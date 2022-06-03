Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: 11 a.m., FS1

FIA Formula E: Round 9, Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped): 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Toyota 200, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: 1:30 p.m., FS1

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Detroit Grand Prix, Raceway on Belle Isle, Detroit: 3 p.m., USA

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pacific Office Automation 147, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.: 4:30 p.m., FS1

NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H. (Taped): 7 p.m., FS1

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Road America, Plymouth, Wis. (Taped): 7 p.m., FS2

BOWLING

PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Positioning Round, Arlington, Wash.: 3 p.m., CBSSN

PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Positioning Round, Arlington, Wash.: 5 p.m., CBSSN

BOXING

WBO Top Rank Main Card: George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney (Lightweights), Melbourne, Australia: 9 p.m., ESPN

WBC Showtime Championship Main Card: Stephen Fulton vs. Danny Roman (Super-Bantamweights), Minneapolis: 9 p.m., SHO

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 12 p.m., ESPN

NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 1 p.m., ACCN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN

NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 4 p.m., ACCN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN

NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 7 p.m., ACCN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN

NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 10 p.m., ESPN2, ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Women’s College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas, Game 7, Oklahoma City: 3 p.m., ABC

Women’s College World Series: Florida vs. Oklahoma St., Game 8, Oklahoma City: 7 p.m., ESPN

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Pickwick Lake, Counce, Tenn.: 8 a.m., FS1

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Third Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses — Porsche Nord Course, Winsen (Luhe), Germany: 7 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio: 12:30 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Third Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.: 1 p.m., USA

PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio: 2:30 p.m., CBS

PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Second Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa: 2:30 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Third Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.: 3 p.m., NBC

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4:30 p.m., FS2

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

PLL: Redwoods vs. Atlas, Albany, N.Y.: 5 p.m., ESPN

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: Detroit at NY Yankees OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (Game 1): 1 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: San Diego at Milwaukee OR Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay: 4 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Oakland: 4 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (Game 2): 7 p.m., FOX

Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at Colorado (9 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN

NHL HOCKEY

Western Conference Final: Colorado at Edmonton, Game 3: 8 p.m., TNT

RUGBY (MEN’S)

Premiership: Saracens at Gloucester (Taped): 3 p.m., CNBC

NRL: Sydney at Canberra: 2 a.m. (Sunday), FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Armenia vs. Ireland, Group E, Yerevan, Armenia: 8:50 a.m., FS2

UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Finland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, Group G, Helsinki: 11:50 a.m., FS2

UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Italy vs. Germany, Group C, Bologna, Italy: 2:30 p.m., FS2

SWIMMING

TYR: The Pro Swim Series, Day 1, Mission Viejo, Calif.: 10:30 p.m., CNBC

TENNIS

French Open Juniors Girls’ and Boys’ Singles Finals: 5 a.m., TENNIS

French Open Juniors Girls’ and Boys’ Singles Finals: 6 a.m., TENNIS

WTA: The French Open, Final, Paris: 9 a.m., NBC

ATP: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris: 11 a.m., NBC

USFL FOOTBALL

New Orleans vs. Birmingham, Birmingham: 3 p.m., FOX

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series: The Enjoy Illinois 300, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: 3:30 p.m., FS1

NTT IndyCar Series: The Detroit Grand Prix, Raceway on Belle Isle, Detroit: 3:30 p.m., USA

FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premi Monster Energy, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain (Taped): 5:30 p.m., CNBC

NHRA: The New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H. (Taped): 7 p.m., FS1

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Road America, Plymouth, Wis. (Taped): 7 p.m., FS2

FIM Motocross: The MX2, Ernee, France (Taped): 11 p.m., CBSSN

FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Ernee, France (Taped): 12 a.m. (Monday), CBSSN

BOWLING

PWBA: The St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open, Seminole, Fla.: 1 p.m., CBSSN

PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Finals, Arlington, Wash.: 3 p.m., CBSSN

PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Stepladder Finals, Arlington, Wash.: 5 p.m., CBSSN

PBA Tour Finals: Championship, Arlington, Wash.: 7 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 12 p.m., ESPNU, SECN

NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 1 p.m., ACCN

NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 2 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 3 p.m., ESPNU, SECN

NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 4 p.m., ACCN

NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 7 p.m., ACCN, ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 9 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional: 10 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 9, Oklahoma City: 3 p.m., ABC

Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Oklahoma City: 7 p.m., ESPN2

CYCLING

UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 1, La Voulte-sur-Rhône to Beauchastel, 119.3 miles (Taped): 12 p.m., CNBC

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Pickwick Lake, Counce, Tenn.: 8 a.m., FS1

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Final Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses — Porsche Nord Course, Winsen (Luhe), Germany: 7 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio: 12:30 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.: 1 p.m., USA

PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio: 2:30 p.m., CBS

PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Final Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa: 2:30 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.: 3 p.m., NBC

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS1

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4:30 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Philadelphia OR Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay: 1:30 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Oakland: 4 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Dodgers OR Boston at Oakland (Joined in Progress): 4:30 p.m., MLBN

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs: 7 p.m., ESPN

NBA BASKETBALL

NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 2: 8 p.m., ABC

NHL HOCKEY

Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 3: 3 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

UEFA Nations League Group Stage: San Marino vs. Malta, Group N, Serravalle, San Marino: 8:50 a.m., FS2

UEFA World Cup Qualifier: Wales vs. Ukraine, Playoff Final, Cardiff, Wales: 11:30 a.m., ESPN2

UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland, Group J, Larnaca, Cyprus: 11:50 a.m., FS2

UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Spain, Group B, Prague, Czech Republic: 2:30 p.m., FS2

International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uruguay, Kansas City, Kan.: 5 p.m., FOX

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Special Olympics U.S. Games: Opening Ceremony, Orlando, Fla. (Taped): 12 p.m., ABC

SWIMMING

TYR: The Pro Swim Series, Day 2, Mission Viejo, Calif. (Taped): 4 p.m., CNBC

TENNIS

WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, Paris: 5:30 a.m., TENNIS

WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, Paris: 6 a.m., TENNIS

ATP: The French Open, Final, Paris: 9 a.m., NBC

TRACK AND FIELD

ATL: The Music City Track Carnival, Nashville, Tenn.: 12 p.m., ESPN

World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme, Rabat, Morocco: 2 p.m., CNBC

USFL FOOTBALL

Michigan vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham: 12 p.m., FOX

DAILY CALENDAR

Saturday

MIAA State Baseball

Division IV: Assabet at Wahconah: 1 p.m.

Division III: Wilmington at Pittsfield: 3:30 p.m.

MIAA State Softball

Division IV: Monument Mountain at AMSA: 3 p.m.

Division V: Millis at Taconic: 3 p.m.

Western Mass. Lacrosse

Class B Boys Final: Wahconah vs. Pope Francis, at BCC: 6 p.m.

Class C Boys Final: Lenox vs. McCann Tech, at BCC: 2 p.m.

Class C Girls Final: Mount Greylock vs. Granby, at BCC: 4 p.m.

High School Track and Field

Meet of Champions, at Westfield State: 2:30 p.m.

Futures League

Norwich at Pittsfield: 6:05 p.m.

Sunday

MIAA State Baseball

Division V: Drury/Lenox winner at Mount Greylock: 2 p.m.

MIAA State Softball

Division V: Mystic Valley at Mount Everett: 1 p.m.

MIAA State Boys Tennis

Division IV: Mount Greylock at Cohasset (Miliken Tennis Courts): 2 p.m.

MIAA State Girls Tennis

Division IV: Sutton at Lenox: 4 p.m.

Division IV: Uxbridge at Mount Greylock: 4 p.m.

Futures League

Pittsfield at Norwich: 4 p.m.