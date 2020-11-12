Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

On the Air

(Subject to change)

Auto Racing

Formula One, Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit: 2:55 a.m., ESPN

Formula One, Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit: 6:55 a.m., ESPN

Formula One, Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit: 3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN

Formula One, Qualifying, Istanbul Park Circuit: 6:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2

College Football

Florida Atlantic at Florida International: 7 p.m., CBSSN

Iowa at Minnesota: 7 p.m., FS1

East Carolina at Cincinnati: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

College Hockey

Wisconsin at Notre Dame: 7 p.m., NBCSN

College Soccer (Men's)

ACC Tournament, Duke vs. Florida State, Semifinals: 5:30 p.m., ACCN

SEC Tournament, LSU vs. Alabama, First Round: 7 p.m., SECN

ACC Tournament, Virginia vs. North Carolina, Semifinals: 8 p.m., ACCN

SEC Tournament, Florida vs. Kentucky, First Round: 9:30 p.m., SECN

College Volleyball

Kentucky at Mississippi State: 1 p.m., SECN

Texas A&M at Arkansas: 8 p.m., ESPNU

Golf

PGA Tour, The Masters, Second Round: 1 p.m., ESPN

Horse Racing

NYRA, America's Day at the Races: Noon, FS2

KBO Baseball

Playoffs: KT Wiz at Doosan Bears, Game 4: 4:25 a.m., ESPNEWS

Rodeo

PBR, Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals: 11 p.m., CBSSN

Rugby

NRL, New South Wales at Queensland, Women State of Origin: 3:30 a.m., FS2

Swimming

The Toyota U.S. Open: 10 a.m., NBCSN

Tennis

Sofia-ATP Semifinal 1: 8 a.m., TENNIS

Sofia-ATP Semifinal 2: 11 a.m., TENNIS

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. On Twitter: @howardherman

Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.

