
MIAA State Boys Tennis
Division IV: Mount Greylock at Cohasset (Miliken Tennis Courts): 2 p.m.
MIAA State Girls Tennis
Division IV: Sutton at Lenox: 4 p.m.
Division IV: Uxbridge at Mount Greylock: 4 p.m.
Futures League
Pittsfield at Norwich: 4 p.m.