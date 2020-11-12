On the Air
Auto Racing
Formula One, Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit: 2:55 a.m., ESPN
Formula One, Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit: 6:55 a.m., ESPN
Formula One, Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit: 3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN
Formula One, Qualifying, Istanbul Park Circuit: 6:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2
College Football
Florida Atlantic at Florida International: 7 p.m., CBSSN
Iowa at Minnesota: 7 p.m., FS1
East Carolina at Cincinnati: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
College Hockey
Wisconsin at Notre Dame: 7 p.m., NBCSN
College Soccer (Men's)
ACC Tournament, Duke vs. Florida State, Semifinals: 5:30 p.m., ACCN
SEC Tournament, LSU vs. Alabama, First Round: 7 p.m., SECN
ACC Tournament, Virginia vs. North Carolina, Semifinals: 8 p.m., ACCN
SEC Tournament, Florida vs. Kentucky, First Round: 9:30 p.m., SECN
College Volleyball
Kentucky at Mississippi State: 1 p.m., SECN
Texas A&M at Arkansas: 8 p.m., ESPNU
Golf
PGA Tour, The Masters, Second Round: 1 p.m., ESPN
Horse Racing
NYRA, America's Day at the Races: Noon, FS2
KBO Baseball
Playoffs: KT Wiz at Doosan Bears, Game 4: 4:25 a.m., ESPNEWS
Rodeo
PBR, Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals: 11 p.m., CBSSN
Rugby
NRL, New South Wales at Queensland, Women State of Origin: 3:30 a.m., FS2
Swimming
The Toyota U.S. Open: 10 a.m., NBCSN
Tennis
Sofia-ATP Semifinal 1: 8 a.m., TENNIS
Sofia-ATP Semifinal 2: 11 a.m., TENNIS