On the Air

Boxing

Ring City USA, Jelea Mrdjenovich vs. Erika Cruz, Featherweights: 9 p.m., NBCSN

College Baseball

Arkansas at South Carolina: 7 p.m., SECN

LSU at Mississippi: 8 p.m., ESPNU

College Field Hockey

Big Ten Tournament, Semifinal, Teams TBD: 5 p.m., BTN

Big Ten Tournament, Semifinal, Teams TBD: 7:30 p.m., BTN

College Lacrosse (Men's)

Notre Dame at Duke: 7 p.m., ACCN

College Lacrosse (Women's)

Boston College at Syracuse: 6 p.m., ESPNU

College Volleyball (Women's)

NCAA Tournament, Washington vs. Kentucky, Semifinal: 7 p.m., ESPN

NCAA Tournament, Texas vs. Wisconsin, Semifinal: 9 p.m., ESPB

Golf

EPGA Tour, The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, First Round: 9 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, First Round: 3:30 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Second Round: 6:30 p.m., GOLF

Horse Racing

NYRA, America's Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2

Major League Baseball

Arizona at Cincinnati: 12:30 p.m., MLBN

NY Yankees at Cleveland: 6 p.m., MLBN

Seattle at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN

San Diego at LA Dodgers: 10 p.m., MLBN

NBA

Phoenix at Boston: 6:55 p.m., NBCSB

Philadelphia at Milwaukee: 7 p.m., TNT

LA Lakers at Dallas: 9:30 p.m., TNT

Rugby

NRL, Newcastle at Penrith: 5:30 a.m., FS2

Soccer (Men's)

Premier League, West Bromwich Albion at Leicester City: 3 p.m., NBCSN

Tennis

Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA, Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA, Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

