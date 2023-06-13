BASEBALL

Congressional Baseball Game for Charity: From Washington: 7 p.m., FS1

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: San Francisco at St. Louis OR Milwaukee at Minnesota: 1 p.m., MLBN

Colorado at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN

NY Yankees at NY Mets: 7 p.m., ESPN

Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers: 10 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Croatia, Semifinal, Rotterdam, Netherlands: 2:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

Los Angeles at Dallas: 1 p.m., NBATV

MIAA Girls Tennis Tournament

D-IV Final Four; No. 5 Lenox vs. No. 1 Hamilton-Wenham, at Saint John’s Shrewsbury: 4:30 p.m.

American Legion Baseball

Sheffield seniors at Wilbraham: 5:45 p.m.

Ludlow seniors at North Adams: 5:45 p.m.

Futures League Baseball

Norwich at Pittsfield: 6:35 p.m.

NECBL Baseball

North Adams at Newport (2): 3 p.m.

Golf

Massachusetts Open, Final Round, at TPC Boston: 8 a.m.