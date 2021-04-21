On the Air
Subject to change/blackout
Boxing
Ring City USA, Jelea Mrdjenovich vs. Erika Cruz, Featherweights: 9 p.m., NBCSN
College Baseball
Arkansas at South Carolina: 7 p.m., SECN
LSU at Mississippi: 8 p.m., ESPNU
College Field Hockey
Big Ten Tournament, Semifinal, Teams TBD: 5 p.m., BTN
Big Ten Tournament, Semifinal, Teams TBD: 7:30 p.m., BTN
College Lacrosse (Men's)
Notre Dame at Duke: 7 p.m., ACCN
College Lacrosse (Women's)
Boston College at Syracuse: 6 p.m., ESPNU
College Volleyball (Women's)
NCAA Tournament, Washington vs. Kentucky, Semifinal: 7 p.m., ESPN
NCAA Tournament, Texas vs. Wisconsin, Semifinal: 9 p.m., ESPB
Golf
EPGA Tour, The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, First Round: 9 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, First Round: 3:30 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Second Round: 6:30 p.m., GOLF
Horse Racing
NYRA, America's Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
Major League Baseball
Arizona at Cincinnati: 12:30 p.m., MLBN
NY Yankees at Cleveland: 6 p.m., MLBN
Seattle at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
San Diego at LA Dodgers: 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA
Phoenix at Boston: 6:55 p.m., NBCSB
Philadelphia at Milwaukee: 7 p.m., TNT
LA Lakers at Dallas: 9:30 p.m., TNT
Rugby
NRL, Newcastle at Penrith: 5:30 a.m., FS2
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League, West Bromwich Albion at Leicester City: 3 p.m., NBCSN
Tennis
Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA, Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA, Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS